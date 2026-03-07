200,000 Point Business Platinum Bonus — American Express Is Making A Huge Push For Premium Cardholders

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is really aggressive right now with an elevated offer to earn 200,000 points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the card within the first 3 months.
They’ve refreshed the product and they’re definitely creating buzz with it. This is an $895 annual fee card (see rates and fees). I thought I’d gotten a great offer for the card when it was 150,000 about 20 months ago. I’m a bit jealous of the bigger offers available now.
Here’s what the card delivers.
Lounge Access
American Express touts to over 1,550 lounges. The truth is most of those are via the Priority Pass Select membership you can enroll for. And most premium cards come with one of those – it’s not a differentiator.
What’s unique about this card is:
- access to Centurion Lounges
- 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (basic economy fares not eligible)
Delta Sky Club LAX
Delta Sky Club Austin
The Centurion lounge network is larger than Chase’s and Capital One’s lounge network, and that’s appealing. There are lounges at:
- Atlanta (ATL)
- Charlotte (CLT)
- Dallas (DFW)
- Denver (DEN)
- Houston (IAH)
- Philadelphia (PHL)
- Phoenix (PHX)
- Las Vegas (LAS)
- Los Angeles (LAX)
- Miami (MIA)
- New York (JFK)
- New York (LGA)
- San Francisco (SFO)
- Seattle (SEA)
- Washington, D.C. (DCA)
- Salt Lake City (SLC) (announced)
- Newark (EWR) (announced)
Centurion Lounge New York JFK
International locations include Buenos Aires; Sydney and Melbourne; Hong Kong; Delhi and Mumbai; Tokyo Haneda; Mexico City (3) and Monterrey; Amsterdam; Stockholm; and London Heathrow
Centurion Lounge Hong Kong
Centurion lounges can be crowded. Guests aren’t free unless you spend at least $75,000 per year on the card. And while they’ve recently refreshed the food and I haven’t yet tried the new menus, over the past few years the buffet offerings haven’t reached the peaks they did when the lounges first opened. So it’s worth being realistic.
I do like the barbecue – and the mac and cheese bar – in Denver. I like the speakeasy and coffee house at New York JFK. I don’t like the Philadelphia lounge.
Centurion Lounge New York JFK
Centurion Lounge New York JFK
As much as I travel, I want to have access to these lounges. If Centurion lounge membership was $895, I’d give it a miss. But it comes bundled with the card, and I’ve genuinely ‘make money on’ the credits offered, getting a lot more value than the card’s annual fee. And it’s worth those hoops for lounge access.
Centurion Lounge Seattle
Centurion Lounge Seattle
Credits More Than ‘Pay For’ The Card
While it’s an $895 annual fee card, you can easily get far more value than that just on rebates for the kind of spending you may do anyway.
The hotel, phone, CLEAR, airline fee and Hilton credits are the ones I consider directly applicable.
Elite Status
The card comes with a number of different hotel and car rental statuses that you can enroll for. You can opt into Marriott Bonvoy Gold and that comes with guaranteed 2 p.m. check-out at non-resort/convention hotels. It’s not useful to me as a lifetime Platinum, but it’s convenient for many. And this card is how I get my Hilton Honors Gold status – I’m not a Hilton regular, but Gold is helpful for the occasional stay (such as for a food and beverage credit at U.S. properties and breakfast abroad).
Crockfords Las Vegas
They’ve also just added Leading Hotels of the World Sterling status which comes with one-category room upgrade priority; continental breakfast; early and late check-out if available and Sixt Platinum status. You get 5 pre-arrival one-category room upgrades each year for use on revenue stays. Some interesting properties are included.
On the rental car side there’s Avis Preferred Plus (normally requires 10 rentals or $4,000 spend in a calendar year) and offers complimentary upgrades; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards President’s Circle (I have the status via my Capital One Venture X); and National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive status which in my view is best of the three and gets you executive aisle selection when renting a mid-size vehicle.
Great Redemption Options
Cardmembers get 35% points back using Pay with Points for flights booked through Amex Travel with one of nine selected qualifying airlines, up to 1,000,000 points back per calendar year. That means you can choose an airline and with that carrier effectively get better than 1.5 cents per point redeeming directly for paid travel – no worries over availability.
You can also transfer points to:
- Star Alliance: Air Canada Aeroplan, ANA Mileage Club, Singapore Airliens KrisFlyer, Avianca LifeMiles
- oneworld: Cathay Pacific AsiaMiles, British Airways Club, Iberia Plus, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Qatar Airways Privilege Club
- SkyTeam: Aeromexico Rewards, Air France KLM Flying Blue, Delta SkyMiles
- Non-alliance: Etihad Guest, Emirates Skywards (5:4 ratio), JetBlue TrueBlue, Aer Lingus Aer Club, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
- Hotels: Choice Privileges, Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy
Qatar Airways First Class
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
For rates and fees of The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.
Comments
I can’t think of anything less enticing then being part of the AMEX ecosystem again
Frankly ecstatic that we finally dropped our Platinum card just a few months ago