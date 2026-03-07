200,000 Point Business Platinum Bonus — American Express Is Making A Huge Push For Premium Cardholders

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is really aggressive right now with an elevated offer to earn 200,000 points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the card within the first 3 months.

They’ve refreshed the product and they’re definitely creating buzz with it. This is an $895 annual fee card (see rates and fees). I thought I’d gotten a great offer for the card when it was 150,000 about 20 months ago. I’m a bit jealous of the bigger offers available now.

Here’s what the card delivers.

Lounge Access

American Express touts to over 1,550 lounges. The truth is most of those are via the Priority Pass Select membership you can enroll for. And most premium cards come with one of those – it’s not a differentiator.

What’s unique about this card is:



access to Centurion Lounges



10 complimentary Delta Sky Club visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (basic economy fares not eligible)



Delta Sky Club LAX



Delta Sky Club Austin

The Centurion lounge network is larger than Chase’s and Capital One’s lounge network, and that’s appealing. There are lounges at:

Atlanta (ATL)



Charlotte (CLT)



Dallas (DFW)



Denver (DEN)



Houston (IAH)



Philadelphia (PHL)



Phoenix (PHX)



Las Vegas (LAS)



Los Angeles (LAX)



Miami (MIA)



New York (JFK)



New York (LGA)



San Francisco (SFO)



Seattle (SEA)



Washington, D.C. (DCA)



Salt Lake City (SLC) (announced)



Newark (EWR) (announced)



Centurion Lounge New York JFK

International locations include Buenos Aires; Sydney and Melbourne; Hong Kong; Delhi and Mumbai; Tokyo Haneda; Mexico City (3) and Monterrey; Amsterdam; Stockholm; and London Heathrow



Centurion Lounge Hong Kong

Centurion lounges can be crowded. Guests aren’t free unless you spend at least $75,000 per year on the card. And while they’ve recently refreshed the food and I haven’t yet tried the new menus, over the past few years the buffet offerings haven’t reached the peaks they did when the lounges first opened. So it’s worth being realistic.

I do like the barbecue – and the mac and cheese bar – in Denver. I like the speakeasy and coffee house at New York JFK. I don’t like the Philadelphia lounge.



Centurion Lounge New York JFK



Centurion Lounge New York JFK

As much as I travel, I want to have access to these lounges. If Centurion lounge membership was $895, I’d give it a miss. But it comes bundled with the card, and I’ve genuinely ‘make money on’ the credits offered, getting a lot more value than the card’s annual fee. And it’s worth those hoops for lounge access.



Centurion Lounge Seattle



Centurion Lounge Seattle

Credits More Than ‘Pay For’ The Card

While it’s an $895 annual fee card, you can easily get far more value than that just on rebates for the kind of spending you may do anyway.

$600 Hotel Credit: up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings (the latter requires a minimum two-night stay).

$209 CLEAR Plus Credit: Sometimes CLEAR gets you through security faster than PreCheck, not always. I travel enough that I want all options on the table, especially when lines are long and I don’t show up to the airport super early. I don’t like queueing. This credit covers the cost of membership.

$200 Airline Fee Credit: You choose one qualifying airline and receive up to $200 in statement credits each calendar year for incidental fees like checked bags that are charged by that airline to the card. The past several years I’ve had luck buying under-$100 Southwest Airlines tickets with my credit (I register Southwest as my airline of choice) but I assume at some point this will no longer work, since it isn’t supposed to.

Hilton credit: Enroll and Hilton For Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe.

Wireless phone credit: Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.

Dell Credit: Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same card per calendar year.

Adoba Credit: Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.