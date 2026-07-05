23 Amex Platinum Insider Tips: Hidden Credits, Enrollment Traps, And Benefits Most Cardmembers Miss

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The American Express Platinum Card® (see rates and fees) is a powerful tool if used correctly. It can also be a waste of an $895 if you aren’t spending enough time paying attention to many of the ways to get the most value from it.

The card is basically an airport lounge access pass, automatic entry-level status with several hotel and car rental chains, and a Groupon that returns for more than it costs if you spend money anyway on the services that it funds.

Here are 23 things you may not know about Platinum:

The $200 airline fee credit has become harder to realize full value from. I still have success buying Southwest Airlines tickets (priced up to $109 supposed, but I’ve always kept mine under $100). I cancel the ticket and retain the credit. It’s important not to book a basic economy fare because those credits last only six months. It’s important to know that this isn’t officially how this is supposed to work. The credit is supposed to be for actual airline fees. But it continues to work, and I use the credit for tickets I’d be buying anyway (Southwest is still 40% of the departing seats out of my home airport). Just buying United TravelBank credit stopped working in the spring. American Airlines gift cards stopped working years ago. Delta split tender payments and taxes on award tickets seemed to stop working in the spring, too. There are still some Delta plays (there’s a great FlyerTalk thread). But that credit is calendar year, not cardmember year. Calendar year credits mean you (at a minimum) double dip in your first year – the year you get the card and when the calendar year rolls over and you’re still in your first 12 months. That’s great when you’re first trying out a card, because it means that even if you don’t ultimately keep the card you can get the full benefit twice. Amex does require that you select a single airline for your airline fee credit, and select it in advance. Make sure to do it at least a full day in advance to ensure that the statement credit posts properly, and realize that it’ll take several days before the credit posts. You’re supposed to select your airline once for the year, and you technically can’t change it until the next year. However, in practice, agents will often make a one-time exception. Have a compelling reason just in case. If you’d picked Spirit, that was pretty compelling as a reason! The new $600 hotel credit is a real improvement, $300 in the first half of the year and $300 in the back half. This is based on when you make the booking and the charge hits your account, not when you actually stay. Hotels that are part of ‘Fine Hotels + Resorts’ do not have a minimum stay requirement, while ‘The Hotel Collection’ properties have a two-night minimum stay. Also, these prepaid bookings are often fully refundable. But compare rates before you book, because they might be higher than AAA, member rates, corporate rates, etc. It can still be a better deal of course when bundling breakfast, late checkout and a $300 credit. Fine Hotels and Resorts generally earns hotel points, elite nights, and elite status benefits as well as Amex benefits. Note that your frequent guest number doesn’t always pass through to the hotel correctly in my experience, so it’s worth checking with the hotel to make sure they have it (and to do this in advance, because hotels often pre-assign upgrades the night before). MaxFHR sorts eligible properties by price, which is useful for finding near-$300 one-night stays instead of manually searching Amex Travel. American Express Platinum is in many ways the single best airport lounge card. It gets you into their own Centurion lounges, Escape lounges, Plaza Premium lounges, Delta lounges and comes with a Priority Pass card. But for Delta lounges you have to be flying Delta, cannot be on a basic economy ticket and you’re capped at 10 visits per year. You don’t get free guests into Amex or Delta lounges, though, without $75,000 eligible spend in a calendar year. And a visit is a day, not an individual lounge entry. One visit covers departure, connection, and arrival (basically entries within 24 hours of first check-in). While you can use Delta lounges on arrival you cannot use Centurion lounges on arrival. And starting July 8, 2026, entry during connections is limited to within five hours of your next flight (and same-day roundtrips are not considered connections, so three hours still applies there). From that date, any guests must be on the same flight as the cardmember as well. Priority Pass from Amex excludes restaurants and Be Relax spas. Oddly, Chase and Bilt cover Be Relax (but not restaurants). Access to eligible Lufthansa lounges ends October 1, 2026. Platinum gives you a $400 Resy credit, $100 per quarter to spend at U.S. Resy restaurants (enrollment required). You don’t need to make your reservation through Resy, the credit is triggered by restaurants on the platform. And you can do a split tender to put exactly $100 on the Platinum card and the rest on another card that earns better at restaurants, on a Gold card with $50 Resy credit, or use a gift card from a previous quarter. Terms exclude gift cards, but physical gift cards bought at Resy restaurants generally work and Toast e-gift cards usually do too but occasionally a restaurant group where one of its restaurants is eligible might process gift cards through a different restaurant. UseYourCredits.com has a useful map of restaurants including those where gift cards should work. Starting August 1, 2026, check the Resy badge to make sure it’s there for a restaurant, even if the restaurant is on Resy. Amex may onboard restaurants onto that platform but not have them coded yet for reimbursement, so you want to make sure the restaurant is included in the benefit. Buy stuff from Lululemon with the $75 quarterly credit, even if you don’t want the stuff and won’t resell it, because you can go through a shopping portal like Rakuten to earn miles or cash back. For the monthly Uber credit to be used you need to add your Platinum card to your Uber account, and you actually have to pay with the Platinum card when using the credit. The extra step here is switching cards on your next Uber ride or order after using the credit each month, because you don’t want to actually charge Uber to Amex Platinum and earn just 1 point per dollar. The $25 digital entertainment credit is $25 total per month, and applies to Disney+/bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, NYT, Paramount+, Peacock, WSJ, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. This is real money for me because I pay for 5 of these anyway. Walmart+ must be monthly, not annual. And note that you get Paramount+/Peacock with it, so you don’t need to use that slot for the Digital Entertainment credit. Cardmembers can enroll for Hilton Gold, Marriott Gold, Leading Hotels of the World Sterling, National Car Rental Executive, Hertz President’s Circle, Avis Preferred Plus, and Uber One benefits. (Avis will often match Hertz President’s Circle to their higher President’s Club.) National Executive is what I prefer to use, I find them marginally better than Hertz and Avis, but any ‘choose your own vehicle from the premium aisle’ is largely fine and others now offer that even though National pioneered it. I sadly find National is more expensive almost every time I rent. Here’s something I didn’t know and am actually skeptical of – Hertz says that Presidents Circle offers valet service (drive you back to the terminal, so you don’t have to take the rental car bus) up to four times a year. I actually thought that this was only a Hertz Platinum benefit and would be surprised if locations knew it was supposed to be for President’s Circle (and I wonder if this is even a mistake). I’d love to hear from any readers that have tried asking for this, and I wonder how they would even track usage limits. Platinum Member Airfares is the new name for the old International Airline Program and basically offers consolidator fares saving a few hundred dollars on premium cabin seats with several mostly-foreign airlines. This can be searched online. The only thing you really want to buy with a Platinum card is stuff you’re getting a statement credit for, or direct airfare purchases earning 5x. Except.. American Express Platinum is strong for return protection, purchase protection and extended warranty. Return Protection helps with up to $300 per item and $1,000 per calendar year for items a merchant won’t take back and can include things like luggage, outerwear, electronics accessories, and other oddly return-hostile merchants. Purchase Protection is strong for cameras, laptops, luggage, and travel tech for up to $10,000 per covered purchase and $50,000 per card account per year. And Extended Warranty adds up to one extra year on eligible warranties of five years or less.

The American Express Platinum Card® launched in 1984 and had an annual fee of $250. In today’s dollars, though, that’s almost exactly equivalent to today’s annual fee.

Membership Rewards did not launch until 1991. So it was a status card, and a plastic one at that, long before it was a points card.

And it’s really not even a points card anymore in many ways, as Amex has pivoted its cardmember base from being older male business travelers to focus on urban affluent consumption. That’s their Resy acquisition, their partnerships with Equinox, Lululemon, Uber, and Oura – they’re trying to capture high income household subscription bundles.

Where they want to pay you to do that, and you’re getting real value, that makes a lot of sense. But don’t give them the rest of your spend because they do those things for you which are largely unrelated.

For rates and fees of the American Express Platinum Card®, click here.