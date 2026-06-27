30 Chase Sapphire Reserve Benefits, Credits, And Rules Even Seasoned Cardmembers Miss

American Express has the best coupon book. Chase Sapphire Reserve® (See rates and fees) is a great card for actual spending (and comes with strong benefits).

The $795 annual fee card comes with an offer to earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. I much like Chase’s airport lounges. But there’s a lot of nuance to the card, and so I sat down and sketched out 30 things that even seasoned cardmembers may not know about their benefits.

First, though, what I like about the card is that Sapphire Reserve is rewarding for actual spend. It’s not just a benefits and lounge card.

8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel (including flights, cruises, short-term rentals, etc.)



5x points on Lyft through 9/30/27.



4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. In my view that’s better earning than any airline or hotel credit card given the value of the points, and only matched with flights by Amex Platinum (which earns 5x).



3x points on dining



1x points on all other purchases

Use your points to pay for travel through Chase’s portal or transfer to travel partners including:

Star Alliance: United MileagePlus, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Air Canada Aeroplan



United MileagePlus, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Air Canada Aeroplan oneworld: British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus



British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus SkyTeam: Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club



Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Non-alliance: Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, Aer Lingus AerClub, JetBlue TrueBlue

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, Aer Lingus AerClub, JetBlue TrueBlue Hotels: World of Hyatt, Marriott Bonvoy, IHG One Rewards, Wyndham Rewards



Park Hyatt St. Kitts

The card comes with great travel protections (like roadside assistance; primary rental car collision; purchase, extended warranty and return proteciton; lost luggage and baggage delay; trip delay and cancellation) and strong benefits and statement credits. But how do those actually work?

Here are 30 things you may not have known about the card.



Chase has a bonus offer for using Paze digital wallet to make purchases. Paze currently turns direct United purchases into 14x. Eligible Sapphire cards earn 10 additional points per dollar through December 31, 2026, on up to $1,500 of purchases made using Paze each month. Because it is additional to ordinary earning, direct United airfare on Sapphire Reserve is 4x + 10x. And that’s on top of standard mileage-earning for the flights. Use your first-half dining and StubHub credits now. The first $150 dining credit and first $150 StubHub/viagogo credit expire June 30. Merchant submission date, not when you click “buy,” controls the half-year, so I’d consider acting by Tuesday. And don’t leave the Stubhub credits on the table, go through Rakuten (or another shopping portal) to earn miles for the purchase. Rakuten is giving 10x right now, so that’s free miles or cash back at zero cost even if you’re not going to use the tickets. And StubHub is a triple stack because you can pay using Paze. You can resell the tickets you buy, but that may not be worth the hassle. Check whether your account has Chase Travel Price Match. It’s still in beta for select cardmembers. A qualifying prepaid hotel claim must generally be submitted within 24 hours, for an identical stay and a difference exceeding $5. The feature works on The Edit bookings, which are eligible for your card’s 2x$250 The Edit credits each year. Note though that price match refunds require extra card spend. For a booking expected to receive, say, The Edit credit of $250 plus the hotel-specific $250 credit (say, for a Pendry or IHG property), if you’re expecting a $116 price match refund then you want the total of the purchase to be at least $616 (not just $500) otherwise the refund can reduce the eligible card-paid amount below the credit threshold and cause a partial clawback of the credit. That extra $250 select hotels credit is (so far) just for 2026, covering prepaid two-night Chase Travel stays at IHG, Montage, Pendry, Omni, Virgin, Minor and Pan Pacific properties through December 31, 2026. That’s separate from, and stackable with, The Edit credits. It’s actually possible to stack the 2026 select brands credit, a The Edit credit, and the card’s $300 travel credit to cover a single $800+ hotel stay. Don’t redeem points for less value than current Pay Yourself Back categories. As I write this, through June 30, that’s 1.25 cents on grocery, pet and annual fee charges (and 1.5¢ on select charities). So better to redeem your points against groceries than at 1 cent apeice through unbonused travel. Buy the travel with cash instead – cash freed up by covering groceries. The credits for this card are on a variety of different calendars. The $300 travel credit is cardmember anniversary year. The Edit and the 2026 hotel credit are calendar-year. Dining and StubHub are semi-annual (calendar-year). DoorDash, Lyft and Peloton are monthly. That means cardmembers who are approved for the card now can use their two The Edit credits for 2026 and again in the first half of 2027, all in their first cardmember year. Incidenta11y, the $300 travel credit’s anniversary is not the literal anniversary date. The credit’s first period runs through the first statement date after the account opening anniversary. Subsequent periods are twelve billing cycles. You don’t need to remember this, though, just check the benefits tracker in your account for the status of where you’re at with the credit. Prepaid future-dated travel can generally use current credits. You can book stays in 2026 to use 2026 hotel credits even if travel actually happens in 2027. What matters is when the qualifying prepaid purchase is charged, not when the stay is completed. You don’t earn points on amounts covered by travel and hotel credits, but you do earn points on spend covered by dining and StubHub credits. As a result, it’s best to use the $300 travel credit against 1x-earning spend like rental cars, train, parking, tolls, Uber, etc. rather than 4x direct air and hotel spend (or 8x Chase Travel spend). Authorized users get separate DoorDash credits of $5 for food delivery and two separate $10 nonrestaurant amounts monthly. An authorized user that uses these credits to offset spend they’d otherwise actually do is more than covering the authorized user fee that gets them access to Sapphire lounges and Priority Pass. That’s not how Lyft works, by the way, the monthly $10 credit is is assigned to the first cardmember on an account who adds the card to Lyft. It is not $10 per person. Don’t close your card within 90 days of receive a statement credit for The Edit, select hotels, travel, dining, Southwest, StubHub or Ships at Chase – or Chase says they can claw back the credit. There are actually 3 separate hotel groupings within The Edit and each provides different sets of benefits during your stay. This is often confusing in forums and social media, because I often see comments that Chase has ‘changed the benefits’ when a hotel doesn’t offer breakfast. (Sometimes a hotel is also just non-compliant with the program.) Hotel + Resort: breakfast for two, $100 credit, possible upgrade and early/late checkout. All-In: $200 property credit and possible upgrade/early/late checkout, but not breakfast. Boutique: breakfast and $100 credit, but no published upgrade or early/late benefit. Look specifically for “Hotel Loyalty Program Eligible” or “IHG One Rewards Eligible” when booking hotels through Chase Travel. Those properties can earn hotel points and recognize elite benefits despite being booked through the third party site. Add your loyalty number to the reervation. And then verify with the property that they see it – I’ve had bookings where the number apparently didn’t pass through correctly. This means you can redeem points for a Chase hotel stay (at a loyalty-eligible property) and still earn points in the hotel’s program for that same stay, since Chase’s points are just covering the cash room rate and you’ll earn hotel points based on the rate. Canceling a refundable Edit reservation restores the Edit credit. It can then auto-apply to your next eligible booking. I’ve done this a few times. Don’t forget that the card earns 4x on direct air and hotel purchases but no longer bonuses all travel. Rental cars, cruises, trains and vacation rentals are now weak earn with the card, though I still like the coverages that the card provides like primary collision damage waiver on rental cars. Ordinary Chase Travel redemption value is now only one cent, unless the redemption is a Points Boost opportunity where it can be up to two cents. Legacy points have a separate ledger that keeps the 1.5 cents for those points. For pre-June 23, 2025 cardholders, points earned before October 26, 2025 retain 1.5¢ Chase Travel value through October 26, 2027. Chase automatically applies the better of that rate or the particular Points Boost offer. There’s a great play with Chase cards to pair Sapphire Reserve, and its access to Points Boost and points transfers to airline and hotel programs, with no annual fee cards including a spouse or partner’s no annual fee cards. You can earn in those cards’ bonus categories and then transfer the points into your Sapphire Reserve account. Your partner doesn’t necessarily need to have their own annual fee Chase card. However, that household member does need to be an authorized user to receive direct partner transfers. Sapphire Reserve points transfers go to your own airline and hotel loyalty accounts or to one household member who is listed as an authorized user. The first authorized user receiving a partner transfer becomes the sole eligible authorized user transfer recipient. Don’t make multiple points transfers to the same travel partner in the same day if you can avoid it. I’ve done it and it’s worked fine for me, but some people do a ‘test transfer’ of 1,000 points, it goes through fine, but they find that the second transfer then gets stuck. Transfers with most partners happen quickly most of the time, but Chase says they can take seven business days so getting follow up faster than that is tough. A paid authorized user receives a full lounge access to Sapphire Lounges and Priority Pass lounges with two guests. Unlike American Express and Capital One there’s no annual spend requirement to unlock complimentary guest access to lounges. So one primary cardmember plus one authorized user can admit six people to a lounge. (At eligible Air Canada lounges, the same pair admits four total because each gets one guest.) Chase has lounges at Boston, New York JFK, New York LaGuardia, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, and Washington Dulles. Dallas – Fort Worth and Los Angeles are expected to open this year.

Chase Sapphire Lounge, New York LaGuardia

Chase Sapphire Lounge, New York LaGuardia Priority Pass covers places like The Club lounges and I’ve used it at places like the Virgin Clubhouse New York JFK and Virgin Clubhouse Washington Dulles (the Air France lounge and Turkish Airlines lounge in that same terminal as well).

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse New York JFK Air Canada lounge access is not limited to Air Canada flights. Any same-day or overnight departing or connecting flight operated by a Star Alliance member qualifies. But note that this doesn’t include Air Canada Signature Suites, Montréal–Trudeau International Airport, and no arrival access at the final destination. Ordinary non-Chase Priority Pass memberships get one Sapphire Lounge visit per calendar year. However they are lower priority for entry than Sapphire Reserve cardmembers (and Ritz-Carlton cardmembers).

Chase Sapphire Lounge, Washington Dulles

Chase Sapphire Lounge, Philadelphia Sapphire Reserve includes National Emerald Club Executive and Avis Preferred Plus status. The card comes with complimentary IHG Platinum status you can activate, and that status can be used to obtain Hertz Five Star. (At $75,000 card spend you’re entitled to IHG Diamond, and that can unlock Hertz President’s Circle.) Spending $75,000 on the card in a calendar year offers the following elite status: Southwest Airlines A List; IHG Diamond; World of Hyatt Explorist. Status lasts through the remainder of the calendar year in which you hit that spend, but the next year. (Hyatt Explorist actually last through February of the following calendar year.) Note though that Southwest status can take 10-15 days to reflect after linking accounts and hitting the spend threshold. Hyatt and IHG can take up to three weeks. That $75,000 calendar year spend level also provides $500 in Southwest credit for bookings made through Chase travel, and a $250 Shops at Chase credit to spend (I used stacked a Chase Offer for $250 off $500 last year at Tumi and used my Shops at Chase credit for a new carry-on. Award ticket taxes can activate the card’s travel protections. Charging even the TSA security fee for an airline ticket redeemed with points can be enough to trigger trip delay, baggage delay, lost luggage and similar coverage. However, while trip delay and baggage benefits can pay up to their stated limits after a partial fare payment, trip cancellation, purchase protection and similar reimbursements are generally capped by the amount actually charged to the card or paid with Ultimate Rewards points. Trip delay coverage requires a delay of just six hours or an overnight stay and can provide up to $500 per covered traveler per trip for reasonable meals, lodging, toiletries and medication. However coverage is limited to mechanical delays, weather, labor strike and hijacking. Crew availability, air traffic control, and other delay casues aren’t listed. Baggage delay starts after six hours and pays up to $100 after the first six hours and for each subsequent 24-hour period, up to five days. Clothing, toiletries and device chargers qualify. Replacement electronics, jewelry and recreational equipment do not, and delayed baggage on the return trip home is excluded. Rental car collision coverage is primary and worldwide up to $75,000. The entire rental must be charged to the card (or paid in Ultimate Rewards points), the primary cardholder must be the renter, and authorized drivers on the agreement are covered. Rentals are limited to 31 consecutive days. Peer-to-peer car sharing like Turo is excluded from coverage, and so are motorcycles, limousines, RVs, passenger vans seating more than twelve, cargo vans and trucks other than qualifying pickups. Coverage includes more than repair costs – substantiated loss-of-use charges, reasonable administrative fees and towing are included. You can even generate a coverage letter before an international rental. The plan administrator can provide written proof of coverage for agencies or jurisdictions that request it. Also worth noting that terms for New York residents are different. The card comes with a really nice roadside benefit that offers both emergency dispatch (to send someone to help or tow) – covering up to $50 per incident, four times annually, and they can help with tire changes, jump starts, lockout, and running out of gas situations. One wrinkle is that the same service cannot be used twice within seven days. So fix your car!

Chase Sapphire Reserve®