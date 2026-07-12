74% Of Loyalty Members Quiet Quit Within Two Months—While Brands Celebrate The Wrong Metrics

The So Many Points newsletter highlighted data from Antavo’s Global Consumer Loyalty Report which shows a real disconnect between how marketers view their loyalty programs, and how members view them. It’s striking:

83% of program owners are satisfied with their programs, up substantially year over year, and a similarly high 83% believe their members feel valued. But flip the coin, and only 56% of members actually feel that way. Meanwhile, the report cites that 74% of loyalty members “quiet quit” within two months of joining, and only about 3% bother to formally cancel.

Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, whom I first met as an executive with Starwood Preferred Guest, concludes that programs are using self-serving metrics, and gaming the metrics. How often do we see hotel loyalty programs tout their huge membership numbers, when people are just ‘joining the program’ to save 2% with a ‘member discount’? And now how often are airline programs just ‘signing people up’ who are getting free wifi? These people don’t see themselves as members, and putting their e-mail in a database doesn’t mean engagement:

[W]e keep measuring our success with the wrong metrics: total number of members, percentage of sales from loyalty members, points earned. In the modern digital age, these are easy to inflate through auto-enrollment, apps, and one-click checkout.

Even where there’s modest ‘engagement’ customers may not trust the brand. So they redeem at low value to cash out their points and stop thinking about the program. They get something because they don’t trust that higher value will still be there later. Starbucks is the perfect case – people keep repeating that this progam is a success, because Starbucks says that it is, when in truth it’s a dumpster fire.

Look at Starbucks’ recent announcement that its new 60-stars-for-$2 reward is now the program’s most popular redemption, accounting for 60% of the total. It’s the worst possible value for members, and it’s the one they’re choosing. Starbucks framed it as a win. I think it’s a consumer confession. Members don’t trust the brand enough to save up for the aspirational, higher-value rewards. Points are here today, gone tomorrow. Award charts get devalued constantly. So consumers said, ‘to hell with patience’ and took something back from the program now. That’s not loyalty, and it’s not engagement.

Starbucks revamped their program to give everyone less value. They introduced a new top elite tier, but those members get roughly what general members used to get. It wasn’t an improvement. The app is good for finding Starbucks locations, their hours, and mobile ordering. But anyone chasing low value stars at this point is just making poor life choices.

There are two things that occur to me thinking about the Starbucks problem, but also about what they do well.

Loyalty is fundamentally intertemporal. Brands ask customers to show their loyalty behavior first, and trust that there will be rewards later. That’s also why they have to flip the script with cobrand products and offer such big initial bonuses (it’s why card acquisition is so expensive). They front the value, so consumers don’t have to trust them. And they front the first redemption, so consumers can prove to themselves adopting the cobrand was a good decision. But devaluations, especially repeated stealth ones, erode trust – and ultimately drive up costs. Partnerships aren’t bolt-ons and a true mobile first ecosystem captures value. Starbucks happens to have an easy product that consumers seem to like, and their mobile app is a convenient gateway to interacting with that product – even if I have a hard time understanding much of the appeal. United Airlines gets a lot of love for its mobile app, but that’s really only a good way of interacting with United (and, if we’re honest, only great for trips already-booked). Loyalty is the biggest driver of profit, but most of loyalty is still seen as a commercial relationship between the brand and the partner, with the customer almost an afterthought. So each relationship gets bolted on, and exists in a separate ecosystem. A program really wants to live in the member’s day-to-day life. Imagine if American’s mobile app were rebuilt customer-first, so that all of their loyalty partnerships existed as a tool to better accomplish all of the things that members actually do in their lives. Instead of having separate AAdvantage eShopping as a site you go to, and SimplyMiles as merchant-funded offers you add, the starting point was ‘what are you looking to buy’ (and, based on we know about you, here are some things you’d like) and here are the best offers for that? And elite members of AAdvantage get a better deal?

The Bilt Rewards app has gotten a bit cumbersome, because they’ve grown so quickly with so many partnerships, and only some of their partner commerce can be transacted inside their app – but I still think it comes closer than any other program in the U.S. to this ideal. I know I find myself in the Bilt app more often than any other – checking my cobrand card spend, redeeming partner offers, booking travel. Their restaurant relationships allow payment inside the app, comped Lyft rides, and even picking up someone else’s check.

Maybe the next-best app is American Express’s that melds managing their core financial products with tracking benefits and entering their lounges in one place.

But what these have in common is starting with a strong value proposition, and giving customers a tool to maximize that experience. And Bilt is slowly (rapidly) building out an entire ecosystem that moves from home to being away from home and everything in-between, with increasing value for members as they grow their engagement. Sometimes I wonder if they even realize exactly how strong an engagement vehicle they’ve stumbled into – and how they’re able to succeed because most of the industry has simply been complacent.

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