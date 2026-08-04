747 Pilot Was Running Out Of Fuel But Still Wanted To Fly To Houston — Air Traffic Control Made Him Land In Dallas

A Silk Way West Airlines Boeing 747-8 freighter took off from Mexico City for Houston on Tuesday. It wound up in Dallas, reported just 6,000 pounds of fuel remaining, and still asked to fly 210 miles to Houston. It would have taken a multiple of that to get there.

An air traffic controller said no. The controller declared the emergency for the crew and directed the plane into Dallas – Fort Worth, where it landed about 15 minutes later. The air traffic control conversation was remarkable. It’s ATC, and not the pilot, that declared an emergency.

Pilot: “PAN-PAN, PAN-PAN, PAN-PAN, Silk West 5722. We are running out of fuel, please.” Controller: “Silk West 5722, how much—are you an emergency and going to DFW and land now, or what do you need? Say intentions.” Pilot: “We need to land as soon as possible for runway 26 Right. We are short of fuel now. We called PAN-PAN three times.” Controller: “Okay, sir, you are not even near Houston right now, sir. If you want to get to Houston, how much fuel do you have, sir? Because you’re several hundred miles out.” Pilot: “We are only 6,000, 6,000.” Controller: “You don’t have enough fuel, sir, to get to Houston. I have one [unclear]. Do you want to divert to DFW, sir?” Pilot: “Yes, we go—we want to go to Houston. We are able to Houston now, but the shortcut, please.” Controller: “All right. Silk West 5722 Heavy, verify 6,000 pounds of fuel.” Pilot: “Affirm, 6,000, affirm.” Controller: “Silk West 5722 Heavy, roger. We’re declaring an emergency at this time, sir. Maintain 11,000, fly heading 270.” Pilot: “11,000 and heading 270, Silk West 5722 Heavy.” Controller: “Silk West 5722 Heavy, you are now being diverted to DFW via an emergency. Silk West 5722 Heavy, expect DFW, fly heading 360.” Pilot: “Heading 360, and confirm, now we have to go to Dallas–Fort Worth?” Controller: “Affirmative. Silk West 5722 Heavy, cleared to DFW via radar vectors. Fly heading 360, descend and maintain 10,000.” Pilot: “Descend and maintain 10,000 on heading 360, and prepare for Dallas–Fort Worth, Silk West 5722 Heavy.”

This is unbelievable. Good job ATC, you saved the day for Silk West!

.

.@theatcapp pic.twitter.com/J3CEs9sDBw — Combat Learjet (@Combat_learjet) August 4, 2026

What On Earth Happened Here

Coming up from Mexico City some of the online commentary has suggested that the freighter just missed Houston, flying past it. But it actually never got within 150 miles of Houston Bush Intercontinental, passing to the west near San Antonio enroute to North Texas.

The flight was Silk Way West 7L5722/AZG5722, operated by Boeing 747-83QF VQ-BVB. It had departed Mexico City’s Felipe Ángeles airport for Houston but landed at DFW at 10:51 a.m. after 2 hours 21 minutes. The same flight took just 1 hour 44 minutes one week earlier.

We don’t know how on earth this Houston-bound flight wound up in Dallas.

We don’t know why on earth this pilot still wanted to fly to Houston without the fuel to do so.

But it’s clear that air traffic control saved him. The controller helped the pilot understand that he had no choice but to land in Dallas rather than continue flying.

PAN-PAN was clear but the rest of the communication was a mess from the pilot. A crew needing priority because of low fuel should have declared an emergency and reported how many minutes of fuel remain. All that mattered here was that DFW was close, Houston was not, and remaining fuel wasn’t even close to get there.

Topics on this page +8 more