8 Reasons Citi New Premium Card Is A No-Brainer In Year One

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Citi Strata EliteSM Card (See rates and fees.)

The Citi Strata Elite Card is Citi’s entry into the premium rewards credit card space. It’s already a crowded field, so they had to make a splash. This is a $595 annual fee card – priced below Sapphire Reserve and Amex Platinum – but comes packed with a lot of value and I jumped on the opportunity. The value from this card in the first year is huge.

Here are 8 reasons to consider applying for the Citi Strata EliteSM Card if you haven’t already done so.

Initial bonus: 75,000 points after spending $6,000 in the first three months. Lots of reports of approvals Readers share overwhelming success. I received instant approval for the Citi Strata EliteSM Card – as soon as I hit apply. That surprised me, since Citi already extends me quite a lot of credit and since Chase had just rejected me for one. More perk value than the cost The card comes with up to a $300 annual hotel credit for a minimum two night stay booked via Citi travel; up to a $200 credit each year with retailers like American Airlines or Best Buy; up to $200 annual credit with Blacklane (car service). Those alone are $700 against a $595 annual fee. Citi promotes over $1,500 in value. But note that the annual hotel credit and $200 ‘splurge credit’ are calendar year offers, which means that you can benefit from them twice in the first cardmember year for $1,000 in value [using each before the end of this year if approved now, and again at the start of 2027]. Points transfers Citi added American Airlines AAdvantage as a points transfer partner, and with rich accelerator earn categories the card earns faster than an American Airlines co-brand card. Plus, you have the flexibility to transfer plenty of other places too. Points can be transferred to: oneworld : American Airlines AAdvantage, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Malaysia Airlines Enrich, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Qatar Airways Privilege Club

: American Airlines AAdvantage, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Malaysia Airlines Enrich, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Qatar Airways Privilege Club Star Alliance : Avianca LifeMiles, EVA Air Infinity MileageLands, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus, Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles

: Avianca LifeMiles, EVA Air Infinity MileageLands, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus, Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles SkyTeam : Aeromexico Club Premier, Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

: Aeromexico Club Premier, Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Non-alliance : Emirates Skywards, Etihad Guest, JetBlue TrueBlue



: Emirates Skywards, Etihad Guest, JetBlue TrueBlue Hotels: Leading Hotels of the World Leaders Club, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Choice Hotels Choice Privileges, Preferred Hotels I Prefer, Wyndham Hotels Wyndham Rewards

Cathay Pacific First Class

Cathay Pacific First Class Spending bonus categories up to 12x The card offers more points for travel portal spend at the top level than any other, plus weekend night 6x on dining which tops other products, and you’re never earning just one point per dollar. 12 points per dollar spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com



6 points per dollar spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com



6 points per dollar spent at Restaurants on “Citi Nights” purchases, Friday and Saturday from 6 PM – 6 AM Eastern



3 points per dollar spent at Restaurants any other time



1.5 points per dollar spent on All Other Purchases Unlimited Priority Pass Select lounge visits The card offers a Priority Pass Select membership for the primary cardmember and any authorized users (which are $75 each), valid for unlimited visits and including up to two complimentary guests.. It does not cover credits at restaurants and similar non-lounge offerings like markets that are linked to Priority Pass. You don’t need to have your physical or even digital Priority Pass membership for access – rather uniquely lounges are supposed to accept your Strata Elite card as the Priority Pass card itself. That means, unlike other issuers, you don’t have to activate Priority Pass membership.

Marco Polo Lounge, Venice Admirals Club Passes The card comes with 4 Admirals Club passes per calendar year (so twice in cardmember year one, for eight passes total). Each set of four has to be used during the calendar year in which they’re issued, and expire if unused. They are available to the primary cardmember and include one guest 18 years or older plus up to 3 children under 18. They can be redeemed for additional adult companions as well. Access requires same day boarding pass (departing or arriving) for an American or oneworld partner airline flight. Access is valid for 24 hours, and can be used at multiple lounges on the same day. The passes are deposited to your AAdvanage wallet and can be scanned by the Admirals Club front desk for entry. If you cancel the card, unused passes are forfeit.



Admirals Club Washington National Airport E Concourse Pairs With Citi Double Cash 1.5 points per dollar on all your spending that doesn’t earn a bonus is great. You never want to earn just one point per dollar. But if you are approved for a no annual fee Citi Double Cash card later, that card earns 2 points per dollar on all spend, and those points can be combined with Citi Strata Elite’s and become transferrable just like Strata Elite points.

Citi’s new premium card is pretty incredible in the first year, not just because of the strong initial bonus but also because of credits that are timed to calendar year rather than cardmember year. (Calendar year credits can be claimed twice in cardmember year one.)

Honestly, I feel like this was a strategic error on Citi’s part. They’ve constructed a card that is a no-brainer to get. There’s just so much value to the customer up front. I’m not sure if it’ll be a keeper long-term or a card that’s best for your everyday spend (although it is very good).

My take: apply for this card, reap the maximum benefits in year one, and then consider whether it’s right for you in the long-term. And apply now to give yourself plenty of time to use calendar year credits before end of year.

Citi Strata EliteSM Card