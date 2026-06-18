A Law Protecting Airlines Is Strangling Small U.S. Pacific Islands. Mike Lee Wants To End It

Senator Mike Lee has taken on a challenge that I didn’t have on my bingo card. It’s not going to win votes, but it’s imporant – fixing a law that prevents decent air service for residents of U.S. territories in the Pacific: Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa.

Lifting cabotage restrictions for these islands, so that foreign airlines can offer service between points in these territories makes all the sense in the world. Lee calls is lifting ‘the Jones Act of the Skies’.

Cabotage means a foreign airline carrying passengers or cargo between two U.S. points. Emirates can’t fly from New York to Miami. But Japan Airlines can’t legally fly from Guam or Saipan to Pago Pago. And no U.S. airline does, either.

That’s 49 U.S.C. § 41703(c). There are some emergency exceptions but lack of regular service and high fares don’t qualify. (Incidentally, American Samoa and the Marianas are exempted from Jones Act and related maritime laws, while Guam is not.)

Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands are U.S. territories. Their remote location should be considered in applying U.S. law, especially for restrictions that uniquely burden them due to their distance from our continent. These Pacific islands are thousands of… pic.twitter.com/xdrRehzl2c — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 17, 2026

The case here is simple.



U.S. Pacific territories are not normal domestic markets. Guam, the Mariana islands, and American Samoa are physically closer to foreign airline networks than to Hawaii, let alone the mainland. Treating them like Dallas – Houston or Los Angeles – San Francisco doesn’t make sense.

Guam, the Mariana islands, and American Samoa are physically closer to foreign airline networks than to Hawaii, let alone the mainland. Treating them like Dallas – Houston or Los Angeles – San Francisco doesn’t make sense. These markets are almost meaningless to U.S. carriers but huge to residents. Special interests keep out air service while not providing it themselves, and that limits access to health care, education, family connections and tourism – and thus to economic opportunity.

Special interests keep out air service while not providing it themselves, and that limits access to health care, education, family connections and tourism – and thus to economic opportunity. We’ve created legal monopoly. Reserving these thing routes to U.S. carriers often means service from just one airline, perhaps two weekly flights, and high fares. U.S. airlines are largely not interested in providing service, which we know because they don’t provide it.

Reserving these thing routes to U.S. carriers often means service from just one airline, perhaps two weekly flights, and high fares. U.S. airlines are largely not interested in providing service, which we know because they don’t provide it. Foreign allied carriers are the service providers. For Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, likely candidates are Japanese, Korean, Philippine, and Taiwanese airlines. They offer international service today. For American Samoa, the relevant providers are Samoan, Fijian, New Zealand, and potentially Australian.

For Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, likely candidates are Japanese, Korean, Philippine, and Taiwanese airlines. They offer service today. For American Samoa, the relevant providers are Samoan, Fijian, New Zealand, and potentially Australian. The welfare transfer is immoral. The law transfers wealth from a small, relatively poor, geographically isolated U.S. population to U.S. airline incumbents and aviation labor interests, while producing very little benefit at the margin.

There’s already legislation regularly introduced to fix this. The 2024 Pacific Island Flight Alternatives Act would have allowed certain Japanese, Philippine, and Korean foreign air carriers to stop in Guam or the Marianas while carrying passengers and cargo between the U.S. and a foreign destination. (That doesn’t go far enough or address American Samoa.) Similar legislation was re-introduced in 2025 as H.R. 1536.

There are 150,000 people in Guam, 47,000 in the Marianas, and 50,000 in American Samoa with GDP for those territories of $9 billion. And liberalizing air service, giving them better access to the world, could generate an additional 2% – 3% of GDP. That’s annual, and it compounds.

But there are entrenched interests that benefit from these restrictions.

United Airlines is the largest direct beneficiary in Guam and Marianas passenger service. The airline has a narrowbody fleet based in Guan that serves 15 destinations with an average of 12 daily flights, including the Island Hopper. Well several Asian carriers serve Guam, the only U.S. major U.S. airline offering service there is United. Foreign carriers fly to Seoul; Tokyo; Osaka; Busan; Mania; and Taipei. Cabotage doesn’t protect United from foreign airlines on international routes like Seoul – Guam, Tokyo – Saipan, or Manila – Guam. It protects United from foreign airlines selling local U.S. traffic, like Guam to Honolulu and on to the mainland, as well as domestic flights within the territories.

Alaska Airlines gets protection from competition on Honolulu – Pago Pago as the only major carrier offering service from American Samoa to Hawaii (and on to the mainland). That is just twice-weekly service.

There are also small regional interisland operators like Star Marianas Air.

U.S. airline labor cares about precedent – not wanting any cabotage exemption, no matter how small, fearing it would open the door to greater foreign competition, drive down airline profits, and make it harder to extract rents. In other words, if people saw how bad cabotage was they might not support it.

Of course, U.S. airlines still benefit from other forms of protection like the Fly America Act which would still require federally funded air travel and cargo to use U.S. airline-coded flights.

This law persists because of concentrated benefits and dispersed costs. Incumbents capture most of the benefits. Residents each lose a lot, but they are geographically diffuse and politically weak. There are House delegates representing these territories but they don’t vote on final passage of legislation and they aren’t represented in the Senate.

Lifting cabotage restrictions for the Pacific territories would drive down aifares, and mean more flights, which means greater reliability of air service. You’d likely see better service between Guam and Saipan, given how short a flight it is (easy for foreign carriers to add tag flights). But we should also get better service to Honolulu to connect the territories with the mainland, and we should be especially concerned with air service from Pago Pago. This all also means better cargo capacity which drives down the price of goods.

United will say it trades off with their service, but their Guam hub already has competition to Japan and Micronesia, military (and other Fly America Act government-funded travel), and nobody is recreating the island hopper service.

Even if you don’t want to open U.S. skies to foreign carriers, these are remote U.S. island communities naturally served by Pacific aviation networks and largely ignored by American carriers. So it’s an easy win to allow non-U.S. airlines to serve these out of the way plances where the normal U.S. carrier only rules creates monopoly pricing and very limited service.