A Passenger Lost Headphones Flying To The Qatar World Cup. The Airline Returned Them Four Years Later [Roundup]

​In November 2022, I flew to the Qatar World Cup and accidentally left my Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones on the flight. I filed a lost and found report, but communication completely dropped off by January 2023. I gave up, bought a replacement pair, and moved on with my life.

​Fast forward nearly 4 years later. I now live in Los Angeles. This past March, Qatar’s airspace was completely closed due to the war. With flights grounded, it seems the airline staff finally had the time to tackle the years-old lost and found backlog. ​Out of nowhere, I got an email saying they still had them in a Doha storage facility! Because of the airspace lockdown, they couldn’t fly them out immediately, but promised to put them on the earliest flight possible to LAX once things reopened.

​This week, right in the middle of the 2026 World Cup, I got a call from the Qatar Airways team live at LAX. My headphones had landed. I went to the Tom Bradley International Terminal check-in counter, and they handed them right over. The battery was completely dead, but after a quick charge, they powered up and work flawlessly.