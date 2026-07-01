A Vegas Airport Traveler Won $3.3 Million Waiting For A Flight, Plus Fees Let Airline Employees Skip TSA Lines

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • The shocking thing about this is that my understanding is airport slots are set for the legal minimum payout odds, while strip casinos are more generous because they’re competing with each other for gamblers. So airport payouts like this aren’t going to be as frequent! Still, a great way to start the flight home and to make out for whatever happened on your stay…

  • Airlines will pay $19 per crewmember per year so employees can skip TSA lines.

  • Those floors are more crudded up than the monkey in Outbreak (1995)

  • Truer words were never spoken

  • “Pre-boarding” means getting on the flight before you get on the flight.

  • Inside Delta’s temporary LAX terminal 2 business class lounge that’s 4,000 square feet utilizing the old Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse space.

  • New Emirates lounge concept

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Gary – while there is much we don’t agree on I’m right there with you on men wearing flip flops or any other type of sandals out in public except at the beach or pool. No one wants to see a man’s feet so have some dignity and wear real shoes

  5. @Retired Gambler – I’d say much the same thing about shorts in public. Wear proper pants like a grown-up.

  6. Imagine. If we had an EU261 equivalent that paid out, no, not $250-700 per person when airlines fail to operate their flights within reason, but, rather, $3.3 million… every flight would miraculously be relatively on-time. Huh.

  7. @Matt — For a premium slot experience, please consider Delta? (@L737, is this THE Matt?? Hope so. Miss that fella.)

  9. @1990 — I daresay it is!

    @Retired Gambler — Still in contention for a WSOP bracelet?

  10. @L737 – Busted out on day 2 of the tournament I was in. Ran well the first day (12 3/4 hours playing poker will wear you out) but got coolered right before the money bubble day 2. Still good run and well worth the effort.

  11. @Denver Refugee – LOL so you remember my position on shorts. Trust me I have my own ideas of what is “proper”. Men’s feet never is but we are a long way from the days when people wore suits (or even dressed up at all) to fly. I go for comfort at this point. Most flights I’m on in the summer shorts are the most common thing worn in first and when I fly international business it is joggers and a comfortable t shirt. I long ago quit caring what anyone thought and at the stage of my life (retired and financially set) where I care even less. However, I find men’s feet to be disgusting and that is my reason for saying “save the flip flops/sandals for the pool”

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