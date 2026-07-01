A Vegas Airport Traveler Won $3.3 Million Waiting For A Flight, Plus Fees Let Airline Employees Skip TSA Lines

News and notes from around the interweb:
- The shocking thing about this is that my understanding is airport slots are set for the legal minimum payout odds, while strip casinos are more generous because they’re competing with each other for gamblers. So airport payouts like this aren’t going to be as frequent! Still, a great way to start the flight home and to make out for whatever happened on your stay…
A traveler at Harry Reid Airport casually won $3.3 million playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine in C Gates yesterday while waiting for their flight. pic.twitter.com/ShpwZpsfXK
— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) June 30, 2026
- Airlines will pay $19 per crewmember per year so employees can skip TSA lines.
- Those floors are more crudded up than the monkey in Outbreak (1995)
🤮 some people really treat airplanes like their private yoga studio now.
This influencer rosa.adventures hopped on an Iberia Express Airbus A320 and decided the narrow economy aisle at 35,000 feet was the perfect spot for her session. Tripod set up, full poses, legs swinging… pic.twitter.com/nVG0Pd1rnB
— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) June 29, 2026
- Truer words were never spoken
You’re a grown ass man, quit wearing flip flops on a plane.
— Vince Cellini (@Vince_Cellini) June 29, 2026
- “Pre-boarding” means getting on the flight before you get on the flight.
Airport strangeness: Preboarding = boarding, right? And what's with checking in 24 hours before? Why not when you buy the ticket? Why check in online at all?
— Kevin Kelly (@kevin2kelly) June 30, 2026
- Inside Delta’s temporary LAX terminal 2 business class lounge that’s 4,000 square feet utilizing the old Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse space.
- New Emirates lounge concept
Comments
Gary – while there is much we don’t agree on I’m right there with you on men wearing flip flops or any other type of sandals out in public except at the beach or pool. No one wants to see a man’s feet so have some dignity and wear real shoes
It’s always better to play slots than NOT to play slots.
I’ll pay $20 a year to skip TSA. Letting the bidding start!
I’ll pay $20 a year to never see men’s bare feet.
@Retired Gambler – I’d say much the same thing about shorts in public. Wear proper pants like a grown-up.
Imagine. If we had an EU261 equivalent that paid out, no, not $250-700 per person when airlines fail to operate their flights within reason, but, rather, $3.3 million… every flight would miraculously be relatively on-time. Huh.
@Matt — For a premium slot experience, please consider Delta? (@L737, is this THE Matt?? Hope so. Miss that fella.)
I’d love to know where the hyphen is meant to go in “grown ass man.”
@1990 — I daresay it is!
@Retired Gambler — Still in contention for a WSOP bracelet?
@L737 – Busted out on day 2 of the tournament I was in. Ran well the first day (12 3/4 hours playing poker will wear you out) but got coolered right before the money bubble day 2. Still good run and well worth the effort.
@Denver Refugee – LOL so you remember my position on shorts. Trust me I have my own ideas of what is “proper”. Men’s feet never is but we are a long way from the days when people wore suits (or even dressed up at all) to fly. I go for comfort at this point. Most flights I’m on in the summer shorts are the most common thing worn in first and when I fly international business it is joggers and a comfortable t shirt. I long ago quit caring what anyone thought and at the stage of my life (retired and financially set) where I care even less. However, I find men’s feet to be disgusting and that is my reason for saying “save the flip flops/sandals for the pool”