After 24 Years Of Angering Airlines And Hotels, These Are The 5 Rules I Keep Coming Back To

I’ll be frank. I anger a lot of travel brands. I’m not sure there are very many people out there at airlines and hotels, and working in loyalty, that actually like me very much. Some may put up with me, but I grate on them.

That’s because most people are fawning. Grant them a little bit of access, they say positive things. When I’m writing things that aren’t positive, I don’t even necessarily realize it! And when I write what I think, I’m not even remembering that anybody is reading. I’m enough on the spectrum that I just consider the thing in front of me and say what I think as though it doesn’t affect anybody, and no one will even notice.

I only realize that’s not the case when my phone rings, and a corporate comms person is on the other end to yell at me – not because anything I said is wrong but because it made someone in their C-suite angry and they have to be able to say they chewed me out over it.

My principles and coverage, though, is actually pretty simple and predictable. I think most of it is downstream from these five principles:



Loyalty shouldn’t feel like work

Brands should deliver the things they promise

Companies should sweat the small stuff because great things are made up of details

We shouldn’t lie to each other so much

And we should respect our spaces

In other words, be honest, try hard, and respect your customers – and expect a modicum of respect in return. That seems to cover the myriad different things I often find myself writing about.

Drip pricing. Resort fees, destination fees, property tax fees, hiding the real price to make it more difficult for consumers to compare prices. Just be honest about what the thing costs, and I get even more annoyed when the fee is buried in incomprehensible language and turns out to be an extra charge for a hotel’s windows, for use of electricity, or even paying the hotel’s debt gussied up as though it’s a government mandated cost.

Resort fees, destination fees, property tax fees, hiding the real price to make it more difficult for consumers to compare prices. Just be honest about what the thing costs, and I get even more annoyed when the fee is buried in incomprehensible language and turns out to be an extra charge for a hotel’s windows, for use of electricity, or even paying the hotel’s debt gussied up as though it’s a government mandated cost. Broken reservations, broken seats, and failing to take care of customers when travel providers don’t deliver as-promised. When airlines sell a schedule, they should basically operate on that schedule and bend over backwards when they fail. And controllable (mechanical, crew) vs. uncontrollable (weather, air traffic control) is too much of a gamable crutch when airlines should be working hard to improve in the categories they like to pretend are uncontrollable. Hotels should honor reservations, airlines should fully compensate passengers for involuntary denied boardings, and rental car companies that take reservations should actually hold the reservation. And even more than that – when a premium service is advertised and purchased, falling back on ‘but the contract of carriage says we only owe you transportation from A to B’ is disengenous in extreme, whether it’s a broken seat or the case where a woman had her baby’s purchased seat taken for another passenger, they had to sit on her lap for the flight, and American wouldn’t provide a refund because the baby still got transported .

When airlines sell a schedule, they should basically operate on that schedule and bend over backwards when they fail. And controllable (mechanical, crew) vs. uncontrollable (weather, air traffic control) is too much of a gamable crutch when airlines should be working hard to improve in the categories they like to pretend are uncontrollable. Bare feet on bulkheads and seatbacks, painting or clipping toenails in the cabin , there are basic things we need to do to respect each other and avoid imposing excess costs on companies providing transportation because those costs ultimately flow to everyone else through higher prices or limited availability.

, there are basic things we need to do to respect each other and avoid imposing excess costs on companies providing transportation because those costs ultimately flow to everyone else through higher prices or limited availability. Getting the small details right has outsized importance whether it’s bed frames extending beyond the mattress so that guests hit their shins walking in the room, or lights with no obvious way to turn off, not putting three different lettuce dishes in the same first class meal, or thinking through what items might actually be useful in a business class amenity kit. The point is that it’s often not more expensive to deliver a quality product than it is to deliver a cheap one – the difference is as much about sweating the small stuff, not just checking a box. That plays out in pre-departure beverages and whether power outlets work or not, too.

whether it’s bed frames extending beyond the mattress so that guests hit their shins walking in the room, or lights with no obvious way to turn off, not putting three different lettuce dishes in the same first class meal, or thinking through what items might actually be useful in a business class amenity kit. Let’s be a little bit honest about why things are the way they are and especially not through the guise of safety on everything just because it makes it more difficult to question ‘the narrative’. The TSA bureaucracy moves slowly and much of what we have today is ad hoc, and the result of intense lobbying by airlines and by contractors who sell them equipment. They incessantly tell us about actual threats that they’ve neutralized, most of which aren’t even real, but we’re encouraged to pretend there are top secret ones being stopped every day. There are bad actors in the world. But being a bad actor is also hard. Most people don’t want to sacrifice themselves. Occasionally terrorists have to show some results to their donors, but mostly just want to belong to a cause and rise in relative status within their group. There aren’t actually active plots against aviation at all times, and hardening airport checkpoints (as though that really has happened to a great degree) just pushes threats elsewhere. That doesn’t mean we stop, but at least we understand some of the why behind the world we face as given, and helps resist making even worse decisions going forward.

and especially not through the guise of safety on everything just because it makes it more difficult to question ‘the narrative’. The TSA bureaucracy moves slowly and much of what we have today is ad hoc, and the result of intense lobbying by airlines and by contractors who sell them equipment. They incessantly tell us about actual threats that they’ve neutralized, most of which aren’t even real, but we’re encouraged to pretend there are top secret ones being stopped every day. No-notice devaluations frequent flyer programs are fundamentally a play on trust. Consumers are asked to take actions and give loyalty up front on the promise of benefits and rewards later. Once customers have done this, it’s a rug pull. Relatedly, hiding charts lets programs raise prices without admitting it. Claiming it’s about more granular pricing isn’t true, or providing lower prices isn’t true, you can do those things while publishing what to expect. It’s just when there’s a chart, and you change prices, you have to announce what’s changed. When there’s no charge, you just raise prices and consumers don’t know right away – probably not until far into the future when it turns out their points don’t go as far as they expected.

frequent flyer programs are fundamentally a play on trust. Consumers are asked to take actions and give loyalty up front on the promise of benefits and rewards later. Once customers have done this, it’s a rug pull. Failing to deliver promised benefits and shrugging – these are promised benefits that customers have worked for. If you’re not going to actually deliver, don’t make the promise in the first place. That’s increasingly true for airline upgrades in the United States, where the promise hasn’t really changed since the days when 90% of first class seats went unsold to today when airlines run fire sales trying to unload those seats to the once a year flyer for $25 or $35 – anything to avoid actually delivering the upgrade to the $30,000 – $50,000 a year customer. Maybe the hotel doesn’t deliver on ‘guaranteed’ 4 p.m. checkout, or gives a credit that doesn’t actually cover breakfast (and tax and tip) and increasingly from most programs there’s really no recourse. Program benefits are a promise where their fingers are crossed.

and shrugging – these are promised benefits that customers have worked for. If you’re not going to actually deliver, don’t make the promise in the first place. That’s increasingly true for airline upgrades in the United States, where the promise hasn’t really changed since the days when 90% of first class seats went unsold to today when airlines run fire sales trying to unload those seats to the once a year flyer for $25 or $35 – anything to avoid actually delivering the upgrade to the $30,000 – $50,000 a year customer. Do the math right points are less flexible than cash, and carry even more devaluation risk, so aren’t worth ‘the retail price of the travel they can buy’ (even if that’s travel you’d pay retail for, unless it’s literally displacing an actual cash purchase on the same day). I place tremendous value on my points, but most people overvalue them for both good and for self-interested reasons (not naming names).

I think most of my themes here have been pretty consistent over the 24 years I’ve been writing, because they just reflect how I think about the world. You’re welcome to disagree, which is why I still have open comments that are barely moderated – generally just for extreme personal attacks or graphic and sexual comments or disclosure of personal information about others (that I notice, sometimes things slip through).

And the content is, I hope, consistent because after all these years I still write everything myself. The number of guest authors I’ve ever had can be counted on one hand I think still, and then only when there’s some rare unique content that I think will be interesting that I can’t offer myself.