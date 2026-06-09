Air Canada Captain Arrested For Flying ‘Hundreds Of Flights’ Without Required License

An Air Canada pilot was arrested for flying “hundreds of flights” without the required license in a fraud investigation called Project Icarus.

The pilot had a valid Commercial Pilot License and completed recurrent training



They had the required license to be a co-pilot, but not captain



He is no longer employed by the airline

The pilot is charged with 18 counts under CARs 401.03(1)(a), and faces a $67,500 administrative monetary penalty for acting as flight crew privileges without holding the appropriate license between December 2024 and March 2025, which may be the charged sample rather than the full span of affected flights. Air Canada says that they audited their pilots and found no other similar issues.

Air Canada says there was “no safety issue” because the pilot held a valid Commercial Pilot License, completed recurrent training every six months, and had recurring flight checks. He reportedly lacked the required captain-level license, not any pilot license.

A Canadian airline first officer can operate with a ‘Commercial Pilot Licence — Aeroplane’ plus the necessary medical, instrument rating, aircraft type rating, recurrent training, proficiency checks, and operator training. But after he was promoted to captain without the Air Trasport Pilot License. He likely did not complete (or successfully complete) the written exams, since the issue wouldn’t have been flown hours.

There have been several other Catch Me If You Can-style incidents.

Perhaps most famously, William Chandler was a South African Airways pilot who became infamous in 2019 for operating commercial flights for more than 20 years without valid credentials. He was a senior first officer, flying Airbus A340s long haul. He had forged his Airline Transport Pilot License.

Chandler legitimately held a commercial pilot’s license (which allowed him to serve as a co-pilot), he falsified credentials to hold a more advanced license required for the long-haul international routes he operated. This unraveled in November 2018 during an incident over Switzerland onboard SA206 from Johannesburg to Frankfurt. He improperly executed an avoidance maneuver over the Swiss Alps, which triggered a review that uncovered his fraudulent credentials.