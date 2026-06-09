Air Canada Captain Arrested For Flying ‘Hundreds Of Flights’ Without Required License

by Gary Leff

An Air Canada pilot was arrested for flying “hundreds of flights” without the required license in a fraud investigation called Project Icarus.

  • The pilot had a valid Commercial Pilot License and completed recurrent training
  • They had the required license to be a co-pilot, but not captain
  • He is no longer employed by the airline

The pilot is charged with 18 counts under CARs 401.03(1)(a), and faces a $67,500 administrative monetary penalty for acting as flight crew privileges without holding the appropriate license between December 2024 and March 2025, which may be the charged sample rather than the full span of affected flights. Air Canada says that they audited their pilots and found no other similar issues.

Air Canada says there was “no safety issue” because the pilot held a valid Commercial Pilot License, completed recurrent training every six months, and had recurring flight checks. He reportedly lacked the required captain-level license, not any pilot license.

A Canadian airline first officer can operate with a ‘Commercial Pilot Licence — Aeroplane’ plus the necessary medical, instrument rating, aircraft type rating, recurrent training, proficiency checks, and operator training. But after he was promoted to captain without the Air Trasport Pilot License. He likely did not complete (or successfully complete) the written exams, since the issue wouldn’t have been flown hours.

There have been several other Catch Me If You Can-style incidents.

Perhaps most famously, William Chandler was a South African Airways pilot who became infamous in 2019 for operating commercial flights for more than 20 years without valid credentials. He was a senior first officer, flying Airbus A340s long haul. He had forged his Airline Transport Pilot License.

Chandler legitimately held a commercial pilot’s license (which allowed him to serve as a co-pilot), he falsified credentials to hold a more advanced license required for the long-haul international routes he operated. This unraveled in November 2018 during an incident over Switzerland onboard SA206 from Johannesburg to Frankfurt. He improperly executed an avoidance maneuver over the Swiss Alps, which triggered a review that uncovered his fraudulent credentials.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  2. Shame on the pilot, sure. But Seems the lion’s share of liability belongs to Air Canada itself for scheduling a non-credentialed pilot to act as captain for numerous flights over a prolonged time period.

    What’s AC’s excuse?

  3. Ernest Gann’s wonderful book about flying commercial airliners from the 1930s to the 1950s, “Fate is the Hunter” (later distorted to just one incident in a John Wayne movie) mentioned “Dudley” (probably a man named Barwick). He made many claims about all the things he could do, including flying an airliner, but had little or no instrument training. Gann’s line hired him, and after several close calls fired him. He did it again at another line and this time killed people, probably a National crash in 1951. Extreme self-confidence and a lack of modern checks on skills and certifications carried him to disaster. And of course there is “The Great Impostor” (very loosely shown in a Tony Curtis movie) who performed successful surgery as a Canadian Navy doctor during the Korean War. He was good at following printed directions.

  4. Air Canada is the best airline in the world, and I don’t really care if the pilots have a license or not.

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