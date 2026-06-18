One of the two primary Air Force One Boeing 747s – tail 29000 – has just taken its last flight flying the President of the United States now that Donald Trump has returned from the G7 meeting in France. White House communications director Steven Cheung posted about “The Last Ride” the plane will make and

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino posted “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

The aircraft, Boeing 747-2G4B MSN 23825, was first flown on October 29, 1987. It was delivered to the Air Force on December 20, 1990. This is the plane that was used to move President George W. Bush on 9/11.

"Well done, good and faithful servant.” The Last Ride. pic.twitter.com/YGNCDvjRSB — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) June 18, 2026

I have been fortunate to fly around the world on this iconic plane for 5 1/2 years — of the 35 years it has been serving U.S. Presidents… THANK YOU… AIR FORCE ONE 2900🫡🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/tnh8xYtZDU — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) June 18, 2026

There are new Air Force One aircraft being modified by Boeing. Those are late. They were originally scheduled for 2024 delivery but now are expected in 2028 (though could slip further). This one will be replaced by a ‘bridge aircraft’ in the meantime – the former Qatar head-of-state Boeing 747-8 now registered as N7478D which was donated by the Qatari government last year. They had been trying to sell it for five years.

After taking possesson of the aircraft, the Air Force worked with Boeing and several other agencies on protocols to detect and neutralize technical hazards that might have been introduced by a foreign government.

Retrofitting this aircraft, itself worth $200 – $400 million, cost about $400 million. The two 747s that will come into the fleet in a couple of years are part of a $5 billion program.

The old modified Boeing 747-200B (‘VC-25A’) that’s retiring from Presidential service has about 4,000 square feet of interior space. The President’s suite includes bedrooma, dressing room, lavatory, shower, and office. There’s a conference room (that doubles as dining room), office space, communications areas, and staff areas. The medical suite can function as an operating room, staffed with a doctor always on board. There’s an in-flight refueling capability to extend beyond the plane’s range of about 7,800 statute miles.

The Qatar 747-8 is more flying palace than working White House the way Air Force One has been described. It features an upper-deck lounge, crew quarters, private offices, entertainment systems, small meeting areas, main lounge with full-size sofas and vaulted ceiling, guest bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, rear business class seating for entourage staff, and a private master suite with large bed, sofa, walk-in shower and full vanity.

The Air Force kept the luxury interior rather than converting it into an office layout. They say this was to ensure the conversion was completed more quickly, rather than to preserve the aesthetic for the President’s use. (I’m reminded of another plane that the Department of Homeland Security opted not to convert.)

FOR SALE: Qatari Boeing 747-8 BBJ (A7-HBJ) with less than 1,100 total flight hours and under 300 cycles. Photos: AMAC Aerospace Does any of you have some money to spare?https://t.co/1MCKw5TIPV pic.twitter.com/bHijllE9O5 — Renate Wijma (@RenateWijma) July 9, 2020

This new aircraft lacks:



An identical backup aircraft. It’s a single modified Qatar 747-8i, not a matched pair as the Air Force has operated for the President.

Optimized working layout. It retains lounges, bedrooms, and leather VIP areas instead of a purpose-built office, staff, press, and security work layout.

It retains lounges, bedrooms, and leather VIP areas instead of a purpose-built office, staff, press, and security work layout. May not be available for overseas missions right away. The Air Force says only that the Presidential Airlift Group will choose the right aircraft for each mission.

The Air Force says only that the Presidential Airlift Group will choose the right aircraft for each mission. Lacks self-defense systems and standalone capabilities. Air Force One is set up to evade missile attacks. It has integrated air stairs, autonomous baggage handling, updated electrical systems, and an ancillary auxiliary power unit. This temporary plane has security and self-protection setups, but not the full configuration.

Other than presidential preference, it’s not clear why this is being rushed, or why $400 million is being spent while complicating the presidential air fleet. The plane will not continue serving as Air Force One once Trump leaves office.

The original arrangement was that the plane would be donated to Trump’s presidential library and made available for his use once he’s out of office.

The formal donation from the Qatari government, accepted by the Department of Defene, says that the military has sole discreation consisten twith U.>S law to dispose of the aircraft – and that the arrangement is not to be construed as bribery or undue influence.

Trump has said he would not use it after leaving office and that it would go to his future presidential library.

The Qatari retrofit plane has been painted in the President’s preferred darker blue rather than the Kennedy-era light blue that’s been in use since the very first customized presidential Boeing 707 in 1962. (Before that, the President flew in plane with standard commercial configuration.)

The first presidential flight for the new aircraft is expected to either be a July 3 Mount Rushmore trip or a flight on the Fourth of July.

It seems odd to spend $400 million for two years of use while giving up interchangability between aircraft when presidential airlift is considered a no-fail mission. This creates challenges with redundancy, maintenance, spare parts for specialized systems, and security layout.

The ‘Air Force One’ name dates to 1953, when Eastern Air Lines flight 8610 entered President Eisenhower’s airspace while he was on board. Its moniker was Air Force 8610. To avoid confusion, Air Force One was for the aircraft carrying the President.