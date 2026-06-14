Air France Canceled A Family’s Award Tickets After Check-In, Then Accidentally Sent Emails Showing Staff Making Up Fraud Claims

Airline fraud departments can go off the rails. I’ve been tracking just how bad Air France KLM’s fraud systems are for more than a decade. And now we have more of a window into them, thanks to a new Department of Transportation complaint where Air France customer service accidentally sent their own internal emails about a case to a customer.

I’ve recently written about Air France charging a passenger extra because they skipped their outbound flight, when selfies show they were onboard and also cancelling a customer’s business class ticket, and then charging them an extra $1,800 to fix the mistake. Air France acknowledged the issue and still refused to help, effectively stealing the money.

and still refused to help, effectively stealing the money. Over a period of years I wrote over and over about Air France shutting down Flying Blue accounts when a member would open the account, transfer points in from a bank program, and redeem the points. This was usually travel in the member’s own name, matching the account, with taxes paid for by their own credit card. The common denominator seemed to be new frequent flyer accounts and redemptions made online, so I suggested opening accounts long before you’d need them and redeeming by phone. Fortunately this issue no longer seems common at all.

Air France Made Up Fraud Explanations, And Kept Changing Its Story

According to the new June 10, 2026 complaint, the Air France KLM Flying Blue fraud tool flagged an ordinary points transfer and redemption booking, cancelled a confirmed ticketed without meaningful human review or even timely notice, and without any real explanation afterward.

Air France issued confirmed award tickets for four passengers. The passengers received ticket numbers in “OK” status. Then the airline cancelled them minutes later. The customers got rebooked, and even headed to the airport. They had checked in online, and had boarding passes, but Air France still cancelled the tickets – causing the family to buy day-of replacement premium economy tickets for about £6,237 (US$8,354).

The explanations for what happened kept shifting:



“inconsistencies”



account activity not reflecting frequent flyer activity



“miles resale”



“miles concierge servicing”

Air France’s internal correspondence, sent to the customer by mistake, shows employees couldn’t actually determine the correct reason this all happened so a junior fraud analyst decided to assert “miles resale” without evidence.

When the customer tried to even get responses from the airline, Air France took 272 days to respond through customer service and 155 days after escalating through a lawyer.

Passengers Had Their Award Tickets Cancelled By Air France – Three Times

Here’s what happened, according to the regulatory filing:

On July 2, 2024, the customer’s assistant transferred 166,700 Capital One points into Flying Blue and used the miles to book four passengers New York JFK – London Heathrow on Virgin Atlantic in Premium Economy, departing two days later. One minute later, Air France canceled the travel tickets.

The assistant called Air France, which asked for an identity form and copy of ID. The customer returned it the same day. Air France then responded that the booking had been canceled due to “inconsistencies” and account activity that “does not reflect frequent flyer activity.” They were told future issue requests could only be made at an Air France or KLM ticket counter, refusing online and call center service.

The family replaced that outbound booking with a new ticket booking using American Airlines and Qantas miles (albeit for more points per passenger).

The next day, after the miles had returned to the Flying Blue account, the assistant tried to book the return from London Heathrow to New York JFK again on Virgin Atlantic in Premium Economy. Air France again issued confirmations and tickets, and two mintues later canceled again.

The assistant tried a workaround. Hypothesizing that the customer’s account was flagged, he used Flying Blue Family accounts to connect his own account with the customers, and used the customer’s points through his own account to book the same four passengers back to the States over the phone. This time the tickets held – for several days.

The passengers checked in online and printed their boarding passes. But on the day of travel Air France cancelled the tickets.

Needing to return home, they bought premium economy tickets from London Gatwick back to New York JFK on Norse Atlantic for £6,236.79 total for four passengers.

The customers filed a UK261 claim with Virgin Atlantic since they were refused travel and were delayed back to their destination as a result. That went nowhere, with Virgin says the customers had no valid tickets (Air France had cancelled them) which is why they couldn’t travel.

Air France’s Inept Response Was Full of Doublespeak

Air France accidentally sent correspondence to the customer that included internal emails between Air France and Virgin. Air France internal support asked fraud colleagues for the “correct reason” the tickets had been refunded; and the fraud/audit side eventually decided on “miles resale.”

The airline’s later legal response said a “thorough review” found the Fraud Prevention team’s actions justified, saying “patterns commonly described as ‘miles reselling’ or ‘miles concierge servicing’” were detected in the two accounts, while also saying Air France did not contest the way the miles were earned or the right to use miles for someone else under permissible conditions. But it declined to disclose the evidence, calling the fraud detection efforts confidential and proprietary.

There doesn’t appear to have been sale of points, since it looks like the points came from the customer’s own Capital One account.



And it doesn’t appear that there was an award booking service involved, though the customer had someone redeem from their account for them.



It’s particularly ironic that Air France says they invalidated the ticket because it was booked through a ‘miles concierge service’ since Flying Blue literally just hired the talented Tiffany Funk as head of the program. She ran One Mile at a Time‘s PointsPros booking service before co-founding Point.me, which has its own ‘full concierge’ booking service. (And, indeed, Air France KLM Senior Vice President Ben Lipsey has said they revamped the program so that it would appear to be the best option when customers compare through sites like Point.me).

Air France induced passengers to transfer points into the program, and kept cancelling their tickets once they’d done so. On the third booking, they waited until the last moment to do so after the passengers had checked in. That means their reservations cannot be relied on by passengers, just like the paid business class tickets I wrote about – why would you buy paid business tickets on Air France if they might just ignore you have a ticket and cancel them, forcing you to pay more money at the airport?

The airline’s staff apparently couldn’t even determine why the tickets were refunded by the fraud team. A junior fraud prevention analyst stated without evidence that the account was used for miles resale, another employee responded mileage sales aren’t permitted with no indication this had actually happened, and Air France counsel ultimately suggested the cancellation was because someone other than the accountholder made the booking (which they wouldn’t even have known on the first two reservations, which was allowed, and which concedes that the original explanation was false).

In any case ‘third party handling’ conflates a mileage broker, an award booking service, a religious leader’s assistant (how the DOT complaint explains this situation), a family member, and an adult child helping a parent. And Air France still hasn’t identified what they think happened and what rules might have been broken, nearly two years later.

Moreover, it turns out in making the complaint to DOT, that Air France’s agent designation for Department of Transportation service was 16–18 years stale, listing an employee who had left the airline much earlier. After this incident flagged the problem, Air France did update it and KLM has updated as well. 49 USC 46103 requires air carriers doing business in the United States to designate an agent for service and to file updates to that designation.

Air France Fraud Model Appears Off The Rails

The most plausible explanation for all of this is a fraud model that’s exceptionally overbroad – an issue I identified nearly a dozen years ago. This especially seemed to get triggered with transferred points into accounts that hadn’t had a lot of ongoing activity. But this is precisely the activity that Air France doesn’t just allow, but adopted a business model to encourage.

Flying Blue now sees a majority of redemptions from the U.S. rather than Europe, where points are earned primarily from transfers. It’s how they obtain a slice of U.S. card interchange despite being in a home market where interchange is capped.

A fraud system can even reasonably flag this for review. But cancelling tickets on the day of travel (that weren’t booked on the day of travel) without real human escalation and a chance for substantive review and correction is unreasonable, and in DOT parlance, unfair and deceptive.

Still, there’s one thing that happened here that I wouldn’t recommend to customers. Flying Blue terms didn’t require a conventional family relationship to use a family account, adding an unrelated adult to immediately after fraud cancellations in order to circumvent the airline’s (admittedly byzantine) controls looks bad.

Fraud is a real concern, and brokering miles breaks their rules, but their procedures around this are just bizarre and should not be acceptable to the Department of Transportation.

How The DOT Should Respond

Air France should make the passengers whole, reimbursing the required day of travel replacement tickets at a minimum. (I’m not sure I’d require owning the extra miles spent for the outbound tickets.) More importantly, they need to fix the fraud process that does this to passengers in the first place. I’d rather see the systematic issue addressed.

I don’t think the complaint will succeed in pushing for $1,100 per day penalties for Air France’s stale agent designation. (The general maximum is $75,000 in any case.) Instead, this just points to an overall sloppiness in approaching consumer redress with the airline.

I would want DOT to require Air France to identify how many U.S.-related itineraries were canceled post-ticketing for fraud, mileage brokering, or ‘concierge’ reasons, how many were canceled within 24 hours of departure, how many had check-in or boarding passes already issued, how many consumers complained, and how many were reimbursed. It’s not clear that with the current DOT posture that’s likely. Even with a formal DOT complaint I’d guess it’s 50-50 at best for the airline to try to quietly make the passenger whole enough to moot the issue. A formal investigation is even less likely.

What Does This Mean For Booking Flying Blue Award Tickets?

The bigger issue is that this situation re-raises all of the problems being able to rely on Air France KLM Flying Blue transfers to booking tickets. They have systems that flag fraud which seem unrelated to actual fraud, and a byzantine process that seems to center around bureaucratic coverups when called out rather than working towards solutions. This doesn’t happen most of the time the way it did around 2015, but it seems to happen more with Air France than with other airlines.

Air France issued confirmed tickets, allowed check-in and boarding passes, then canceled a family’s tickets hours before departure based on a secret fraud accusation it still won’t substantiate two years later, and its own internal emails show that employees do not know why.

Still, the family account workaround isn’t a great look for the customers even if they don’t appear to have broken any rules. It’s not something I would have recommended because it was clearly trying to circumvent the airline’s (clearly broken) fraud processes.