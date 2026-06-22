Airfares Are Up 27% Even As Jet Fuel Falls: Here’s Why Ticket Prices Haven’t Dropped Yet

Airfares have ben skyrocketing this year. Last month, fares were 26.7% higher than in May 2025. They were up about 3% from the pervious month and 10% compared to the beginning of the year.

And for fares booked one week prior to travel, Raymand James found a 34.1% year-over-year increase on June 8.

Fuel prices are largely to blame for this, but jet fuel prices have been going down with expectations of oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz – and airfares haven’t been following.

Of course, airfares are still historically cheap. They’re about 17% above where they were 7 years ago – while inflation has risen more than 30% since then So while fares are up, they’re still below their real level from before hte pandemic.

Airline CEOs keep saying they’re going to keep fares up, even as the price of oil drops. That’s not actually how this works. If oil stays down, fares will fall. There will just be a lag of several months. Most people misunderstand how the price of jet fuel affects airfare prices, and that’s why this gets confusing.

At the May 28 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said airlines were focused on sustainable margins and “we’ll certainly not attempt to give some of these fare increases back.” He predicted that even though jet fuel prices will eventually fall, airlines would retain much of the recent revenue gains.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, on the carrier’s first quarter earnings call, said that “The longer [conflict-driven high fuel prices] lasts, the higher the probability goes that the pricing increases hold,” estimating that even a quick snap back in oil prices might leave United keeping about 20% of the increase next year.

But high jet fuel isn’t the direct reason for high fares. It’s airlines cutting flights because of high jet fuel prices. Prices are set by supply and demand, not by cost of production. The cost of fuel influences how much supply airlines offer.

Before the run up in oil, U.S. domestic seats were expected to grow by 4.6%. Instead, they are only up 0.4% year-over-year. It’s basic supply and demand, and supply has been cut back.

Higher fuel costs make flights more expensive. That means it’s more expensive to run an etra flight, to run a route that barely breaks even, or to run a bigger plane on a route in hopes of selling more seats.

So airlines pulled back on the number of flights they were planning to operate. That meant fewer seats to satisfy passenger demand, which didn’t directly change. (Eventually high oil prices can ripple through an economy, cause a recession and depress demand, and even lower airfare in the short run.)

When jet fuel prices fall, each airline wants everyone else to restrain capacity and not add back flights. But it still makes sense for each airline individually to add flights. It’s something of a prisoner’s dilemma.

When an airline adds a flight, they gain market share, conectivity, better schedules that passengers prefer, and better relevance to corporate travelers and frequent flyers.

They bear just some of the reduction in fares that all airlines wind up experiencing.

The industry as a whole if no one adds flights. But each individual airline that adds flights is better off than if they hadn’t.

CEOs can’t just simply keep prices high. If they could, they would have been doing it before the run up in oil. When the price of oil goes up, that doesn’t all of a sudden make customers more willing to pay. Wall Street keeps asking them if they can keep the high prices that have come about (from cutting flights due to high fuel) and they all want to be optimistic. So they’re leaning into:

airlines will keep restraining capacity (if that doesn’t work out, it’s the other guy’s fault)



low cost carriers aren’t doing well, and hey Spirit is gone (even though they were less than 2% of the market this summer)



demand remains strong

That’s a forecast about supply and demand, not just that airlines are willing to charge higher prices. The only outlier in this discussion is United CEO Scott Kirby who claims that airlines historically made a mistake in not listening to revenue management wanting to raise prices, because marketing and government affairs doesn’t want to get criticized.

American Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Nat Pieper mocked this idea, saying that his government affairs chief Nate Gatten had “zero appetite … to dabble in revenue management.”

If you read Kirby saying that ‘actually, airlines are often badly run bureaucracies who make poor decisions’ then he isn’t wrong. But that doesn’t mean the correct choice for any airline is raising fares.

What does actually help airlines raise prices is public signaling, in earnings calls and at investor conferences like Bernstein.

A fuel shock gives everyone a focal reason to move prices at the same time



Public comments about “capacity discipline” and sustainable margins signal to competitors a (weak) commitment to keep fares up if they do.

One estimate is that legacy carriers held back capacity by 2% when all of them discussed “capacity discipline” around the same time. That’s not illegal and could just be a signal that everyone in this herd industry is thinking the same thing. But it also looks like signaling.

Ultimately, airlines make scheduling decisions several months in advance. In some cases, like new international routes, it can be a year or more out. But schedules largely firm up about 3 months ahead of time. So you wouldn’t expect immediate capacity increases of any significant size right when fuel prices fall. You expect those to lag by about three months (with larger increases, coming from net new aircraft orders, to have a lead time in years).