Airlines Are Moving Toward Personalized Upgrade Pricing, And Loyal Flyers May Pay The Price

Airlines are increasingly looking to adopt AI in their pricing and some have been vocal about it. Several people have asked me whether American Airlines is using customer data to decide how much to charge for upgrades, so I asked them about it and I surveyed numerous passenger reports.

In several cases, American’s customers say that the company’s best, most loyal customers are being charged more for first class upgrades – that the higher your AAdvantage status, the more you sometimes get charged. American Airlines, though, says it just is not true.

In numerous examples posted online, passsengers who don’t have AAdvantage status, and don’t spend money on the airline’s credit cards, appear to be able to ‘buy up’ from their coach seat to first class on the same flights for less than passengers with status. I’ve found similar examples shared by passengers at both Delta and United, where higher status customers report being asked to pay more.

I asked American Airlines what’s going on and they are adament that not only do they not use AAdvantage status to price paid upgrades, but they do not use any customer data to do it at all. According to a spokesperson,

American does not offer upgrade pricing – or any flight pricing, for that matter – based on personal customer data such as AAdvantage status, previous purchasing behavior or likelihood to purchase prediction. Offers are determined using established analytical models that consider factors such as time to departure, seat availability and historical demand for a specific route or flight.

Let’s see if we can figure out what’s actually going on – and what may be coming.

Airlines Now Upsell First Class For ‘Tens Of Dollars’ Making Free Upgrades Rare

Upgrades used to be the best benefit of being loyal to an airline. Now, they’re rare, because the carriers prefer to take $40 from anyone who will spend it rather than making a first class seat available to a customer that spends $30,000 or $50,000 a year on tickets (or $200,000 a year on their airline credit card).

When you buy a coach ticket, there will frequently be an ‘upsell offer’. And if nobody is taking those offers, airlines will then lower the price and lower it until someone bites – and only give a complimentary upgrade to their best customers if no one will pay. United and Delta pioneered this, and American has begun to catch up.

Airlines have moved from selling only 10% of the seats up front 20 years ago, to half a decade ago, and now to north of 70% (Delta reports ~ 87%). As a result, the main motivation for staying loyal to an airline is gone.

That’s the new world as a frequent flyer, and it’s a strong reason why the best status is really ‘mid-tier’ that gets you extra legroom seats, free checked bags, and priority boarding so you don’t get stuck being forced to check your carry-on bag.

Customers Report Airlines Charging Higher Status Members More To Upgrade

Numerous customer data points sugest that the higher your status, or perhaps the more you spend with the airline, the more they charge you for paid upgrades. American’s customers have been documenting the upgrade offers being made on the same flight, at the same time, to different customers with different levels of status. For instance,

Two passengers booked at the same fare on the same flights saw wildly different upgrade prices. One was an Executive Platinum member and was offered $523 for one flight and $277 for the other, for a total of $800. The other was a Platinum Pro member (one status level lower) and was offered $146 and $252 for a total of $398. So the top tier member was literally asked double the price to upgrade both segments.

Another Executive Platinum reports ofers that were “nearly double” their companion’s. And an Executive Platinum whose Gold wife saw an offer of $140, while his offer was $300 on the same flight purchased at the same price.

There are older examples where a Gold member got a lower upgrade offer price than their Executive Platinum parent, but also one where three different passengers with different status all saw the same offer. Recently, three different passengers with different status report getting the same upgrade offer. So price certainly does not always vary with status!

It’s not the case that higher status always means getting charged more, if at all



But prices for the same upgrade on the same flight do reportedly vary – even for two passengers looking at the same flight at the same time



And there are several side by side cases where the higher status member seems to get worse prices

On Delta, I found an example where a Platinum member and no-status wife on the same flight from Buffalo to Atlanta, at the same ticket price, report being given different upgrade offers: $84.93 for the member with no status, $278.43 for the Platinum. Another Delta customer reported receiving a cheaper offer as a Platinum member at the exact same time compared to their Diamond companion.

On United, here’s an example of a silver receiving a $1,300 international business class upgrade offer while a Platinum was asked over $2,000 but ticket differences mean we can’t overread this data point.

Broadly, though, all of the major airlines seem willing to take cash from any member over giving an upgrade for free. At Alaska Airlines we see a top tier elite complaining that paid upgrade offers fell from $1,420 to $750 to $200 to $40 prior to boarding. Upgrades on another flight were being “fire sold” 24 hours out – anything to avoid clearing elite members into first class.

Why Would An Airline Decide To Charge Its Best Customers More?

These examples of upgrade prices that vary by passenger when checking offers for the same flight at the same time look like they are request-specific, with pricing segmented by customer – that there doesn’t appear to be one universal upgrade price per flight at a given moment in time.

So members theorize that their airline is using the information that they have about you – which could include profile data like status; historical spend; card spend behavior; prior upgrade purchases, and other information – to infer and score willingness-to-pay.

American Airlines describes efforts to enable “relevant, tailored offers” and “shopping results tailored to AAdvantage membership benefits.” It’s a service that companies explicitly sell: request-specific dynamically-priced ancillaries calibrated to trip details, shopping context, demand, customer preferences, and customer segment. However, an airline might also just deliver offers they believe a customer wants, rather than pricing offers based on what they know about the customer as an individual.

Why Customers May See Different Upgrade Prices Today

The largest U.S. airlines are carrying over 500,000 passengers per day. Most of those are buying coach tickets, and many of them are being offered upgrades.

First class cabins on many planes are small, for instance just 8 seats on American Airlines Airbus A319s (though they’re adding a row of first). Someone cancelling, or someone buying a seat moves the needle on what the airline wants to charge.

With 200 million passengers in a year, that’s a lot of upgrade offers. And there are going to be outlier anomalies.

Cases where the higher-status member sees a higher price will be more shocking than where the elite customer gets a discount, so are likely to be overrepresented in reported (selection bias).

We’re not seeing this behavior all the time, or even necessarily a majority of the time. So I don’t think we can conclude very much, although I think there’s a strong reason to expect some airlines to try personalized pricing for upgrades just as some plan to do for airfares. American, for its part, offered to look at specific customer reservations to figure out what actually happened where prices for two customers diverged the way I described.

Personalized Pricing Will Come To Upgrades!

Delta says they are increasingly using AI to set ticket prices. So far that really just means taking the human out of the loop managing price changes, where people have been a bottleneck.

At their 2024 Investor Day, though, Delta said they were working on personalized pricing with specific prices on specific flights determined for specific customers. As their President put it,

[T]his is again a full reengineering of how we price and how we will be pricing in the future. ..[O]ver time, we think this is going to get melded together, that it’s going to be really just offer management. That we will have a price that’s available on that flight, on that time to you, the individual. Not a machine that’s doing an accept reject and a static price grid.

The same company that Delta works with on AI fare-setting, Fetcherr, also lists Azul, Virgin Atlantic (49% owned by Delta), Westjet (15% owned by Delta) and Viva Aerobus as clients. Azul was actually first to acknowledge it publicly in 2022. JetBlue partnerd with another company for this, FLYR, and flydubai and Lufthansa use PROS.

Since “personalized pricing” has become politically toxic, the airline has assured lawmakers it is not using AI to set individualized ticket prices based on personal data, but that was more a description about today rather than a commitment about the future (the way they’ve actually talked about it to investors).

Historically that’s not really different than what airlines have done since deregulation. Every passenger on the plane pays a different price for the seat. Here in these upgrade examples, though, two passengers buying the same thing at the same time are offered different prices, and the only thing different between the two looks like the airline’s bet about their willingness to pay. It makes a certain sense to want to get more money from the customer they think will pay more.

American’s adamantly says that’s not what’s going on. The airline’s CEO Robert Isom has put Delta on blast for that kind of pricing strategy and committed not to do it as well.

I don’t think it’s appropriate. And certainly, American, it’s not something we will do.

My assumption has been that American is behind with the technology, and their bet is that the personalized pricing politics is toxic. I suspect it’s a position that will age poorly.

“Personalized pricing” will be a way that airlines gain confidence in offering discounts without undercutting prices offered to customers willing to buy at higher fares. They don’t want seats to fly empty, but don’t want to sell them cheaper than necessary to customers buying at today’s higher fares. So customized pricing, offered to the ‘right’ passenger, becomes a way to make lower fares available for some customers (and therefore also on average) rather than higher prices. But how these systems get calibrated matters quite a lot.

Airlines May Find Personalized Upgrade Pricing Enticing

Elite customers are precisely the ones that have flown first class before and may value it more than the average flyer. They also may, on average, be in a stronger position to pay more. They may have purchased upgrades before, they may travel premium regularly, and airlines know if they spend heavily on discretionary purchases outside of travel.

In contrast, low-status flyers may require a lower price to convert on a paid upgrade offer. Someone who never buys first class may only bite at $49 – $149. That is incremental revenue and the airline isn’t risking selling the seat for $50 – $150 that the customer might buy for $299.

In contrast, if top tier elites who pay for premium learn that buying coach and waiting produces cheap paid upgrades, the airline is training its most lucrative customers not to the buy first class up front.

In fact, not buying first up front may be the best strategy anyway – wait for an upgrade offer and if you don’t get a good one, cancel the ticket and use the credit to buy the first class seat. And it’s also notable that cancelling a ticket and buying first class can sometimes be cheaper than accepting an upgrade offer. Always compare the price of a new first class ticket with the value of your coach ticket plus the upgrade offer.

Corporate travelers often aren’t looking at the price of coach plus upgrade at all, just their out of pocket cost. Some passengers buy coach tickets in Concur per corporate travel policy, and then spend out of pocket.

The problem with an approach that says ‘we should charge our best, most lucrative customers more’ is that they may generate higher ancillary revenue for upgrade upsells, but less revenue for the airline as a whole when they learn not to be an airline’s best customer.

Looking for the most ancillary revenue and converting paid upgrade offers at the highest price possible could disincentivize customer loyalty and cobrand card spend from precisely the members responsible for an outsized portion of an airline’s revenue.

How Personalized Upgrade Pricing Could Damange The Airline’s Business

Targeting higher prices to the customers deemed most likely to be willing to pay more for an airline’s premium product also likely targets customers who are already buying the airline’s premium product and using its credit card.

Delta Air Lines took in $8.2 billion in revenue from American Express in 2025, and previously disclosed a 39% margin on SkyMiles. That would equate to $3.2 billion in profit from Amex, or a majority of profit at the airline for the year.

American AAdvantage drives billions to the airline’s bottom line, while the business is just break-even overall. Total cash compensation from credit card was $6.1 billion in 2025.

Maximizing upgrade revenue by charging an airline’s best customers more is probably individually rational for the people responsible for selling upgrades, but bad for the business if the result for credit card customers is that:

The more they spend, the higher status they earn, the more first class costs them



The more they spend, the more points they earn, the less each point is worth when spent for upgrades

This narrow maximization would turn status-earning and card spend into a negative which undermines the economic driver of the business.

With American Airlines status is earned via ‘loyalty points’ rather than price of tickets, credit card spend directly earns status in an uncapped way and faster than at pears. Therefore the effect on them would be even greater than at Delta (where miles are already worth less!) and United. (An interesting internal data point from 2022 at American: 65% of AAdvantage elites in New York earn their status with credit card spending rather than flying.)

There are all sorts of factors the airline can consider when it tries to determine how to price upgrades for an individual customer, like fare basis; original fare paid; booking date; trip purpose (proxy, is it a one-way? are there multiple people on the itinerary?); hub captive versus connection; time to departure; remaining first class seats; paid sales forecast for those remaining seats; number of customers on the upgrade list; sales channel; the customer regularly checking upgrade pricing in the app; prior paid upgrade purchases; AAdvantage status or rolling Loyalty Point total and cardholder status to name just a few.

But if the outcome is that the business’s most valuable customers get charged more they’ve got the incentives backward because the customer learns they should avoid being seen as a valuable customer – even if the top tier elite only gets charged a higher price some of the time, and even if they might even get a lower price occasionally.

United should be giving Jamie Dimon’s best customers a better deal than the average flyer off the steet. Delta should be giving Stephen Squeri’s best customers a better deal than the average flyer off the street. American should be giving Jane Fraser’s customers a better deal than the average flyer off the street.

Two years ago I actually wrote that I expected the value of miles would eventually “vary with that member’s AAdvantage status” when spent on upgrades although I have to admit I thought that higher status members would see more value for their miles, not less.

As status members see fewer and fewer upgrades, an alternative is that an airline do just that and offer them a better deal on upgrade pricing rather than creating a disincentive to earn status and spend on their card, when they sell miles at a 53% margin, when billions of dollars are at stake, and when the industry as a whole loses money on actually moving planes from one city to another.

The problem is that with airlines, sometimes the people that are losing billions of dollars drive things like upgrade pricing, which have detrimental effects on the parts of the business that make money. These are large, complex businesses with politics, fiefdoms, and often poorly-designed incentives. And so I fully expect for airlines to optimize narrowly for things like ‘maximize upgrade upsell revenue’ at the expense of overall revenue and profit for the business.