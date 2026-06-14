Airlines Aren’t Ignoring A Faster Way To Board Planes. They’ve Tested It, And It Fails

Airlines want to board planes quickly. Every minute a plane is on the ground is a minute that very expensive asset is not making money. And every minute that boarding takes longer than expected, a flight delays which can become very costly. To name just a few issues:

Another plane needs the gate and is also delayed



A flight might miss their departure window if air traffic control is backed up



Customers on board might miss their connection



Cabin crew at several airlines are now paid extra for boarding time

Southwest Airlines has said it would cost them 8-10 planes per day just to add “a couple of minutes of block time to each flight in our schedule.”

Yet there’s a persistent belief that won’t go away that there’s a “scientifically correct way to board” that’s much faster, but airlines are just too stupid or complacent to make it happen.

The ‘Steffen method’ boards:

passengers in a series of waves, with the first passengers called to board seated in window seats two rows apart—first 30A, then 28A, then 26A and so on. Next, the same for the other side of the plane (30F, 28F, 26F). The process continues with odd row window seats on either side, middle seats, and finally aisle seats. Each person can sit down within moments of one another without getting in anyone’s way. In field tests, it proved to be almost twice as fast as most conventional methods, and 20% to 30% faster than have-at-it, entirely random boarding—which is also faster than the method used by airlines..

Airlines actually study this. They’re not stupid. And it doesn’t actually work.

Not everyone is at the gate to board in the ‘correct’ order. They may be getting food, stuck at TSA, or coming in off a late inbound connection.

Customers still get up and back into the aisle after they’ve seated.

You’re separating families with children when you board this way. You can’t just send a two year old off on their own, boarding before or after their parents.

Boarding order matters, because there’s not enough overhead bin space to go around on many flights. So airlines give earlier boarding to their frequent flyers and cobrand credit card customers.

And it just doesn’t speed things up in real world testing after all, as former American Airlines CEO Doug Parker explained at an internal company meeting, “We’ve studied this with operations engineers who go look and watch and we don’t see any material change.”

Airlines all tinker with their process from time to time and never stop tinkering, because they’re never been able to do much to improve – with few exceptions.

The old Southwest Airlines boarding, where your seat was first-come first-serve, encouraged everyone to show up at the gate early and get on board quickly. And free checked bags meant passengers were bringing fewer things on board, so they boarded much faster not having to put everything up in the overhead bins (or scavenge for space). That was operational efficiency.