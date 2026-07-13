Airlines Should Charge For Guaranteed Overhead Bin Space — And Stop Forcing Passengers To Gate-Check Bags

Airlines should charge for guaranteed overhead bin space. Most tickets come with a ‘license to hunt’ for space, rather than overhead bin space proper. And customers who believe they are entitled to bring a carry-on bag on board get stuck gate checking their bag and wasting time at baggage claim at the end of their flight.

This is one of the most common complaints I see on social media with photos, behind only damaged bags. American thought adding 5 minutes to boarding time would fix this, when United and Delta have already increased boarding time and have just as much of a challenge.

There’s no worse customer experience than:



Having your carry-on bag confiscated at the gate

Finding you not only lose access to your stuff, but that you’ll have to wait half an hour to get it back on arrival

And then boarding to learn there was plenty of space after all, and the whole charade was unnecessary.

@united and @FlyORF

Sitting in row 9 and you make me gate check my small carry on bag. This is the 3 overheads across from me. The one above me had one bag in it. Flight is maybe 75% full. Make it make sense pic.twitter.com/329EqF5TLB — Nate (@Just_Nate_99) May 28, 2026

@AmericanAir thanks for making me gate check my bag! Definitely couldn’t have fit here! pic.twitter.com/KjgA0WCbgb — Shears (@jshears_) April 5, 2026

Airlines monetize everything else, and bin space is a scarce resource (like extra legroom seats), so in a way I’m surprised airlines don’t monetize guaranteed bin space access. I would pay for this, because it means I could board last rather than first and either get to the airport later or spend more time working in the lounge.

They monetize it today with priority boarding and first class, but offering it as actual guaranteed bin space would be far better. It would be great as a top tier elite status benefit, too, and something airlines could use to entice managed business travel since their customers likely prioritize carry-on versus checked bags.

@united help me understand why i was forced to check my carry on bag on the first leg of an international flight when all of this space is available? In my carry on are meds I couldn't get fast enough and the bag is unlocked. No clue with premium tix I would have to do this. pic.twitter.com/tQQSJocRva — Michelle reynolds (@1207msr) July 5, 2026

@AmericanAir Forced carry-on bag checking is out of hand. Bin after bin available. I don’t buy it with the full flight argument. pic.twitter.com/zTvLoD76IL — Lori Cole (@SpaceRunner262) June 22, 2026

Some airlines charge for use of the bin already via basic economy – the idea is if you don’t spend more to avoid basic economy fares you can’t bring on the bags that require use of bins. Yet United Airlines still regularly lacks sufficient bin space for everyone else. Banning customers from bringing on bags isn’t the same as guaranteeing space for everyone else. Real value is in the certainty of bin space access and that’s something that could be charged.

Of course that would require something like Delta’s test years ago with boarding passenger carry-on bags in bins themselves (but you don’t want to do this before boarding starts, or it undermines the whole point of showing up to the gate later) or assigning a new task to flight attendants and actually ensuring uniform execution. So this is hard! But it’s revenue clearly being left on the table.

If all bin space was charged, there’d be no shortage. People would board faster. That would be a big savings for airlines, who would operate on-time, more efficiently and at lower cost (now that several pay flight attendants for boarding time). They might even make first checked bag free.

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