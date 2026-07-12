Airport Burger Arbitrage To Save $6 Per Passenger [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Not that I haven’t ordered and enjoyed 1/2 lb. burgers, but save both money and calories/fat intake and have just one 1/4 lb. burger.(Not trying to be your nanny—you live your life.) Years ago, a local McD had cheeseburgers on a promo for less than half the price of a double cheeseburger. I have no problem with mom in F and kids in Y. Plus, on many planes 3 kids together fills a section. They’re small enough to have plenty of room.

  2. Nice on the burgers (I mean, Barcelona… Nice is in France…)

    On PHX strike, instead of merely saying it’s “ended” and nothing more, it should be noted: ‘Compass Eurest workers at the American Airlines lounges in Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX) have officially ended their 3-day strike after reaching a tentative agreement with the company. The workers, represented by UNITE HERE Local 11, secured significant raises, better benefits.’ Sounds like organized labor actually produces results…

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