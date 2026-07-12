Airport Burger Arbitrage To Save $6 Per Passenger [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- At the Austin airport Thurman’s burgers, a regular burger (1/2 lb with fries) is $17.99. The kids burger (1/4 lb with fries) is $6. If you want a half pound burger, get two kids’ burgers. Arbitraging expensive airport menus matters.
Insane cheeseburger arbitrage opportunities available at Barcelona airport rn pic.twitter.com/fCGVIe0uV4
— Fantasy Parliament (@FtsyParliament) July 10, 2026
- This site says that the Chase Sapphire Lounge at DFW airport is done.
H. J. Russell & Company partnered with Turner Construction to deliver the new Chase Sapphire Lounge in one of the busiest terminals at DFW Airport. Designed by Corgan, the lounge offers an elevated traveler experience with premium dining, wellness zones, bar service, private workspaces, and comfortable lounge areas. Delivered on a fast-track schedule, the project required intricate coordination with airport operations, adherence to aviation security protocols, and installation of high-end custom finishes, all while the terminal remained fully operational.
- The food workers strike at the American Airlines Phoenix Admirals Clubs has ended.
- Kristin Cavallari forces kids to fly coach while she’s in first class
- CPB officers in Seattle seize 114 pounds of yams from Ghana
Credit: CBP
- They do, but that doesn’t make it acceptable.
@AmericanAir Does @Delta run first cabins in this shape? pic.twitter.com/8lar27IEgh
— Shakes (@shakedownjet) July 10, 2026
- When wifi isn’t free, the flight spontaneously shares a single connection.
Man buys in-flight Wi-fi to stream Argentina-Egypt World Cup match
by
u/WiseCartographer5007 in
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Comments
Not that I haven’t ordered and enjoyed 1/2 lb. burgers, but save both money and calories/fat intake and have just one 1/4 lb. burger.(Not trying to be your nanny—you live your life.) Years ago, a local McD had cheeseburgers on a promo for less than half the price of a double cheeseburger. I have no problem with mom in F and kids in Y. Plus, on many planes 3 kids together fills a section. They’re small enough to have plenty of room.
Nice on the burgers (I mean, Barcelona… Nice is in France…)
On PHX strike, instead of merely saying it’s “ended” and nothing more, it should be noted: ‘Compass Eurest workers at the American Airlines lounges in Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX) have officially ended their 3-day strike after reaching a tentative agreement with the company. The workers, represented by UNITE HERE Local 11, secured significant raises, better benefits.’ Sounds like organized labor actually produces results…