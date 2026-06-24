Airport Hotel Gave Guest Key To A Room Where A Couple Was ‘In’ Bed — Says That’s Only Worth 10,000 Points

I’ve stayed at the Grand Hyatt DFW many times. It’s one of the very best airport hotels, and great elite recognition. Other great ones include the Grand Hyatt SFO, Westin Denver airport and Westin Detroit airport. People also love the Intercontinental at Minneapolis but I’ve never stayed there.

And maybe I’m grateful I’ve never stayed at the Intercontinental Minneapolis St. Paul airport? One guest reports they were given a key to someone else’s room at check-in, and walked in at 1:30 a.m. as the occupants were having sex.

Rude person at front desk gave me a key to an occupied room where a couple was having sex. …First, the woman at the front desk gave me a hard time before sending the shuttle to get me at the airport. “Do you see the Intercontinental sign?” It was dark and the sign is mostly black so I didn’t see it. But I assured her I was at the hotel shuttle area. She refused to send the shuttle until I found the sign and by then my wheelchair driver had left with my bag. So I hobbled to find him; luckily I did. I finally arrived around midnight. …The woman at the reception desk at first could not find my reservation, then claimed it was for 2 nights rather than one. I showed her my confirmation email to straighten that out. Then after some more time, she gave me a key for room #430. I reached the room, opened the door, propped the door open, flipped on the light, and saw that there was a couple having sex in one of the beds. I shrieked, quickly turned off the light, closed the door and made my way back to the front desk. After a long wait I was finally given a key to a new room (505). I requested a free breakfast and was given a chit. It was almost 1:30 am when I reached my room after leaving Italy the previous day and having an 8 hour layover in Newark. …The hotel gave me 10K points…

A totally separate reason that I don’t put the Intercontinental Minneapolis St. Paul airport in league with the Grand Hyatt SFO, Grand Hyatt DFW, or Westin Denver is that while it is walkable from Terminal 1 airside (near gate C25) that only works if you don’t check bags. From baggage claim or from terminal 2 you’re probably taking a shuttle. And this guest’s narrative explains that it can waste the crucial minutes of late night sleep you’re choosing an airport hotel for in the first place.

But the crux of the issue here is granting a guest access to someone else’s room, and I have several reactions to what appears to have happened here.

It seems odd to ask for breakfast as compensation for walking in on other guests having sex in your assigned room. I guess it made them hungry? And the reaction to the incident from the front desk… grumbling over breakfast after that screw up? As for 10,000 points, that’s about $50 in future hotel stay credit.

This was actually worse for the people who were having sex . It was their room first. The hotel assigned someone else to their room and gave them the key. That’s a huge violation. (But you should always use second locks and latches where provided, especially late at night and.. before sex?)

. It was their room first. The hotel assigned someone else to their room and gave them the key. That’s a huge violation. (But you should always use second locks and latches where provided, especially late at night and.. before sex?) These failures seem especially common at limited-service hotels where solo staff are left at the desk and procedures may be more lax. I don’t see it nearly as often at an Intercontinental with a decent reputation. That said, I once walked into a Ritz-Carlton room where the bed wasn’t made and there was a used condom in it. That was a pretty major housekeeping fail, like they didn’t actually clean the room at all or someone used it for that purpose after it was signed off on after housekeeping did the turn.

The most common failure mode at a hotel isn’t security, it’s cleanliness. Just this week my wife and daughter stayed at an IHG property where things looked clean enough at first but they found a piece of beef jerky in the bed. The sheets clearly hadn’t been changed. Gross. This happens more than most hoteliers admit.

But security is the absolute basic. Don’t fail to use the tools at your own disposal, because hotels do hand out keys to the wrong room and wrong guest. And you might be getting dressed, or getting other things.