Airport Lounges Have Fancy Coffee Bars Now — But Somehow Whole Milk Can Be Too Much To Ask

Here’s a bit of a minor airport lounge coffee rant. Both the Seattle Centurion lounge and Alaska Airlines lounge have coffee bars. Depending on the flavor of espresso, if it’s especially bitter I will take just the tiniest drop of half and half per espresso shot to cut it. For a latte, I enjoy it creamy and have a preference for whole milk. Neither American Express nor Alaska Airlines offer whole milk at their coffee bars. And I get it, I really do.

Alaska Airlines announced “Starbucks-trained baristas” and lack of whole milk as standard is certainly Starbucks-consistent.

Starbucks moved to 2% as their default in 2007, though in stores whole milk is available on request. And airport lounges often aren’t going to stock low volume perishable items. Plus, Seattle coffee culture is predominantly oat milk.

Blue Bottle says oat milk represents 63% of their selections. Stumptown, Blue Bottle, and Onyx default to oat mile, with Stumptown says dairy has fallen to about 30% of orders.

And I’m a bit of an outlier with my preference for whole milk in a latte.

Traditional mass market coffee defaults to 2%.



The modern specialty default is now oat.



The diet-conscious choice might be nonfat.



Someone looking for a richer coffee might ask for half and half (‘breve’) but I find that way overdoes it.

Whole milk isn’t the default, the healthy option, the plant-based option, or even the indulgent option. It’s an orphan. And in a constrained environment like an airport lounge in Seattle, I’m the odd preference out. That leads me likely to just order a double espresso, but if the espresso isn’t very good I’ll want it just cut with hot water (Americano).

Fortunately, there are other parts of the country that are simply more enlightened. American Express has ‘Blue Roast’ coffee shops in their New York JFK and Salt Lake City lounges. In New York I’ve been able to get whole milk.

There’s even barista coffee at United’s Club Fly in Denver. I don’t recall whole milk there, but Houston offers it.

And Capital One’s New York JFK lounge ‘bodega’ (which serves ess-a-bagels, lox, pastrami and even smoked whitefish salad) offers barista coffee and their menu lists whole milk.

The Capital One lounge coffee bar at Washington Dulles has whole milk as well.

I really appreciate a good coffee, and I’m usually not going to get it on board most flights. The trend towards coffee bars in lounges is one I much appreciate. But at the end of the day, I’m just more New York than Seattle I guess. And it makes sense that I managed to survive living in D.C. for 18 years, as well.