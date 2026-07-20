Airport Passenger Tries To Fly With $53,000 In Cash—U.S. Government Takes It All [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- US Customs seizes over US$53,000 in undeclared cash from Jamaica-bound passenger at Fort Lauderdale airport. The passenger was arrested. A reminder that, while many people realize that they have to declare more than $10,000 in cash on arrival in the United States, they also have to declare it when departing the U.S.
This can be done online within 72 hours prior to travel, and then you take the confirmation number/receipt to the CBP office at the airport from which you actually leave the United States, before departure. This will often be inconveniently located. (You can also just show up at CBO and complete a paper form 105.)
If you’re connecting in the U.S. prior to your international departure, make sure to leave enough time to do this at your connecting airport! If you were flying Kansas City – Newark – Frankfurt you’d need to submit your declaration at Newark.
- 20% bonus transfering Citi ThankYou points to Air France KLM through August 22, 2026.
- American Airlines needs to clean its B-C Admirals Club in Filthadelphia.
- List of suites that Intercontinental Royal Ambassador members are not entitled to as upgrades
- Southwest dance party.
- Paging Nate Gatten to the white courtesy phone. American Airlines makes the cynical choice…
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- This is an upgrade compared to the usual catering tbh
Comments
Ahh, yeah… ‘civil asset forfeiture’… John Oliver had a whole episode on that.
(Now, where are the ‘usuals’ on here to make this all about ‘Somali Americans’… *sigh*)
Düsseldorf Intercon is no longer IHG property.
Two thoughts.
(1) This isn’t typical bad civil asset forfeiture. He was specifically asked if he had money and said “No.” That looks suspicious – this ain’t dad taking $30K so his daughter could by a used truck. And I say that as someone who thinks civil asset forfeiture should be stopped.
(2) Crypto, baby. That’s why crypto is here to stay. Whether you just want to honestly move large sums of your own cash from point A to point B with no paper trail, or if you’re leaving an authoritarian regime or lawless chaos, crypto is your friend.
Off topic, when I was young, I had a friend who’s girlfriend’s family got out of Vietnam via carefully hidden gold strips in their clothing.
@Thing 1 — On your second point, I’d argue it shouldn’t be ‘here to stay,’ at least not in its current form. Crypto has morphed from an experiment for nerds and libertarians into the primary conduit for bad actors, from cartels and to the sitting President (spare me the ‘TDS,’ you tools). Just saying, it’s been wild (in the worst of ways) to watch a technology marketed as a ‘decentralized’ become the very engine that powers global corruption in real-time. *sigh*
@1990, I agree with you on this one, but does that rule crypto out for use as @Thing suggests? If I wanted to transfer significant money out of the country, I could take $7,500 at a time, I suppose, or I could use crypto, right?
Because of the very kind of dark changes happening in our society – as Thing notes – I think a lot of people would want an escape hatch as Plan A or Plan B.
This not the unconstitutional civil asset forfeiture that we see happening from time to time
@Gary – To what degree does declaring the money protect you from civil forfeiture?
Oh, but we “need” government to protect us. They’re little more than common criminals.
The butt hurt is strong in petrocs
@Christian – it protects you from forfeiture from… not declaring it.
Of course declaring it could itself make you a target for forfeiture.
@Mike P — Welcome to the resistance… /s
@DaveS — I’d think, regardless of which flavor of authoritarianism you prefer to avoid, right or left, the better way to handle this is to not let things get to the point that you need to ‘flee.’ I really don’t have an easy, simple answer here. No one wants to be seeking the last helicopter out of Saigon, with or without the gold.
A quick search found that the $10K limit was created in 1970 by the Bank Secrecy Act. Shouldn’t that be updated to be $100K by now?