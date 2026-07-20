Airport Passenger Tries To Fly With $53,000 In Cash—U.S. Government Takes It All [Roundup]



This can be done online within 72 hours prior to travel, and then you take the confirmation number/receipt to the CBP office at the airport from which you actually leave the United States, before departure. This will often be inconveniently located. (You can also just show up at CBO and complete a paper form 105.)

If you’re connecting in the U.S. prior to your international departure, make sure to leave enough time to do this at your connecting airport! If you were flying Kansas City – Newark – Frankfurt you’d need to submit your declaration at Newark.