Alaska Miles Just Added Philippine Airlines Awards — Book Business Class To Asia Before Everyone Gets Access

Philippine Airlines awards are now redeemable with Alaska Airlines miles.

Alaska Airlines added them as a partner last year and then Qatar Airways added them in May. In June, they announced that they will be joining oneworld.

Before that happens – and everyone, including American AAdvantage gets access to their award space – now is the time to jump on this addition as an opportunity to redeem business class awards to Asia. Philippine Airlines is quite good about redeeming business class space. There’s been a little more competition for it (even for U.S. routes) since Qatar Airways added them as a partner, since Qatar is a bank transfer partner and British Airways points transfer to Qatar as well. However, it’s still generally quite good.

Los Angeles 2x daily

San Francisco 1x daily

Honolulu 5x weekly

New York JFK 3x weekly

Seattle 5x weekly

Chicago 3x weekly starting November 9

Expect to pay 75,000 – 85,000 miles each way in business class, depending on which flight you take. This is clearly a boon for those looking to bring the whole family to Asia in busines.

Here is Alaska Airlines pricing:

Distance (miles) Economy Premium Economy Business First starting at starting at starting at starting at (points) (points) (points) (points) Less than 1,500 7,500 10,000 15,000 22,500 1,501–3,000 25,000 32,500 50,000 75,000 3,001–5,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 90,000 5,001–7,000 37,500 50,000 75,000 110,000 7,001–10,000 42,500 55,000 85,000 130,000 10,000 and above 65,000 85,000 130,000 195,000

Their best product is on the new A350-1000 with 42 business class suites with doors. The A350-900 is fine. There are multiple configurations of the 777-300ERs including with angled seats.

The point here is that availability can be great, and there aren’t yet many other viable ways to get these seats, so consider jumping on this opportunity while it lasts.

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