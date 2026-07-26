America Keeps Throwing Billions At Broken Air Traffic Control — Canada Built A Better System 30 Years Ago

The biggest threat to aviation safety in the U.S. is air traffic control. They’re short-staffed, overworked, and working with outdated technology and bad culture has developed.
We’re throwing money at the problem, despite spending billions of dollars over decades and failing to successfully upgrade technology. There’s not much indication that underlying problems at the FAA are being addressed. So it’s an open question at best what improvements we’ll get for the money.
- The One Big Beautiful Bill Act added $12.5 billion in taxpayer money to air traffic control.
- The Trump administration wants another $20 billion in taxpayer money.
The FAA Air Navigation Service Provider (air traffic control) spends about $14 billion a year which is less than passenger aviation excise taxes raise. Instead of pouring an additional $32 billion in subsidies at the system, there are better models. One of those is how Canada does air traffic control. In a new paper by a former air traffic controller and manager makes the case for restructuring the system along these lines.
The Reason Foundation paper argues that the United States should move air traffic control from the FAA and transfer them to a self-financing nonprofit corporation modeled on NAV CANADA. The FAA would remain the safety regulator, while the new air navigation service provider would charge user fees, borrow against future revenue to fund technology, and make investments without relying on the vagaries of annual congressional appropriations.
Unquestionably Canadian air traffic control is done at lower cost, modernizes faster, and has at least as strong a safety record (probably better).
NAV CANADA is a private nonprofit that doesn’t receiving regular government funding. It finances operations through aviation user fees. It’s governed by a 15-member board comprised of representatives from airlines, government, general and business aviation, labor, independent directors and the CEO. I’d prefer a smaller board.
- Regulator and operator are separated. Currently there’s little accountability for failure because the FAA regulates itself. Arms-length structures are a better safety practice.
- Funding comes from users of the system, not general taxpayers which also fosters greater accountability.
- Long-term borrowing for technology replaces piecemeal investment because the independent nonprofit can issue bonds rather than wait for chunks of funding from Congress. NAV CANADA currently has an AA credit rating.
This isn’t ‘privatization’. There are no shareholders, dividends or equity owners. It’s a system that’s been in place up North for 30 years.
Up until 1996, air traffic control in Canada was similar to the U.S. – operated by Transport Canada, funded substantially through a passenger ticket tax and struggling with outdated infrastructure, staffing and budget constraints.
NAV CANADA purchased the system from the government for C$1.5 billion and shifted to user charges after a two-year transition period, taking over about 6,400 government employees. Productivity gains instead allowed traffic to grow without proportional controller growth.
System costs have been 8$ – 34% higher for the FAA than for NAV CANADA between 2009 – 2023, averaging 25% higher. In 2023, FAA costs were 32% higher despite the FAA’s badly depreciated facilities and deferred modernization. The U.S. spends more and gets less. Technology has progressed much faster under NAV CANADA.
- Electronic flight strips were deployed across all 42 Canadian towers by 2009, while FAA completed only its 17th tower installation in April 2026.
- Canada introduced space-based ADS-B over the North Atlantic in 2019. (NAV CANADA handles all traffic over the North Atlantic. It’s not just domestic Canada.)
- NAV CANADA has deployed an AI-assisted “Digital Twin” traffic-flow optimizer across all seven area control centers.
- It is beginning a nationwide deployment of newer controller automation, while core FAA platforms remain based on technology developed in the 1990s and early 2000s.
This spinoff also strengthened NAV CANADA’s safety culture and reporting. NAV CANADA’s five-year average rate of physical losses of separation declined by 50%. Like the U.S., they have controller staffing challenges, but they have greater flexibility in addressing those.
While there are concerns that a stakeholder board would give airlines too much control, the 2017 proposal would have given airlines just four of 13 seats, and legal fiduciary duty would stand against this as well.
Members of Congress with towers in their district worry about those jobs, as a result of tower consolidation (which would be better for both staffing and safety) but it’s worth noting that Canadian rural service improved because of technology – satellite approaches, expanded radar and ADS-B coverage. That’s good for those communities. (The 2017 U.S. legislation tried to buy off these objections by protecting towers, rural airports, and exempting general aviation from user fees.) In truth, general aviation does get a good deal and something of a free ride under the current system, though.
I would love for someone to try to defend the FAA simultaneously regulating and operating the air traffic control system and using annual appropriations to managing a capital intensive, technology-dependent service. That would be a real challenge.
Several countries have publicly-owned corporations running air traffic control, which are separate legal entities where the regulator isn’t the service provider. That includes Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Ireland, Finland, Sweden, Portugal, Saudi Arabia and numerous others. The UK and Italy have partial private ownership.
The closest analogs to the U.S. model are China, France and Japan, although even France and Japan directly charge airlines for services. That leaves the U.S. socialist model much closer to China than anything in Europe.
A decade ago, Congress seriously considered reforming air traffic control but the idea was killed by the private pilot lobby who worried that it would cost its members more, even though the bill was structured not to in order to buy off their opposition. Today, the head of the FAA rewrites history to say that Trump never actually supported the idea in the first place (he did).
Comments
Agree completely – as someone that spent their career in IT the stories I’ve heard of outdated technology (we are talking vacuum tubes at least a few years ago), unbelievably long project deployments and waste are incredible. We have most of the best technology and consulting companies in the US and can’t get this right while everyone else has flown past us. BTW this isn’t political (outside of Congress being scared to act) as the problem has gone on across administrations of both parties.
Gary, we’ve been through this before, very different systems and airspace. Privatization, even non-profit, would not work as well in the USA, especially under this climate of egregious corruption and inside dealing. Maintaining public funding and oversight is important, as well as properly investing in new equipment, technology, and training more people. Anyway, looking forward to when you post this again next month.
@Retired Gambler — No, it is inherently ‘political’ in that it deals with people, resources, and power. It just may not be partisan, because, yes, both Republicans and corporate Democrats gleefully accept bribes, sorry, donations, from corporate lobbyists, like A4A. If privatization ultimately further empowers the commercial aviation oligopoly and/or prioritizes billionaire private jets over new entrants, then, it’s also anti-competitive. Consumers and the flying public should be aware of those potential risks.
Our government can let go of anything! If it’s a proven success I’m all for it!
@1990 – “this climate of egregious corruption and inside dealing” is one reason to get away from the current system, surely you don’t believe that $25 – $30 billion will be well spent by the current administration right?
That current system has been a total failure for decades at “properly investing in new equipment, technology” so sure just keep doing what we’ve been doing when there’s an actual successful model proven to work.
The left opposes privatization (even if nonprofit). I suspect it comes from a fear it would succeed. They’d rather have a broken system than one that works if that success can be linked to privatization.
@Gary Leff — The answer to government ‘waste’ isn’t handing a critical national safety monopoly over to private capture, but actually enforcing transparency, oversight, and accountability. The current system desperately needs reform and capital investment, not demolition. Thank you for at least not pretending this time that the ‘airspace’ (Canada vs. US) is the ‘same’ or even ‘similar,’ like in prior month’s ‘debates.’
At least North America, whether under NAV Canada or the FAA, is still more functional than Europe, where the airspace is so fragmented as to fall apart the moment the French ‘take a nap’. (Go workers, but, also, like, please, wake up! Gotta route these planes, monsieur!) Ironically, this is one area where I prefer the N. American approach (generally) over Europe. Separate but related, no doubt, EU/UK (and Canada) still ‘win’ BIG TIME on consumer protections for passengers.
@This comes to mind — A privatized monopoly answers to a board room, not the public. Even a non-profit model is still a private monopoly governed by its stakeholders (mostly, the major airlines, and billionaires in private jets). They answer to their own operational ‘efficiency’ (their profits and convenience) not the flying public. Gary is trying to sell us out for the false promise of better tech. Just invest in the better tech and keep the oversight. It’s that simple. Don’t ‘sell the farm.’
@1990 – you are so anti capitalism and private industry that you are willing to continue a proven, failed approach to air traffic modernization and management. I understand your soapbox but get over it. You have to break a few egg shells to make an omelette so I’ll take whatever minor problems or corruption that may come up to fix our system. The government has proven incapable of fixing it and we have one of the more costly and inefficient systems in the world. A more modern system is better for all. This is just one of the areas the Federal government has no business managing and that private industry would do better. We have to cut the scope of the government/ nanny state management isn’t a good thing.
@This comes to mind says
Always blame the “left”. What a crybaby.
Agreed. It probably couldn’t hurt to follow the Canadian model. Given that Canada has a GDP approximately the same size as Texas and a population apx 8% of the USA, with land mass about equal, there might be some unanticipated complexities involved implementing it in the USA. It is easy to write a white paper saying everything should be different. In any case, I doubt it will happen anytime soon, even if it were hypothetically the only priority of the current administration.
However, I have been hearing radio silence on what the current administration is actually doing to improve the the air traffic controller system. Since I fly a lot, I would love to hear what changes to safety they are making for better for worse.
In other words, what is the current administration is doing with the “$12.5 billion” additional dollars they already have received and what they are planning with the “$20 billion” they are asking for. Any chance this blog could write about that.