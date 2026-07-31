American AAdvantage Miles Can Now Book Oman Air — A New Business Class Path To India And The Mideast

Four years ago, it was announced that Oman Air would join the onworld alliance. They finally joined last summer. It’s taken until now for American AAdvantage miles to become redeemable for Oman Air flights.

Oman Air is a small, premium flag carrier based out of Muscat. It doesn’t have the scale of Emirates or Qatar Airways, but offers a strong product and a strategically useful network between Europe, the Gulf, India and Southeast Asia. Destinations include:

Europe: London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Munich, Milan, Rome, Zurich and Istanbul.



London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Munich, Milan, Rome, Zurich and Istanbul. Indian subcontinent: broad destinations across Indian plus Pakistan and Bangladesh.



broad destinations across Indian plus Pakistan and Bangladesh. Southeast Asia: Bangkok, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore.



Bangkok, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore. Middle East: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait, Bahrain, Cairo and Amman.



Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait, Bahrain, Cairo and Amman. Africa: Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam.



Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam. Domestic Oman: Muscat, Salalah and Khasab.



Credit: Oman Air

This is going to be especially valuable for points travelers to fly to Europe and connect onward to India.

Here’s American’s internal memo on Oman Air redemptions:

Overview Starting 30JUL26, AAdvantage members can now redeem miles for travel on Oman Air (WY) operated flights. Detail Effective 30JUL26, eligible Oman Air-operated flights are available for AAdvantage award redemption. Customers may now use AAdvantage miles to book eligible Oman Air-operated flights, expanding award travel opportunities to destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia

Award availability is based on Oman Air inventory and may vary by flight and cabin

Standard AAdvantage award booking and ticketing procedures apply

Not all flights or cabins may be available for redemption Talking Points What is new about Oman Air and AAdvantage awards? “Beginning 30JUL26, you can redeem AAdvantage miles for eligible Oman Air-operated flights, giving you even more options when planning award travel.”

Oman Air redemptions are currently offered across most oneworld airlines. American is a little bit late to the party. Some of the opportunities included:

Muscat – Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore or Manila for 40,000 miles in business class



Europe – Muscat for 42,500 miles in business class



Muscat – India for 30,000 miles in business class



U.S. – Muscat (and other Mideast destinations like Dubai, via Muscat) for 70,000 miles in business class

The Oman Air 787s have excellent Apex Suite business seats despite a 2-2-2 configuration. Some planes have their Business Studio enclosed suite. Meanwhile, Boeing 737 business class has a generous 46-inch pitch and large entertainment screens. Watch out for longer routes they fly with the 737 MAX which is certainly inferior to a proper 787 business class bed.



Credit: Oman Air

Before Oman Air joined oneworld, I actually thought Star Alliance would be a better fit. They began codesharing with Lufthansa nearly a decade ago, and partnered with Air Canada Aeroplan (including for flight redemptions) five years ago. Star lacks partners in the region, while Qatar Airways is already a oneworld partner. However, Qatar and Oman Air are themselves close partners.

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