American Airlines 787 Diverts To Dublin After Most Cabin Crew Fall Ill — Passengers May Be Owed $200,000

An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 flying Rome to Philadelphia diverted to Dublin on Saturday after most of its cabin crew became dizzy and ill. About six of the nine flight attendants were affected.
Flight AA719, operated by 2019 delivery Boeing 787-9 (registration N840AN) left Rome Fiumicino shortly before 1 p.m.. Four hours into the trip, while cruising at 39,000 feet, the aircraft turned toward Ireland. It landed on runway 28L about six hours after leaving Rome and medical responders met the plane.
According to aviation watchdog JonNYC,
AA 719. Flight divert after 6 of 9 FA’s felt dizzy / ill.
He subsequently described it as “approx 6 FA’s affected.” So the uncertainty here is whether six is the confirmed number of sick crew.
on this, I'm told– 100% UNCONFIRMED–
"AA 719. Flight divert after 6 of 9 FA’s felt dizzy / ill."
100% unconfirmed. https://t.co/2uBxohJ0Bn
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 25, 2026
approx 6 FA's affected.
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 25, 2026
Some coverage has described this as six of eight flight attendants. American staffs its legacy Boeing 787-9s `with nine cabin crew, one above the FAA minimum. The aircraft remained in Dublin, and an additional flight, AA9601, appears in the schedule for Monday.
What Could Make Most Of The Flight Attendants Ill At Once?
JonNYC says he “wonder[s] if this was an oxygen-mask event for passengers too” so while the exact cause of flight attendants falling ill isn’t clear, I take the “too” here as intentional.
So it doesn’t seem to be a food issue or infectious disease. It could be pressurization, cabin air, or fumes. And it seems like it would have been localized to certain parts of the cabin since there’s no report of pilots becoming ill, smoke, or rapid descent.
Paddle Your Own Kanoo suggests,
The more likely cause for this diversion is a fault with the air conditioning packs that supply the air into the cabin. If even one of these packs stops working, the levels of oxygen in the cabin can drop to the point that passengers and crew could start feeling the early symptoms of hypoxia.
The 787 does not use engine bleed air to supply the cabin. Electrically powered cabin air compressors draw fresh outside air, which is used for ventilation and pressurization. That eliminates the conventional pathway where engine oil can contaminate air, but it doesn’t rule out fumes or contaminants originating elsewhere on the aircraft.
The FAA actually does contemplate operating a 787 with one of the two packs inoperative though requires remaining close to a suitable airport.
In 2019, American flight 729 from London Heathrow to Philadelphia also diverted to Dublin after a cleaning product spilled in a galley and seeped into carpeting. Two flight attendants temporarily lost consciousness, and three people were taken to the hospital.
Passengers May Be Owed $682 Each Or Nearly $200,000 Total
Because AA719 departed Rome, EU261 rules apply even though American is a U.S. airline.
American owes affected passengers meals, lodging where necessary and rerouting to Philadelphia regardless of why the diversion occurred. Passengers arriving at least four hours late may also be entitled to €600 in cash compensation unless American can establish extraordinary circumstances.
With 285 seats, on a full aircraft and at US$682 per passenger, American’s exposure here is $194,370. However, most passengers likely would not know to claim compensation, and those who do might have to fight a first-level objection. I’ve often seen unjustified denials of claims initially as a matter of course, with customers having to escalate before getting sufficient attention to acknowledge anything is legally due.
The European Court of Justice has held that unexpected illness of a required crewmember is part of normal airline operations and is not automatically an extraordinary circumstance. It seems like American would have to demonstrate an external contamination event (that didn’t result from their own management of the aircraft) in order to avoid liability.
Comments
Glad everyone is ok, and hope for a speedy recovery to all.
Not to be the ‘Yeah! Tip-Assist!!’-guy from South Park about this, but… Yeah! EU261!!
(If this had happened in the US, and either because of mechanical or staffing issues, US passengers would have been told to ‘kick rocks’ and ‘pound sand.’ Oh, and here’s a $20 meal voucher that expires, soon, so go get a bottled water and some M&M’s quick!)
Someday, it’d be nice if our elected representatives stopped blindly accepting legal bribes from the airline lobby (A4A), and actually legislated true air passenger rights, like EU261, including a better baseline duty of care and compensation for affected passengers, and, at least bring back a Rule 240-equivalent. We deserve better.
Thank you, Gary, for posting about these stories.
“I didn’t have the fish. I had the lasagna.”
@1990 — why do you believe customers DESERVE compensation for this unfortunate incident? Europe had basically a “no fault” compensation system. In America, we generally require negligence. I don’t think “no fault” is better. Personally, I find myself rooting for my transatlantic delays to get over the 3 hours so I can collect a windfall I don’t deserve. That’s a stupid system, and raises the cost of travel for everyone.
Too much red wine in FCO.
@Chopsticks – Amen, and very well said. Morons in favor of such a stupid idea expose themselves for what they truly are.
@1990 – You said, “If this had happened in the US, either because of mechanical or staffing issues, US passengers would have been told to ‘kick rocks’ and ‘pound sand.’ Oh, and here’s a $20 meal voucher that expires soon, so go get a bottled water and some M&M’s quick!” On my last American Airlines flight from PHL to DTW—with over a four-hour delay and then a flight cancellation because the crew timed out and turned into pumpkins at midnight—passengers were graced with a $12 food voucher, not $20, and only if you asked and knew the secret handshake. On passengers’ next flight over 1,100 miles, American Airlines advised the overnight food voucher (awarded for enduring mechanical failure and crew bedtime) was just shy of covering a $13 fruit and cheese tray or the $14 turkey and Havarti sandwich. Apparently, semi-useless meal vouchers are American Airlines’ new way of saying “kick rocks” and “pound sand”—but with a smile! But don’t worry: you could buy two mini-cans of Doritos Cool Ranch Mini chips at $6 a can—if you enjoy paying haute cuisine prices for nine chips. Of course, they were sold out. I slept overnight on the airport floor at PHL because American Airlines didn’t want to issue hotel vouchers to their passengers. The second night, I paid for a hotel as American Airlines didn’t have sufficient seats and didn’t try to endorse their tickets to other airlines.
First thought is wondering whether this was truly unpredictable… or AA underinvestment in maintenance striking again. We’ll probably never know.
As I have experience rapid food poisoning in about 4 to 6 hours after consuming tainted food that left me dizzy as if I was quite drunk and unable to stand because the room felt as if it was spinning, it’s very likely that those 6 cabin crew members ate together before the flight and 3 didn’t. It just happens from time to time and the fact that no PAX or the flight deck crew is mentioned makes it all the more likely.
“Morons in favor of such a stupid idea expose themselves for what they truly are.”
As stated so well by H.L. Mencken.
“The kind of man who demands that government enforce his ideas is always the kind whose ideas are idiotic.”
@Chopsticks, @Mike Hunt, @Mike P — Dear sovereign citizens, you do not have to accept compensation from airlines that fail to deliver. You can opt out of that. Likewise, airlines can avoid such liabilities by actually delivering.
EU261 isn’t about handouts; it is an incentive for multi-billion-dollar corporations to internalize the costs of their own failures instead of treating passenger time as completely disposable.
@Ken A — You poor soul. This is how a “negligence-only” model just means travelers absorb hundreds in out-of-pocket costs while airlines face zero financial penalty for operational failures.
AA operates a 788 on DUB-PHL, but the flight left before the FCO-PHL diverted, I assume AA accommodated as many as the could on the Sunday DUB-PHL. The Monday recovery flight (AA 9601) was listed with a 10:30 departure that has now been delayed to 16:30. Certainly, it is frustrating and inconvenient for most. But, for those with flexible schedules, a free two days in Dublin isn’t so bad. And, the weather has been pretty good, everybody is in shorts. It’s in the upper 60s, but for the Irish, that’s a bit sweltering.