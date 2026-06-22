American Airlines And Delta Are Being Sued For Landing At Havana Airport — Private Property Seized By Castro In 1959

The Havana airport was privately owned and seized by the Castro government following the Cuban revolution. And the purported rightful owner of the airport whose property was taken is suing U.S. airlines for using it.

Title III of the Helms-Burton Act (“the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity / LIBERTAD Act of 1996”) lets U.S. nationals sue people or companies that knowingly and intentionally “traffic” in property confiscated by the Cuban government after 1959.

That includes using, benefiting from, managing, leasing, or profiting from confiscated property. The plaintiff must own the claim, and for pre-1996 confiscations must have acquired that claim before March 12, 1996.

A claim against American Airlines had been dismissed, but the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals revived it last summer ruling that the plaintiff did not have to be a U.S. citizen when he acquired the property. After that ruling, the plaintiff sued Delta. Here is their complaint. Delta argued its motion to dismiss on Thursday.



The Capitolio in downtown Havana

Why The Plaintiff Rightfully Owns The Airport

The current José Martí International Airport was owned and built by José López Vilaboy Compañía de Aeropuertos Internacionales, S.A. — CAISA.

Pan Am bought the airport in 1932. By the early 1950s they viewed the facilities as obsolete and offered the airport to the Cuban government, which turned them down. On November 14, 1952, the original owner bought back the airport for $1.5 million in cash and landing fee credits. He extended the runway, built a new terminal, and gave it its current name. The Castro government confiscated the airport around May 1959.

The private owner’s son is the sole heir. His father died intestate in Miami Beach on March 2, 1989. A Florida probate court confirmed that he was the man’s sole descendent on November 30, 2010.

Why U.S. Airlines Are Liable For Using The Airport

U.S. airlines use, benefit from and profit from commercial activity using property confiscated by the Cuban government after January 1, 1959, without authorization from the U.S. national who owns the claim to the asset. U.S. law imposes liability for ‘trafficking’ in confiscated property to the U.S. national.

The airport is confiscated property. U.S. airports can’t operate revenue flights to Havana wihtout using the airport. They didn’t get permission from the U.S. owner. Q.E.D.

An Airline’s Best Defenses

The Helms-Burton statute is broad and made more so by the Supreme Court last month. So the best defenses are to disqualify the plaintiff.

He acquired the claim too late. Helms-Burton says that for property confiscated before March 12, 1996, a U.S. national may not sue unless “such national acquires ownership of the claim before March 12, 1996.” Florida law recognized the claim to ownership in a 2010 probate order.

Even if Florida inheritance law would otherwise vest the claim at the father’s death in 1989, the plaintiff was a Cuban national who was blocked under OFAC Cuban Assets Control Regulations, so he could not receive the estate asset before the 1996 cutoff.

Cuba confiscated Delta’s property after the revolution, too! They have a claim of $212,396.08 plus interest. And under Helms-Burton, an interest in property covered by a certified claim may not be the subject of another person’s claim. And since it had its own claim, it could authorize its own use of the airport.

It’s not ‘trafficking’ under Helms-Burton when the property is being used where necessary for lawful Cuba travel. And the flights are specifically authorized and encouraged by the U.S. government.

American and Delta Aren’t Improperly Profiting From Serving Cuba

A decade ago I wrote that Cuba flights would be a new opportunity to lose money.

Pretty much all traffic for these flights would originate in the US. There was almost no customer base to support these flights in Cuba.



Planes would be filled predominantly with leisure travel. Cuba isn’t a strong business destination.



Infrastructure in Cuba, from the airport to hotels, is wholly inadequate to match an aviation boom and influx of tourists.



And Havana is an expensive airport to operate at.



Fishing on the Malecón in Havana

While not necessary under Helms-Burton, it seems still meaningful that U.S. airlines haven’t taken an equity interest in the airport, do not manage the airport, and are just using it. The fees they pay at the airport help support its upkeep – preserving the very asset that the plaintiffs claim to own. And their flights have been specifically authorized by the United States and use in no way complicates future return of the airport to its rightful owners.

They’re also not receiving unjust enrichment from their Cuba flights, as they’re likely losing money. At most they’re paying for the value they’re receiving, and likely overpaying.

So as a policy matter, holding American and Delta liable seems questionable. As a legal matter there may still be liability. Under last month’s Supreme Court Havana Docks decision mere use of confiscated physical property can be enough. That wasn’t previously clear. And there doesn’t have to be any actual profit. Damanges can be based on fair market value of use plus interest, fees, and then trebling.



Sign in support of the Cuban revolution

Will The Rightful Owners Get The Airport Back?

In Argentina at least there’s a saying, “Tengo una remera del Che y no sé por qué,” or “I have a Che T-shirt and I don’t know why.”

At one time Guevara was featured at the W South Beach. There has long been more excitement for the regime in the U.S. than among the Cuban people. The revolution never raised living standards there, and that’s not because of U.S. sanctions.

The more interesting question is, what’s happening now in Cuba – and could the rightful owner of the airport wind up getting it back?

The regime in Cuba is weaker than it’s been at any time since 1959. There have been rolling blackouts most of the day, and public protests in Havana. There are shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

In response, Cuba adtoped sweeping reforms this month that include private real estate development, partial privatization of state companies, private banks, and allowing sale of state property to foreign entities and to Cubans abroad.

Markets are expressly recognized now, with the prime minister describin gthem as an instrument for efficient resource allocation.

The private sector in Cuba now accounts for more retail transactions than the government sector for the first time since the beginning of the socialism there. Cuba has partially dollarized parts of the economy, with dollar-only retail outlets and increased use of foreign payment cards. So it seems like the broader policy goals of Helms-Burton could be met in the future, regardless of the outcome of these suits.