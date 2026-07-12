American Airlines Breaks Its Gate-Screen Pattern For Trump: West Palm Beach Now Appears As ‘Pres DJT’

American Airlines has updated its Gate Information Display screens to show “Pres DJT” airport for passengers traveling to West Palm Beach. And this is unusual, because American does not usually list the airport name in addition to the city except where it’s being used to distinguish a multi-airport destination, like New York LaGuardia and New York JFK.

Aviation watchdog JonNYC shares two observations,

Little Rock, Arkansas doesn’t get displayed as Clinton airport (and, I’d add, Grand Rapids isn’t displayed as Gerald Ford airport).

airport (and, I’d add, Grand Rapids isn’t displayed as Gerald Ford airport). This would have been a decision made centrally in Dallas.

“An interesting observation while out in the wild today. Normally AA seems to only clarify airport names when the city has multiple airports (Washington – Regan vs Washington – Dulles). I don’t think I’ve ever seen this on a GID for any other single airport city (ie they don’t… pic.twitter.com/6uUP5YSf9n — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 12, 2026

American Airlines is going out of its way to ingratiate themselves to the President on this, not merely providing transportation. They’re ‘taking sides’ as it were, though not nearly to the extent that United is (which pivoted from taking sides with Joe Biden). It is natural for heavily regulated industries to do this with their regulators, who hold the keys to their futures. It’s troubling the extent to which those in power often insist upon it.

And with respect to the airport naming itself, it’s entirely reasonable for a President to be interested in his naming legacy, and not an uncommon thing for airports to be named for former Presidents. Palm Beach is Trump’s primary residence. It’s just a bit unseemly to do it while he’s still in office.

I don’t love naming major public infrastructure after whatever party is in power. That’s not anti-Trump – I didn’t like it when Chicago was talking about renaming an airport for Obama, I was critical of renaming Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid, and criticized renaming Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson all the way back in 2003.

Hopefully, though, naming Palm Beach International for President Trump will forestall naming Washington Dulles after him. Surely we don’t want more than one airport with the same name. That’s just a recipe for confusion, passengers flying to the wrong place, and misdirected bags.

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