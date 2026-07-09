American Airlines Business Account Promo Code Gives 25,000 Free AAdvantage Miles Instantly

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American Airlines AAdvantage Business offers 25,000 free AAdvantage miles instantly on signup. Just use promotion code JOINA7.

Existing AAdvantage Business customers can go into their accounts and add this promo code under settings. I just did. The miles posted instantly.

Anyone can join AAdvantage Business. And miles in an AAdvantage Business account can be transferred to individuals for free. The trick is that to be eligible to transfer the miles out, you usually need to have:

5 travelers crediting trips to the account

and $5,000 ticket spend a year credited

However, the trick is that this is waived for those with the Citi® / AAdvantage BusinessTM World Elite Mastercard®. And that card currently offers:

65,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $4,000 in purchases within the first 4 months of account opening



$99 annual fee waived for the first 12 months

The two offers, together, make it like earning 90,000 miles in total with the card and meeting minimum required spend, which is by far the best opportunity with this card (there was recently a 75,000 mile initial bonus offer).

The AAdvantage Business program it lets you ‘double dip’ because your business account earns points for ticket spend in addition to the spend each traveler earns.

And while technically a targeted offer, everyone I know is targeted so that authorized user cards earn Loyalty Points towards status both for the authorized user and for the primary cardmembers. It’s possible for the same spend to count towards status for two different people.

Crediting a trip to AAdvantage Business also earns an additional Loyalty Point per dollar spent for the traveler as well, so you you earn status faster when flying.

Citi® / AAdvantage BusinessTM World Elite Mastercard® is great because it unlocks the AAdvantage Business program, and it’s even better right now because this promotion code JOINA7 is offering AAdvantage Business accounts 25,000 additional miles. It’s something even existing AAdvantage Business customers can do, and those points post to the business account instantly.

Readers report broad approvals for this card, and I generally recommend new businesses open a small business credit card as one of their first steps when possible to help keep business and personal expenses separate (which you want to do in order to deduct eligible expenses for tax purposes).

It’s unclear how long this offer will be available. Personally, I would jump on the opportunity right away.