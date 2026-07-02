American Airlines CEO Robert Isom Was On The Ropes. Now The Pilots Union Has Moved On To Complaining About Uber Black

What a difference a few months makes. At the beginning of the year, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom was under tremendous pressure. The airline had just completed a year where they basically broke even, as Delta and United were earning record profits.

The carrier had melted down operationally in a winter storm, stranding pilots and flight attendants in airports. And he was facing no confidence votes by the airline’s unions. Former American President-turned-United CEO Scott Kirby was even talking with President Trump about having United take over American.

Water cooler talk around American’s headquarters spent entire days distracted by the parlor game of who was going to replace Isom. And while the head of the American Airlines pilots union seemingly tried to keep this narrative going two months ago by saying he was having regular conversations with other airlines about taking over the Dallas-based carrier, the truth is that much of the chatter has seemed to die down.

And now, when the pilots union expresses outrage, it’s over far more mundane things than the existential direction of the airline under Isom’s leadership. Airline watchdog JonNYC passes along the latest missive from the union to its members, following American’s announcement that it would bring back Chicago O’Hare – Tokyo Narita service.

On its face that’s a win for American Airlines pilots! And yet,

American dropped Philaldelphia – Doha flying and for Philadelphia-based pilots that stings.



American may announce a new widebody aircraft order in the coming weeks. For pilots, new widebodies are like Christmas, and it means more exciting flying! But it might also mean “replacing the aginst 777-200 fleet” and providing only “modest international growth” (glass half empty!).



They don’t like the replacement for the company pilot forum (“more cumbersome to locate, less functional, and more difficult to naviate”).



They’re mad at removing their access to a tool that let them see which passengers would miss connections (but also what flights they’re likely to get on as a nonrev as a result)



Their layover hotels could be nicer!



And American doesn’t want to reimburse Uber Black ground transportation, forcing them to “accept substandard or potentially unsafe transportation” as a result.

American is getting better in so many ways but to the pilots union, the airline “will not reach its full potential” unless they’re given more.

What this is really about is acknowledged at the end – they’re about to start “Section 6 early openers later this year” – begin negotiating their next contract. The American Airlines pilot contract becomes amendable on August 1, 2027.

And that’s against a backdrop where a large faction of union members are looking to merge their independent union with the Air Line Pilots Association. A year and a half ago, a union President who opposed merging with ALPA was recalled.