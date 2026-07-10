American Airlines Claws Back 25,000 Miles Given By Mistake—But Customers Still Get 5,000

by Gary Leff

I recently wrote about an AAdvantage Business promotion that customers could apply to their accounts to receive 25,000 miles credited instantly. That was super generous!

In my view it’s always a great idea to jump on these sorts of offers, because sometimes they work out and when they don’t sometimes there are make-good kinds of offers that follow.

It turns out that this promotion wasn’t meant to be available so broadly, and American is clawing back the miles – but will be extending apology miles to those affected. According to a spokesperson,

American Airlines recently identified an error involving AAdvantage miles that were claimed through a recent AAdvantage Business promotion. After reviewing the accounts involved, we confirmed that some claims did not meet the promotion’s eligibility requirements. As a result, the deposited miles have been removed to ensure all balances reflect the correct totals. We apologize for any inconvenience.

I understand that the promotion code was meant to be targeted, but their systems weren’t programmed to limit signups to the intended accounts. While they say they’re removing the 25,000 miles they are giving affected accounts 5,000 miles. So those who popped the promo code into their accounts wind up ahead. Plus, a cursory review suggests that miles may not have actually been removed (yet) from all accounts where the 5,000 miles have been added.

Topics on this page
American AirlinesAAdvantageCustomer serviceFrequent-flyer program

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Oof. That is a real suck. Also, nice thumbnail of an American Airlines a330… how… current.

  2. It sucks, but at least they’re not alleging bad faith and just admitting that this was a technical goof on their end.

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