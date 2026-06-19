American Airlines Downgraded 3-Foot-6 Star Wars Actor Warwick Davis From First Class. So He Wrote The Perfect Legroom Song

3-foot-6 drawf actor Warwick Davis,known for Star Wars and Harry Potter, suffered a four hour delay and a downgrade from first class on American Airlines – and turned the experience into a catchy song.

He showed up at the airport with a first class boarding pass, thinking he’d fly up front. But what sounds like an aircraft swap or broken seat after a lengthy delay left him in economy. He portrays himself in a comically cramped coach seat, apropos given his stature. His lyrics say that in that seat American has somehow made him feel gigantic.

He compares defeating fantasy villains with the harder task of traveling on time on American, his original 1A seat becomes a lost royal kingdom, and his lyrics wonders whether he’ll get miles as compensation.

Whilst waiting for @AmericanAir to fix the plane, I used the 4 hours to have some fun and create this song to air my frustrations with their service. #legroom. pic.twitter.com/Pf57fJ0jl6 — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) June 19, 2026

It looks like three weeks before posting the song, Davis posted that American had downgraded him. He offered “I asked if it was because they needed the leg room for someone else, and for once, nobody laughed.” Good line.

I got bumped from business class by @AmericanAir. I asked if it was because they needed the leg room for someone else, and for once, nobody laughed. I’m certainly not laughing. This plus delays #ShitAir — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) June 1, 2026

He was listed as headlining ‘Spooky Empire’ in Orlando from May 29 through May 31. So the downgrade seems to have come on the back end of that trip. So this seems like a flight out of Orlando.

The song itself is something of a novelty country-pop song, with bright acoustics clashing with the complaint. He doesn’t sound furious. He’s cheerfully aggrieved.

A passenger of Davis’s size complaining about airline legroom is almost too perfect. He doesn’t come across as a celebrity demanding special treatment, like you might expect from a star complaining about not flying in a premium cabin. He made himself the joke first. And the lyrics are pretty good. American controlled the seat, but he gets to control the narrative. The music though is a bit meh, so it’s not a great song but it makes for an excellent post.

More importantly, given that this seems like a downgrade because there were fewer premium seats on the aircraft, DOT rules kick in.

American’s current Conditions of Carriage says that a downgrade produces an automatic refund of 40% of the ticketed fare on the affected segment.

This may be less than the difference in price between the cabins, in which case it violates Department of Transportation Regulations.

Online reaction is generally supportive, says the song is good, and that Davis comes across really well rather than as a typical celebrity rant.

There was a time when a song about being mistreated by an airline might get 30 million views, but the feeds are a bit more dispersed now, the bit has been done before, and we’re numb to mistreatment. Besides, it’s a minor celebrity downgrade story not actually destruction of something valuable like a musician’s guitar. Still, this one seemed worthy of its somewhat-less-than 15 minutes.

Here’s my rough transcription of the lyrics:

What I ever do to you to. I rolled up to the airport. Ticket in my hand. Thought I’d fly first class like a very lucky man.

Boarding pass was printed. Everything looked fine. Then American Airlines said, we got a slight redesign. They smiled and said, we’re helping out today. That’s corporate code for sir, we’re taking that away. They stole my leg room, stole my view. Moved me to a seat designed for two foot two. Four hour delay and a downgrade to American Airlines. What I ever do to you. I’m Warwick Davis. I know a thing or two about being small. But somehow you still manage to make me feel 10 feet tall. What I ever do to you. What I ever do to you. The gate agent promised compensation would appear. A magic from [unintelligible] some time later in the year. I searched for sympathy I searched the skies above. But the customer relations showed me every little love. They said we value you with a straight-faced grin. I seen more convincing acting than that in a bargain bin film. They stole my legroom, stole my view, move me to a seat designed for two foot two. Four hour delay and a downgrade to American Airlines. What I ever do to you. I battle trolls and goblins. Face the dark lord’s crew. Yet getting home on time was harder than that too. What I ever do to you? What I ever do to you? Now I’m taking from the terminal, coffee growing cold, got enough material for stories I’ll retell when I’m old. They bought me from my kingdom from seat, 1A thrown and left me wondering why I’d ever left my home You stole my leg room, stole my view, a downgrade and a delay, that’s quite the combo too Maybe I’ll get miles, maybe compensation due but American Airlines, the joke’s on you What I ever do to you ’cause every travel nightmare needs a song or two. And now the whole world singing along about you.