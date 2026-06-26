American Airlines Expands Use Of Cash ‘Instant Upgrades’ To More Destinations [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • American Airlines has expanded the international markets where they sell cash upgrades. Honestly I hadn’t realized that they weren’t doing this in several of these – that makes it even more egregious that they eliminated mileage upgrades last year, and now only let you spend miles at a low cash value to pay for these upgrade offers. I’d be really curious to hear from my insider readers what was holding American back here:

  • This is awesome – but stupid. There’s no upside in doing this. I’d fire this pilot immediately.

    A 777-200LR(F) that’s in the process of preparation for delivery to Qatar was seen making that spectacular low pass over the Horseshoe Bay Resort Jet Center, in Texas!

  • Alaska is touting over 150 aircraft equipped with Starlink wifi. That’s good, but it mostly reflects that all regional jets and legacy Hawaiian Airlines Airbus planes have it – the Alaska mainline Boeing fleet has barely been touched. They’ve launched a fleet tracker showing Starlink progress. This low earth orbit satellite connectivity really does make a huge difference inflight.

  • Hotel guest settles $45,000 bill with two large solid bricks of cash. (HT: Paul H)

  • Did Delta Air Lines paper over sexual harassment by a flight attendant training instructor or are the allegations being manufactured by union organizers?

  • Always a good idea to drop your weed before going through customs and immigration checkpoints, actually.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  2. Well, did the desk clerk pocket the $45,000 and pay with his credit card to get points?

  3. When that low pass pilot banked, the wing top couldn’t have been more than about 3 feet off the ground. Dumb.

  4. The AA upgrades looks like point of sale locations not destinations. I read it as if you had a Canada point of sale in CAD you couldn’t transact.

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