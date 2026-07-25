American Airlines Finally Lets Customers Choose Refunds During Cancellation, But Still Nudges Them Toward Credits

American is adding automated refund processing for refundable tickets at the time of cancellation. Instead of canceling first and then separately requesting a refund, the customer can choose:

Cash refund to the original payment method, generally within seven business days; or



An immediately usable Trip Credit or Flight Credit, depending on the itinerary

American is also laying out which credit product gets issued:

Trip Credit for the cleaner cases of U.S./Canada-origin itineraries, wholly unused tickets, and certain partially flown domestic, single-passenger bookings.

for the cleaner cases of U.S./Canada-origin itineraries, wholly unused tickets, and certain partially flown domestic, single-passenger bookings. Flight Credit for indirect bookings, UATP payments, nonrefundable tax jurisdictions, partially flown international tickets, multi-passenger reservations, and bookings outside the listed countries.

Both AAdvantage members and non-members can receive Trip Credits, with a one-year expiration. Here’s the internal American Airlines details:

American Airlines introduced ‘trip credits’ six years ago. They have different rules from the ‘flight credits’ they often replaced. Both forms of payment you can use towards a new ticket. And in some cases it’s possible to convert flight credits to trip credits.

This is unquestionably positive. It means fewer refund hoops, since that can be done as part of the cancellation flow rather than requiring a follow-up request or agent intervention. And there’s still immediate optionality for a credit that can be reused immediately, rather than waiting several days for funds to return to the card. They still can’t manage to show the refund amount before selection, though.

The agent script nudges customers toward taking a credit, contrasting “available for immediate use” versus a refund that “may take up to 7 business days.” That’s clearly designed to get people to take credits, which expire, while cash of course does not.

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