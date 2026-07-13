American Airlines Gives Agents A Script To Defend Renaming West Palm Beach Airport For Donald Trump

American Airlines isn’t just using the ‘DJT’ code for West Palm Beach, now that Florida has renamed the airport after President Trump (and even though the code doesn’t get updated by IATA for another month), they are specifying the airport name, and not just the city name, on airport gate screens.

The airline is giving an explanation and talking points to its agents, knowing that about half the country (and half its customers) are going to be less than pleased. They’re blaming it on the law and on IATA, the international airline trade association. Here is the internal American Airlines memo that shares their view:

Overview In accordance with recently passed legislation, Palm Beach International Airport is being renamed and the IATA code is changing. Detail American will begin referring to Palm Beach International Airport as President Donald J. Trump International Airport when it is officially renamed on 09JUL26. Effective 18AUG26, the airport’s IATA code will change from PBI to DJT on all customer-facing channels, as well as Sabre, other Global Distribution Systems (GDS) and AACoRN. On 18AUG26, you should begin servicing PNRs and VCRs using the DJT airport code. Customers will also begin seeing that code used across our app, on AA.com and at our airports. Talking Point Why is American referring to this airport as President Donald J. Trump International Airport? Earlier this year, the State of Florida passed legislation renaming this airport from Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J. Trump International Airport. As a result, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is also changing the three-letter code for this airport from PBI to DJT. American follows all airport names and guidance as determined by international bodies as well as federal, state and local governments.

While American Airlines didn’t go as far as United and Delta (which each donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration), or United CEO Scott Kirby (who was the only airline CEO to speak in favor of tariffs which were harmful to air travel). But they want to remain in the President’s good graces, as part of a heavily regulated industry.

Topics on this page +8 more