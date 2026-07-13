American Airlines Gives Agents A Script To Defend Renaming West Palm Beach Airport For Donald Trump

American Airlines isn’t just using the ‘DJT’ code for West Palm Beach, now that Florida has renamed the airport after President Trump (and even though the code doesn’t get updated by IATA for another month), they are specifying the airport name, and not just the city name, on airport gate screens.
The airline is giving an explanation and talking points to its agents, knowing that about half the country (and half its customers) are going to be less than pleased. They’re blaming it on the law and on IATA, the international airline trade association. Here is the internal American Airlines memo that shares their view:
Overview
In accordance with recently passed legislation, Palm Beach International Airport is being renamed and the IATA code is changing.
Detail
American will begin referring to Palm Beach International Airport as President Donald J. Trump International Airport when it is officially renamed on 09JUL26.
Effective 18AUG26, the airport’s IATA code will change from PBI to DJT on all customer-facing channels, as well as Sabre, other Global Distribution Systems (GDS) and AACoRN.
On 18AUG26, you should begin servicing PNRs and VCRs using the DJT airport code.
Customers will also begin seeing that code used across our app, on AA.com and at our airports.
Talking Point
Why is American referring to this airport as President Donald J. Trump International Airport?
Earlier this year, the State of Florida passed legislation renaming this airport from Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J. Trump International Airport. As a result, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is also changing the three-letter code for this airport from PBI to DJT. American follows all airport names and guidance as determined by international bodies as well as federal, state and local governments.
While American Airlines didn’t go as far as United and Delta (which each donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration), or United CEO Scott Kirby (who was the only airline CEO to speak in favor of tariffs which were harmful to air travel). But they want to remain in the President’s good graces, as part of a heavily regulated industry.
Comments
We still doin’ “Gulf of (America),” too?
The guy needs things named after him and monuments erected now, because once he’s gone, no such honor will ever be bestowed upon him.
Politicians naming public places after politicians is stupid. I will continue to use the name of the airport whenever I need to convey it – I’m referring to it as Las Vegas – not Harry Reid, Little Rock not Hillary Clinton, Atlanta not Michael and Latoya Jackson, Milwaukee not General Mitchell, Houston no George Bush, Palm Beach not Donald Trump, with minor exceptions for LGA and JFK since those require some differentiation.
Politicians should be working on shit that matters, not naming Schools, Airports and Post offices after themselves.
We’re just gonna call it palm beach on the PA same as always at the employee level. No one cares about his dingy little trophy airport.
“As a result of Trump’s statements, Carroll was harassed and humiliated, subjected to death threats, and feared for her physical safety for years,” [Judge] Chin said. “And Trump showed no remorse, continuing his attacks against Carroll during and after two federal trials, and even proclaiming two days into the Carroll I trial that he would continue to defame her ‘a thousand times.'”
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/judge-orders-e-jean-carroll-be-paid-5-8m-in-trump-sex-abuse-and-defamation-case
I guess we’ll see if the chosen ones make up for the liberal boycott of this unknown, unrated, low IQ, no talented airport. How is that tourism business in Floridadah?
@Kevin – I always thought the future of airport naming was going to be corporate sponsorships.
“MGM Resorts International Airport Las Vegas,” and all that…
The American (country not airlines) joke continues. . . can’t wait for the impeachment!
Makes me puke to see the renaming, and even worse to see AA lick his boots.
@sunviking82 — And conviction, and removal, and disgorgement, and criminal sentencing, and booking, and…
Yet another reason to fly into West Palm instead of Woke Lauderdale where the idiot democrats in charge of that airport make everyone walk a half mile outside in the Florida heat to get to the rideshare pickup area.
The new code should be “PDO” in recognition of Trump’s long friendship with Epstein.
i have no problem in changing the names of anything to honor the man. However, nothing goes into effect until after he dies. So, the ball is in your court Mr President.
Very Sad. Rewarding the BAD behavior, we teach our children not to do…
Gary, we need a like button here as a few of these are worthy…..
PDO, Pedophile Intl
God the TDS is strong (and I love it)
While not leave it PBIA – Pedophile Beach International Airport. Makes much more sense and is cheaper.
“Makes me puke to see the renaming, and even worse to see AA lick his boots.”
I am disappointed and not happy to see the renaming. I find AA’s handling of this extremely professional and apolitical.
Donald trump memorial airport would be better
They can still call it West Palm Beach just like how United refers EWR as New York.
The madness needs to stop on both sides! NO more airports named after politicians – Democrat or Republican. Also, no need to change the airport code to DJT. They didn’t change ATL’s or IAH’s code when politicians names were added. They could have and should have just called it “Donald J. Trump Palm Beach International Airport” and left the PBI code alone. Absolutely ridiculous from a non-political point of view.
Joke of a response since the next time AA refers to Newark Airport as Newark Liberty Airport (its official legal name) will be the first. Just admit that the President is a toddler and this is how you curry favor.
BRB, buying a ticket from Palm Beach to Sioux City.
“Donald trump memorial airport would be better”
Why are people fixated on death? It’s sad, really. Get some help.
aj90x Thats right Democrats built and designed FLL just to upset you
The TDS here is unhinged. Trump could personally cure prostate cancer and you leeches would be complaining that the cancer cells are being unfairly genocided.
@Bob Moran — Oh, like when the President said, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead,” on March 21, 2026. Who’s the ‘snowflake’ now? Your feigning outrage means nothing. And, buddy, if you think the ‘celebration’ over a mere-Lindsey is disturbing, ohho, you just wait… folks have literal refrigerators filled with champagne for when that one particular obit comes….
@aj90x — Nah, it’s still and always will be Fraud Liquordale.
@Retired Gambler — Wait, now, you ‘love’ TDS? “Well, bust my buttons. Why didn’t you say that in the first place? That’s a horse of a different color!” (Wizard of Oz).
@PeteyNice — I found an even better itinerary… Palm Beach-Sioux City-Dickinson. DJT-SUX-DIK. Or, if you wanna take the long way to Pensacola… DJT-SUX-PNS. (Incoming!!! *pearl clutching*)
@1990 How about going long haul from Fukuoka? FUK-DJT.