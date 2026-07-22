American Airlines Group Ramp Workers Caught Fighting Beside Planes At Philadelphia Airport

Video posted online shows a fight involving American Airlines Group ground workers at Philadelphia International Airport. They appear to work for American’s wholly-owned subsidiary Piedmont and the altercation takes place on the ramp area facing gates F35 and F37 at Terminal F.

The recording begins after the confrontation has already started. At least two of the employees are in Piedmont-branded uniforms. Airport Ramp Life posted the video with the caption “Fight,” credited to “Anonymous.”

Commenters generally assume that the ground workers were fired. Some wonder why the person filming didn’t help, though honestly I think that sort of intervention only makes sense with more than one person coordinating (especially if you don’t have the full knowledge of what you’re walking into). My view is that fighting is especially problematic where safety is a major concern. Aircraft and ground vehicles move around in the area, so do bags, and each of these employees has a job to do!

Although Piedmont will still be paying union rampers less than $20 an hour to start even at Philadelphia which is in its highest paid tier under a new tentative agreement negotiated this month, so that may be a market signal that my concerns are overblown – since Piedmont themselves isn’t spending money to allay them.

Topics on this page +2 more