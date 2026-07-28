American Airlines Halted Nationwide By IT Outage — Flights Missed Their Chance To Take Off Between Northeast Storms

American Airlines has halted departures across the country after a systemwide IT outage took down its systems. I’m sitting on an American Airlines flight as I write this. Our captain told us that no American flight could take off, that the airline was trying to “reboot the system in Dallas,” and that this should take “10 minutes” but we’re taking an initial 30-minute delay on an already-delayed flight.
- In fact, the systems are coming back up!
- But it’s caused flights to miss their takeoff opportunity in-between severe weather events in the Northeast
At 6:29 p.m. Eastern, the FAA issued an advisory imposing a ground stop beginning at 6:30 p.m. for American and its subsidiaries. The order covers every U.S. departure facility, every destination and all aircraft. The FAA gives the reason simply as an “IT outage.”
- The initial ground-stop window runs through 7:30 p.m. Eastern, with an update expected then.
- That’s a planning window, not an estimate that the outage will necessarily last an hour.
- It could be lifted early or extended.
Flights already in the air continue flying. Passenger reports began appearing about 20 minutes before the formal FAA ground stop. Reports have come from DFW, Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare, Orlando, New Orleans, LaGuardia, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Seattle and numerous smaller stations.
- Boarding passes won’t load in the app
- Airport agents unable to check in, board or rebook passengers
- Checked baggage and gate systems unavailable
- Aircraft unable to obtain flight plans or push back
- Maintenance unable to submit an electronic aircraft signoff
My first thought was American’s passenger service platform which handles reservations, check-in, boarding and baggage. But I’m not sure that would explain maintenance signoffs and flight plans. And there’s no reported issue with other airlines on Sabre systems reporting similar issues.
In December 2024, an outage involving network hardware took down the systems needed to release flights. American stopped departures nationwide for about an hour. That incident involved flight planning, dispatch and weight-and-balance.
Last June an outage disrupted booking, check-in, ticketing, baggage tagging and maintenance.
Thunderstorms were already producing major ground stops and delays today. My own earlier flight was cancelled. And this delay pushed us into another weather event and ground stop – we missed our window and we’re being deplaned.
Getting off the plane my thought was that hopefully the American Airlines IT team in Hyderabad can successfully turn everything off and then on and the weather event won’t last long. But then American’s systems starting to come back on so we wait and hope for a new takeoff time once systems fully recover.
The system outage caused weather delays to turn into controllable delays – passengers who would have made their connections missing them because they couldn’t take off when weather was good. However, since the outage was less than 90 minutes a passenger delayed three hours or more because of that additional delay will still likely be told no to a meal voucher.
Comments
The real question is 2026 should be: Is this an internal American issue or was it a cyber attack by a nation state or someone else?
I’m deep, deep into the cybersecurity world and 99% of the public has no idea what’s actually going on these days. It would make Joe Public literally afraid to leave the house each day if they all knew.
That’s bad-news-bears. If we had an UK/EU261 equivalent, those affected passengers would receive compensation and overnight accommodations, because tech outages are not ‘extraordinary circumstances.’ And, the tech issue supersedes weather, here.
Instead, as Gene Wilder said as Willy Wonka, they ‘get nothing!’ Maybe, someday, we can elect representatives who don’t take legal bribes from the airline lobby and actually protect consumers by passing similar air passenger rights legislation. Someday. Safe travels, everyone.
ORD is indeed my second home today! Hoping to get out today. Saw LGA and PHL flights from here were pretty much cancelled, DCA ones largely delayed. Luckily I got nothing going on today so just hanging out. Safe travels everyone!
@L737 — Oh no! I feel for you. How’s the lounge situation? @O’Hare Is My Second Home, where are you when we need you! Is Amtrak an option? Choo-choo…
watching dfw on fr24, there’s 30 mainline ships piled up at the south end of the field
a real tell is #79 from lhr, it’s now on 45 minutes stranded in sight of it’s gate
envoy and skywest departures anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes behind have been rolling south
mainline metal is basically frozen in place, although i’ve seen a couple of takeoffs with post reboot departure times
transponders are starting to turn on, but there are plenty of parked bricks like dfw-mke that was scheduled for 3:15
@1990 — Nonexistent, bah! I guess in retrospect I had plenty of time to go to T5. We were on the tarmac for an hour and a half and deboarded because of the weather. Looked like all systems go and then the IT issue — doh! It’s resolved now, knock on wood.
@1990 — Should’ve gotten the Strata Elite and used my AA lounge passes hehe
2474 to ord is in the air 1:56 late
48 to cdg in the air 1:20 late
79 at gate
578 to jfk in the air 2:45 late
good luck to all
@L737 — Doh! That’s brutal. You’re a champ for calmly describing your plight with us. (For a relaxing recovery, please consider rebooking on Delta and visiting the new-ish SkyClub at T5.)
@Ken A, @George Romey — Dear resident AA-flyers, how are ye? We expect full-reports, from the grab-n-go at CLT, Wawa sandwiches, and all!