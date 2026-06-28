American Airlines Is Better Than You Think After 18 Months Of Changes. It Still Needs A Premium Identity

American Airlines has actually gotten much better than you think. Fixing underinvestment in the airline industry takes a long time, but they’ve changed even more than I realized over the last year and a half.

Ever since I reported exclusively at the beginning of last year that American Airlines was planning to reverse its decade-long strategy with a pivot to premium, working to deliver a product that customers would willingly pay more for, they’ve made a tremendous number of changes across the business – on the ground in the airports, in the air, and with more customer-friendly policies.

I don’t think they actually get enough credit for what they’ve done in the last 18 months. Turning around an airline takes a tremendous amount of time. Delta has a 20-year head start, and in some ways has stagnated and even begun to slide. United has been at work improving itself for a decade, ever since Oscar Munoz became CEO and spent time across airports visiting with employees and convincing them that the carrier had a bright future.

And American hasn’t really offered a clear vision to tie together all of the changes they’ve made. I sometimes think in philosophical terms. John Locke’s ‘proviso’ for how someone could morally take something out of the ‘commons’ and turn it into private property was involved labor mixing, and leaving as good and as much for others. But the late Harvard philosopher Robert Nozick argued that mixing your labor with something doesn’t change its fundamental character. If you pour a glass of orange juice in the ocean, the ocean doesn’t turn orange.

I’ve felt like American has made a huge laundry list of changes, but without a clearer narrative that says ‘we spent too long chasing Spirit Airlines and Frontier, and we’re fixing that, here’s who we are and what you can expect – a vision for employees, customers, and shareholders to rally around – the changes they’ve made haven’t stuck enough in the public consciousness. They’ve seemed like pouring a glass of orange juice in the ocean.

But when I go and actually look at the things they’ve done, many of them were low hanging fruit and much of what’s been delivered was underway before the premium pivot. But there’s quite a lot here, and a pipeline of more things to get excited about flying American in the next couple of years.

Lounges, Airports, and Ground Experience

American Airlines delayed work on its Philadelphia business class Flagship Lounge because of the pandemic, and it turns out to have been worth the wait. In the interim they changed their design language completely, moving away from the very institutional aesthetic that had dominated since 2017. Their new lounges are absolutely gorgeous.

The Philadelphia Flagship Lounge and Admirals Club in A-West opened on May 22, 2025. Together it’s 25,000 square feet. There’s a swing space behind check-in that connects the two, and I believe long-term the space should grow to be all Flagship. It was their first business class lounge with sit down food to order.

They’ve opened a new lounge concept in Charlotte called ‘Provisions’ that follows what United has done with its Club Fly, offering grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, and snacks. I don’t like that on my recent visit I was limited to just one item – I understand cost controls, and that some guests can go overboard, but that wasn’t super premium. But universally Admirals Club members rave about being able to have food and drink to take away onto their flight. I expect that they’ll expand the concept.

Charlotte will also get a Flagship Lounge and larger Admirals Club, which are desperately needed. The main club is antiquated, still in US Airways style and busier than any others in the system. (Charlotte has two Admirals Clubs, while Dallas has five even before opening the new terminal F!).

Miami will also be getting a new Flagship Lounge, and the existing Flagship space will allow expansion of the D30 Admirals Club there.

Chicago O’Hare gets a new expanded Concourse L Admirals Club, more than 10,000 square feet. At Washington’s National airport they announced the renovation of the Concourse D Admirals Club, more than 10,000 square feet with about 50% more seating, and best of all that means it’ll be in the same new style as the fanastic club on the E concourse.

My home airport in Austin is getting a new, larger Admirals Club at the west end of the main concourse, more than 12,000 square feet, doubling the current footprint and adding American’s first open-air lounge terrace.

Nashville will also get a new larger Admirals Club on the airports Concourse A build, with about 17,400 square feet which is nearly triple the current lounge size. It will have outdoor terraces and an indoor balcony.

There are also now more ways to access American’s Admirals clubs, as the new mid-tier cobrand Citi AAdvantage Globe card and Citi’s premium Strate Elite card now both come with Admirals Club lounge passes.

American’s largest hub at DFW airport is getting a new terminal F. The original plan for it was bare bones, because that’s all American would sign off on paying for. You’d have to check-in and clear security at another terminal, taking a train to and from the new gates. They’ve reversed course and the roughly $4 billion plan will mean doubling the originally planned gates; premium lounge space; and new check-in, parking, and customs facilities.

New York JFK terminal 8 also has a new concessions program that’s recently opened, though this was being planned for years before the premium pivot. The refresh was needed.

Overall there’s been a significant amount of capital investment in airports – not just modest tweaks, but spending real money in ways we haven’t seen in a long time from American. For years, American was closing lounges rather than opening and renovating them. And more lounge announcements should be coming this year.

Lounge Food, Coffee, Champagne Wine and Beverages

No airline has improved the way that United Airlines has over the past decade. It’s hard for many people to remember just how bad they were for so long, and how much worse they became under CEO Jeff ‘Changes You’re Going To Like’ Smisek. The first thing Oscar Munoz did when Smisek was forced to resign over federal corruption charges was to change the coffee and the snacks in coach. That was symbolic – everyone hated the coffee, and it was a way to say things were going to get better going forward.

American Airlines was still serving the same coffee (‘Fresh Brew’ often derided as Fresh Poo) that United ditched way back then. United went with Illy, American has now gone with Lavazza both onboard and in its lounges. That’s both much better coffee and symbolically important. They’ve also upgraded their champagne to Champagne Bollinger.

But it wasn’t champagne that needed the most work. It was the wine, which was undrinkable onboard. They’ve began to fix that just in May, with Truchard Chardonnay and Decoy Cabernet on international long haul first and business clas and Migration Chardonnay and Justin Cabernet on premium transcon in first and business.

Food in Admirals Club is better – still not up to what competitors are offering, but certainly better than it was a few years ago. Meanwhile, business class Flagship Lounge dining has introduced QR code à la carte options, revitalized its culinary action stations, and added cheese and charcuterie carts.

Onboard Food, Beverage, Amenities, and Entertainment

Coach buy onboard and snack boxes were refreshed and the new items are much better. Most passengers travel in economy, so while premium cabins get most of the attention this is the area where small improvements go the farthest. There are better sandwiches and the snack boxes are a lot better, too. (And, of course, coach benefits from better coffee as well.)

American would say that it’s an improvement that you can now redeem AAdvantage miles for onboard food and beverages, and I suppose more options are better, but I wouldn’t redeem miles this way. If you’re a genuinely infrequent flyer with orphaned points, by all means go ahead.

We’ve seen the introduction of mini burgers and fries as a pre-order option, and route specific meals – the Pecan Lodge barbecue on Dallas – New York flights.

Some would argue that nonalcoholic beverage choices have improved (Athletic Brewing Free Wave NA IPA, Q mixers, Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, and various LaCroix flavors). Afternoon tea was tested on inbound London and Paris flights across cabins, though it wasn’t offered when I flew London to Dallas last August.

Granted this was something American was testing even before the premium pivot, but they finally pulled the trigger and stopped requiring premium cabin headsets to be returned during the flight. Cabin crew often used to insist on collecting them an hour before landing. That dates back even before US Airways management took over. And they finally put a stop to it. (American actually has good Bang & Olufsen headphones in business and first class on long haul international, long haul Hawaii and premium transcon routes).

They’ve improved business class bedding with mattress pads and pajamas, and greatly expanded the routes where they’re offered. Amenity kits were refreshed several times, this year’s bags are better but still lack key items. It’s certainly an improvement over what the airline was offering two years ago.

Inflight entertainment has more options, too, with Bravo, Audible Harry Potter content, podcasts, a FOX One partnership as well as limited-time sports especially around FIFA World Cup 26, U.S. Soccer, and championship football.

I don’t love everything but the point is they’re doing stuff.

Seats, Cabins, Aircraft, and Connectivity

American Airlines introduced free high speed wifi for AAdvantage members this year, covering all narrowbody and two class regional jets. Sadly most widebodies are still on Panasonic which is expensive and performs poorly. American’s wifi is already better than Southwest and United (where they haven’t rolled out Starlink yet).

They’ve announced Starlink for over 500 narrowbody aircraft with installations beginning at the start of next year. This is going to cover their Airbus narrowbodies. Unfortunately we don’t yet have a commitment for Boeing narrowbodies or widebody aircraft. Inflight Starlink – which is quickly becoming the standard – is better than what most people have at home. With low earth orbit satellites, there’s zero latency. You click on something and it is there immediately.

While United, Southwest and Alaska will have Starlink as well, this helps put American ahead of Delta – which committed to a partial rollout of Amazon Leo starting a couple of years from now. It’s an unproven technology and it’s unclear when it actually deploys. And, like American, there’s not yet a full fleet plan. Honestly, I expected American to follow Delta’s lead with Amazon for a cheaper price and sponsorship of inflight entertainment content, but they made the smarter investment.

Perhaps just as consequential are American’s new cabins and seats, though the design work on those began six years ago. American’s new premium Boeing 787-9 entered service last year with 51 Flagship Suites with doors, 32 Premium Economy seats, a redesigned coach cabin and the product is just gorgeous.

The premium economy seats also are a huge step up from American’s prior version that lacked footrests.

The Airbus A321XLR entered the fleet and is a narrowbody aircraft with business class suites with doors and premium economy. These are used on premium cross-country flights and short transatlantics from the Northeast.

They are retrofitting Boeing 777-300ER planes to this new standard (sadly losing first class) and will retrofit Boeing 777-200ERs as well.

They’re also putting Airbus A319 and A320s into service with an additional row of first class, larger overhead bins, and a redesigned cabin. These are denser in coach, and there’s less space for flight attendants to work, but overall they’re nice planes. Regional jets also got high speed wifi and more mainline-style interiors.

Improved Policies, App, and Disruption Handling

It’s not just product, it’s better policies. American reversed its policy of not allowing most customers to add themselves to the standby list within 45 minutes of departure and to not let agents do it for customers (requiring self-service). And they went a step further opening up standby to allow travel to nearby airports even with checked bags.

They’ve redesigned the mobile app and it’s now more functional for upgrades, seats, bags, changes, wheelchair assistance, and rebooking during flight disruptions. They’ve improved rebooking through the app, and now do more to offer natural language explanations for irregular operations (following United’s lead). They’ve also improved the functioning of their airport kiosks, which are now faster.

They’ve rebanked Dallas – Fort Worth so that it’s more of a rolling hub, which means gates are more likely to be available when you land and delays don’t cascade throughout the system. This is giving them fewer delays, fewer misconnections, fewer gate changes, and better checked bag performance (and happier customers).

And they’ve rolled out connection-saving technology, similar to United’s ConnectionSaver (initially at DFW and later Chicago O’Hare) holding flights for delayed connecting passengers when it won’t disrupt the operation to do so.

They’ve added Apple Wallet auto boarding pass support, Google Wallet flight updates, and Samsung Wallet boarding pass integration, too.

Here’s one where American and I disagree. They highlight as an improvement starting boarding 5 minutes earlier. I don’t think that’s better. Less time on the plane is better, but now it’s important to queue up at the gate to avoid losing overhead bin space. I do give them credit for deploying technology at the gate to enforce boarding group order, though.

Another one where I part company from American, but where they’d argue improvement is electronic boarding gates at Dallas – Fort Worth. I’m an old line civil libertarian and don’t love the expanded use of facial recognition. Many of you think it’s cool, however.

While it hardly distinguishes American from competitors, they also rolled out TSA PreCheck Touchless to 60 airports including all their hubs. Opting into biometrics for security screening cuts you to the front of the PreCheck line.

They’ve also piloted One Stop Security for connecting passengers between London Heathrow and Dallas – Fort Worth, which is honestly the best way to fly, and you no longer have to collect bags and recheck them for connecting flights after Sydney – Los Angeles.

AAdvantage, Cards, Partnerships, and Redemptions

AAdvantage status and reward thresholds stayed unchanged for the 2025 and 2026 program years. 2026 was the third year in a row with unchanged requirements. In today’s world, that’s a win.

They’ve added Loyalty Point Rewards choices, including food and beverage coupons, New York Times, and a partner Loyalty Point bonus increase from 20% to 25% (this is not an unequivocal win).

I wouldn’t spend miles this way, but AAdvantage got more non-flight redemptions, including gift cards, onboard food and beverage, cruises, and FIFA World Cup tickets. I wish they’d focus on value from core flight redemptions, and working with partners to ensure seamless award availability. I view these non-air redemptions as a distraction. But as long as they don’t take away from the core value of the program, fine.

Meanwhile, Fiji Airways adopted American AAdvantage as its loyalty program, and American has run a few award promotions (including domestic redemptions from 5,000 miles one-way and transatlantic from 15,000 miles one-way), and a promotion to confirm business class upgrades on nearly every flight when buying premium economy travel.

They renewed their Mastercard partnership and launched a mid-tier cobrand (Globe) that offers 5,000 bonus Loyalty Points towards status every four flight segments up to 15,000 Loyalty Points.

And AAdvantage Business added (very modest) elite benefits that include fare savings and Group 5 boarding as well as a dedicated service desk, which is a far cry from when they refused to provide live customer service for the program at all.

Network and Premium Capacity

They rebuilt Chicago O’Hare aggressively after ignoring the market coming out of the pandemic – they retired too many planes and lacked the aircraft and pilots early – and refused to be pushed out by United. They’ve added premium capacity to Tokyo as part of their Japan Airlines joint venture and Australia capacity with their Qantas joint venture. They’ve reached 100 destinations in Mexico, Caribbean and Latin America.

Fighting for Chicago, in particular, is a repudiation of the old way of thinking at the airline that shied away from competitive markets – and which caused them to cede share in New York and Los Angeles, and therefore relevance to customers who spend heavily in those important cities on cobrand credit cards.

They weren’t making money narrowly on flights in these markets, but they failed to understand how flights in a market were tied to their cobrand performance (which slipped from number one in charge volume to third place). They now expressly do see that connection and it’s a reason they articulate internally for becoming aggressive to preserve their place at O’Hare.

That’s not just good news for Chicago customers. It also underscores how the airline is now thinking differently and more holistically about their business.

Negative Changes, Cuts, And Devaluations

For all of the fast progress American has made, it hasn’t been all roses and unicorns for customers and there have been mistakes in business judgement.

The airline stopped awarding miles and status credit on Basic Economy fares on December 17, 2025, and eliminated elite seating and upgrade benefits on those fares for tickets purchased May 18, 2026 onward.

American has been leaning heavily into AAdvantage because it’s all they had and because it was generating billions of dollars in profit even as the airline overall failed to make money last year. Honoring elite benefits on basic economy fares recognized that business travelers are leisure travelers , that the customer buying long haul business class for work during the week might be price-sensitive over the weekend to Florida with their family, and that the most effective loyalty engines treat people as valuable with every interaction.

Meanwhile, they viewed basic economy as an introduction to the airline and the program, a way to capture future valuable customers into their database and sell them Citibank credit cards. The miles earned on a basic economy ticket were cheaped, expired anyway without additional higher margin activity, and were a customer acquisition tool.

No doubt American thinks they get the names of these customers anyway by requiring AAdvantage membership for onboard wifi, but they didn’t wait to see how those customers convert compared to members signing up and earning their first miles, and a smarter play anyway would have been to still at least honor basic economy mileage-earning for a first flight.

Checked bag fees have increased, and they even charge more now for checked bags on basic economy fares. Award holds were cut from up to five days to 24 hours last year. They eliminated mileage upgrade awards, which could offer strong value to members, and now just let members spend AAdvantage miles to cover the cost of a paid cabin buy up (at a little less or a little over one cent per mile). These were even eliminated for upgrades on British Airways and Iberia.

What Remains To Be Done

American Airlines needs a premium vision consistently articulated by the CEO and sold to employees so they know what kind of product and service they’re supposed to deliver, so they buy into providing it, and so they understand that doing so is linked to the success of the company (they’re in an important battle) and for profit-sharing. Middle management hasn’t had the incentive for a decade to sweat the small details of product. The frontline hasn’t been told that the service they offer matters.

They need widebody aircraft, having retired international-capable Boeing 757, Boeing 767, and Airbus A330s during the pandemic in the name of ‘simplifying’ the fleet – and lost out on the boom to Europe as a result. Just offering service to South American, joint venture partner hubs, and summer seasonal Europe isn’t enough and doesn’t give members the flights that inspire them to spend on card either.

The airline still has too few premium seats to sell – because premium isn’t just business and first class. Delta, United, and others use their fare ladder to get customers to buy up not just all the way to the front cabin but also to extra legroom coach. American doesn’t have nearly as much extra legroom coach, and it’s often tough to get (especially for families with children who aren’t exit row eligible).

The airline lacks seat back entertainment screens on its domestic fleet, and indeed is taking out the remaining ones they have on legacy American Airlines Airbus A319s and A321Ts. They saw screens as an unnecessary cost, whereas passengers love them and see airlines without them as downmarket. What United and Delta learned was that they’re also portals to sell passenger attention to partners. It was the perfect example of American’s focus on cost to the detriment of revenue.

American needs to extend Starlink plans to its widebody aircraft and its Boeing narrowbodies, and fix policies like same day confirmed changes not allowing use of their extensive hub system and refusing to through-check bags on separate tickets (at least for elite members who don’t pay bag fees anyway) when United still does this on all Star Alliance partners.

If they’re going to push biometrics, then allow CLEAR in terminals they control like Miami, New York JFK and Chicago O’Hare. Just because they don’t own a stake in the business like Delta and United do doesn’t mean that their customers shouldn’t have this option.

They need a plan to retrofit business class on Boeing 787-8s and 787-9s delivered before 2025 so that those offer the standard business class suites and improved premium economy.

And they need to fix the broken seats that have been allowed to fester in the fleet, though they’ve been planning to do this over the summer. Cabin maintenance is a revenue problem, not a housekeeping problem that requires overnight line maintenance and accountability for cabin condition.

Reliability has to be defined more broadly than on-time departure. It includes baggage, wheelchairs, seat condition, and involuntary denied boardings.

And then they need an aggressive strategy to go after coastal markets – there’s been discussions of a closer tie-up with Alaska, which is good, but Alaska has been pulling back in California. They need New York slots. The Sun Belt isn’t going to give them the premium demand and credit card spend that they need.

At the end of the day, American needs to embrace a coherent premium identity and run the airline around it. There are still problems with the fleet, brand, and leadership.

I Like What I See So Far

For the past decade, I’ve frustrated leadership at American Airlines. They have felt like I criticize them too much, and unfairly. I’ve actually been a fan of what American Airlines could be and have written often that there’s no airline with greater potential to be better than it’s been over the last several years.

I’ve spent so much time, energy and focus writing about how this would be possible that I’m personally heartened to see the direction they’re headed, although I’d like to see a clear articulation of the vision to know that it’s real.

And I’m glad to know that American’s leaders, who have criticized my takes for years, are finally doing the things that I’ve been asking for for so long. The criticisms weren’t unfair, after all!