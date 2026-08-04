American Airlines Is Finally Getting Better Food Out Of Heathrow As DO & CO Takes Over London Flights Permanently [Roundup]

Capuano confirmed that Marriott has finalized new long-term co-branded credit card agreements with JPMorgan Chase and American Express, and put a number on what the deals are worth long-term.

By 2028, the new deals could add between $100 million and $125 million in additional annual credit card fees at Marriott’s current royalty rate of 26%, with the partial-year impact for 2026 coming in at approximately $30 million in the second half.

Marriott is now guiding for credit card fee growth in the “high 30%” range for the full year.

Marriott’s co-branded credit card fees were $716 million in 2025, up from $410 million in 2019 — a figure that is set to grow considerably faster under the new agreements. That revenue is reported within Marriott’s franchise fee line.