American Airlines Is Now Offering First Class Upgrades For Just $35 While Loyal Customers Wait In Coach

American Airlines seems to be selling first class upgrades for less than they used to.

I’ve seen reports of American Airlines selling domestic upgrades for as little as $40. The lowest offer I’ve ever gotten was $43. So this report of a $35 upgrade buy up offer seems significant.

I’m being offered upgrades for $35 per segment for a flight that leaves in 28 hours. The upgrades should have triggered at 48hrs. They are clearly looking to squeeze out every penny here and no longer give out upgrades for free. I’ve seen upgrades for <$100 before offered in the app, never that low.

The flyer reporting this has AAdvantage elite status and is confused. They do not understand why a flight with first class seats available a mere 28 hours before departure is offering them for sale instead of giving them their upgrade.

It’s very common for me to see this misunderstanding among frequent flyers. They’re told that they ‘get upgraded’ 48, 72, or 100 hours prior to departure. They do not understand that means if the airline decides to do it. And airlines increasingly decide not to do it, hoping to sell the seat for any amount of cash that they can get.

When the price is so low it makes sense for the casual flyer to buy it! That customer might not even have a seat assignment, or might have a middle seat in the back, because some other better pre-assigned seat was going to cost at least this much.

And the $35 comes with priority check-in, priority boarding (so you don’t have to gate check your carry-on bag), and free checked bags as well – a single checked bag is now more than this.

However, it’s also deeply offensive to the customer who thought they had focused their loyalty for an upgrade benefit because that is what the airline told them . There’s a first class seat available, it’s a mere day to departure, and they’re entitled to complimentary upgrades into unsold seats but the airline is trying to charge them $35 for something that was promised to them free in exchange for their loyalty throughout the year by choosing the airline over and over for flights and by choosing to spend on the airline’s cobrand credit card. It feels like a double cross.

It’s important to understand that complimentary upgrades are almost no longer a benefit of airline elite status in the U.S. Delta laid this out 11 years ago when they explained this as their goal, and when they began talking about extra legroom ‘Comfort+’ seats as an ‘upgrade.’ Marriott renamed its advance upgrades from ‘suite night awards’ to ‘nightly upgrade awards’ to normalize the idea that elites should no longer expect upgrades to suites. So the idea isn’t just limited to airlines.

And Delta has taken this the farthest – twenty years ago 90% of first class seats wound up empty and available for upgrade. Now, Delta sells about 88% of its first class seats.

From Delta, elling often means taking as little as $26 extra on short flights, upselling coach passengers with an offer for a cheap upgrade. I’ve never seen a $26 offer from American. This $35 offer is the lowest I’ve ever seen.

They’d rather take a few tens of dollars from a once a year passenger than offer it as a reward to a $30,000 – $50,000 per year customer.

I wrote last month that American’s CEO celebrated the idea to investors of catching up and following Delta (and United) with these upsells that crowd out upgrades.

That means the strongest benefit of loyalty to U.S. airline frequent flyer programs is largely gone. There are some days and some routes were customers have success, but 12% of seats being available for upgrade is just an average – on some routes it’s far less than that! And this comes at a real cost to the program.

And that is why the best airline status sweet spot is usually mid tier status like American AAdvantage Platinum and United MileagePlus Gold. You get confirmed extra legroom seats, priority boarding, check-in and free checked bags. You get lounge access on international trips. And you don’t build an expectation of actually receiving upgrades, so you aren’t disappointed.

I still have American Airlines Executive Platinum status but I do not go out of my way to earn it. I also don’t fly American as much as I used to, even as I travel at least as often. There was a time when travel planning began and ended at AA.com because they just offered me the best deal, why look elsewhere? That hasn’t been the case for years.

The same would be true though if I were regularly flying another airline from my home airport in Austin. Air carrier monogamy just no longer makes sense once you’re past that base level of mid-tier status.