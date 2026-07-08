American Airlines Lounge Food Workers Strike At Phoenix Airport As Airline Touts Better Club Dining

The workers who deliver food and beverage service at the American Airlines Phoenix Admirals Clubs have walked out during their union’s first contract fight over wages, pension, and scope.

These bartenders, cooks, servers and dishwashers aren’t American Airlines employees, they work for contractor Compass Eurest. And they’re striking today picketing at Phoenix airport terminal 4 on the North side Level 1, Door 1.

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The union is negotiating its first collective bargaining agreement. One current Compass Eurest Phoenix Admirals Club lounge job posting for a lounge floor attendant lists fixed pay at $17.51 per hour, about 16% above Arizona’s current minimum wage of $15.15. On a full-time basis this would equate to about $36,421 per year.

100% of employees voted to to authorize a strike at the end of April.

Compass workers in the AA Lounges at Sky Harbor Airport are fighting for a fair contract!

Workers are in negotiations for their first collective bargaining agreement in Arizona. Just last month workers voted 100% to authorize a strike and could walk out any day. pic.twitter.com/9VQe9vy0Xh — UNITE HERE Arizona (@UNITEHERE11AZ) May 27, 2026

According to an American Airlines spokesperson,

We’re working with our local teams to ensure our customers’ Admirals Club experiences remain as consistent as possible during this period. We expect minimal impact and are focused on caring for our customers.

The likely customer impact revolves around food and beverage, especially replenishment and cleaning, as well as wait times. To the extent disruption is minimal that may say as much about the lounge offerings in Phoenix as the contribution of the employees of its contractor.

It’s a bit awkward for American while they’re promoting lounge dining upgrades, which includes expanded Admirals Club hot items and a Phoenix summer dish rollout (“Rustic zucchini and flame-roasted corn”).

A food and beverage vendor staff strike undercuts that narrative, even though these aren’t American Airlines employees. However, American’s Phoenix lounges are barely worth visiting to begin with. They fall into the same category as the other legacy US Airway hub lounges which haven’t seen renovation (e.g. Philadelphia and Charlotte) where there’s simply too many passengers, not enough space, and an inferior product.

The Phoenix hub desperately needs investment. There’s a new Philadelphia A West club along with business class Flagship lounge (but the rest needs work). Charlotte is getting a new Admirals Club and business class lounge. Legacy hub Washington National has a new club, the airline’s gorgeous new aesthethic (E concourse) and is renovating one as well (D concourse). Nothing has been announced for Phoenix.