American Airlines May Replace CEO Robert Isom — Insiders Predict Bringing Back Doug Parker, Who Created The Mess

In the excellent Airline Observer ($), Brian Sumers reports on speculation at the IATA General Meeting over who will be the next American Airlines CEO after Robert Isom. It’s not clear when this happens.



Sumers asks, could Isom be asked to take responsibility for the airline’s underperformance? Or would the board try to hold on, since Isom’s strategies are their strategies?



I’ve argued that this board has never held management responsible for its failures. New members have been brought on to protect Isom – even before he became CEO – like his old boss from Northwest Doug Steenland.

Nonetheless, there’s plenty of speculation both about the who and the when. And he flags the worst idea imaginable as also the leading guess over what happens next.

Brian Sumers leads with bringing back Doug Parker, listing him first among the ‘top four candidates’ to succeed Robert Isom at American Airlines. Parker is not yet 65, and remains active in the airline industry including as a Qantas board member.

He calls Parker a “steadying presence” and credits Parker with creating the airline welfare state and driving competition-reducing mergers none of which helps American today. Sumers doesn’t think Parker would help push out Isom, but he might return if the board made that move.

Isom may not have been the right person to turn American Airlines around, but the problems at the airline were created by Parker. Everything wrong with American is downstream of Parker’s vision that the way to succeed in the industry was as the low-cost provider of seats, and Isom followed that vision chasing Frontier and Spirit – just as passengers were increasingly looking to spend more for a better product.

Doug Parker pushed Scott Kirby out of American, staying on as CEO and selecting Isom as his replacement, giving United the leadership that ultimately turned that airline around.

Parker destroyed more shareholder value ($30 billion) than any airline CEO in history. He alienated shareholders, employees and customers alike.

He levered up the balance sheet, creating a legacy of debt, in order to fund over $12 billion in stock buybacks (that, it appears, he sold his own shares into the buybacks). That helped give American systemically higher costs. Meanwhile he did labor deals that continued to keep the airline from outsourcing in industry-standard ways.

Parker walked away from New York and scaled back in Los Angeles, which meant drawing down from the most important credit card spending and cobrand revenue markets – which is what drives most U.S. airline profit. American’s cobrand card went from number one in spend down to number three. As CEO of US Airways he traded away their New York position with Delta – giving Delta a once in a lifetime opportunity in the Big Apple – and in 2014 shifted to try to be the airline that brought passengers from other cities to New York instead of serving New Yorkers.

He retired too many aircraft at the start of the pandemic – Airbus A330s, Boeing 757s, 767s, and Embraer E-190s. That meant the airline was unable to take advantage of the travel boom to Europe, and they lacked the planes to fully build back their route network doemstically too (and fell further behind in Chicago O’Hare as a result).

American pulled premium seats out of planes from 2015 and onward. He missed the entire changing direction of the industry. He’s why American’s Boeing 787-8s have just 20 business class seats, and why American’s domestic narrowbody fleet lacks enough extra legroom seats. The ‘LOPA Problem’ at American falls on Parker.

Devaluing the product was under Parker’s watch, from the decision not to install (and, indeed, to pull out) seat back entertainment screens to reducing investment in meals in both the front and back cabins. Parker famously told employees that he ‘never knew people cared so much’ about food as when they moved to US Airways meals in September 2014, and in 2018 that they ‘thought they could get away with’ not installing seat power in planes.

In fact, he cared so little about the product that when American rolled out its new standard domestic aircraft experience in November 2017 he didn’t even bother trying it himelf until it was in the market for over six months.

Parker built the board that was ultimately responsible for signing off on these strategies. And in his own telling, the board overall lacked airline experience and therefore lacked understanding of developments in the industry. That meant there was no check on his mistakes.

And he contributed to the cultural decline at the airline, resisting profit sharing and explaining that front line employees don’t affect profit.

During Parker’s leadership, American declined while Kirby turned around United. Bringing back the Bill Franke protege from America West is the exact opposite of what American Airlines needs at this point.

The irony of course is that Robert Isom is finally signing off on the strategies American Airlines needs. He’s not selling it enough to employees to turn the culture around. But a return to the leadership that put American in its mess in the first place is the exact wrong move – which is why you can’t ever put it past this airline’s board.