American Airlines Opens New JFK Grab-And-Go Lounge With Hot Food And Barista Coffee

American Airlines has opened a second ‘Provisions’ lounge space, this time at New York JFK between gates 12 and 14. I’ve been writing since the fall that I expected American to expand with this concept.

This is purpose-built space at 3,700 square feet, so larger than the space in Charlotte. It looks to have a nicer design, as well as hot and cold food and a barista bar. So it’s a real improvement on their first effort, which quickly repurposed some space than wasn’t ideal.

Access is the same as for the American Airlines Admirals Club, so by membership (including Citibank AAdvantage Executive Card), day pass (including from the Citi AAdvantage Globe and Strate elite cards, or purchased) as well as eligible premium cabin tickets on American and oneworld partners.

This brings back a lounge option for travelers on the main concourse at New York JFK. The old Admirals Club there was repurposed to expand the Flagship business class lounge (now shared Greenwich lounge with British Airways) leaving club members only the lounge on the satellite C concourse. This isn’t a lounge space as such but it’s a great option.



Credit: American Airlines

Provisions offers grab ‘n go food and also agent assistance with travel. I like the option in Charlotte, but they recently restricted guests to taking just one item and the Charlotte space lacks power ports. Good coffee was my other wish item that it lacked, so it’s great to see that here.

As Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden puts it,

JFK is a busy hub where our customers make a lot of connections, and this space allows us to better match the pace of our customers’ journeys. The Provisions by Admirals Club space creates a more flexible lounge experience — one that combines thoughtful design, elevated beverages and quick access to fresh options, all while helping serve more customers, more efficiently. By listening to our customers and understanding how they move through the airport, we’re adding even more convenience, bringing premium access closer to where many of them begin their travels.

The design is described as “inspired by New York City’s energy and character” with “subtle textures, tonal variation and lighting create a sense of place, inspired by New York City’s fabric” which, ok, I’m just glad this is “purpose-built space” which alone with make it a step above the first Provisions in Charlotte, which has already been a welcome addition.



Charlotte Airport ‘Provisions’

Food options are described as:

“Breakfast — served until 11 a.m. local time daily — features light bites, such as pastries, snack mixes, yogurt and fruit options, along with more substantial breakfast meals.”



“All-day offerings — served from 11 a.m. until close — include a mix of salty snacks, sweet treats and filling meals. Vegetarian options are available at all hours.”



Charlotte Provisions Has Only Cold Items

And offering hot and cold Lavazza coffee drinks “prepared by a barista and customized to [guest] preferences” is a huge win. United has this at their similar Club Fly and it’s great to pick this up before a flight. There’s also a to go refrigerator of drinks. I love just grabbing a bottle of water, and wish that was complimentary in the Admirals Club. Going forward I might stop here on the main concourse, grab a coffee and a water, even if I’m heading to the Admiral’s Club on C.

I have a New York JFK trip in the coming weeks so I’ll very much look forward to stopping in.