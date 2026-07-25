American Airlines Passenger Paid $1,600 For First Class — Then Was Told To Sit In Back For A Working Tray Table

News and notes from around the interweb:
- My toxic trait is believing airlines should deliver the product that they advertise, and that when they don’t they have not earned their fare and the customer should be made whole. Airlines disagree, leaning on their contract of carriage saying that no matter what they tell you that you are buying you’re really just getting transportation between two points. That’s unacceptable.
Currently on @AmericanAir PHL→SJU after paying $1,600+ for First Class. My tray table is marked “INOPERATIVE – DO NOT USE.” Then told if I want a working tray table, sit in the back. What am I supposed to do, eat in my lap? I expect a partial refund. #AmericanAir #FirstClass pic.twitter.com/C65dAjs6xO
— D. Sloan-Kelly, MD (@drsloankelly) July 24, 2026
- Hyatt has added 3 hotels to the list where confirmed suite upgrades aren’t permitted: Park Hyatt Mendoza, Hyatt Regency Anchorage (the former Sheraton) and Mar Monte Hotel in Santa Barbara.
- Village on Lake Como starts fining tourists for walking around in swimwear
- Lithium ion battery fires are rare, but (1) with the sheer volume of people flying each day, long tail events happen regularly, and (2) they happen more often in China because of low quality power devices.
China Eastern flight, Lanzhou to Guiyang this morning. Plane had already landed and was taxiing when someone in front starts screaming “Fire!” and running. People look up… overhead bin is on fire.. Crew and passengers trying to deal with it, then the fire trucks show up on the… pic.twitter.com/4NZ191EaZs
— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) July 24, 2026
- Austin airport United Club closed for mold remediation
- United will fly Denver to Turks & Caicos
Comments
“My toxic trait is believing airlines should deliver the product that they advertise”… No, Gary, that’s not ‘toxic,’ at all; rather, it’s rational, sensible, fair, and I’ll go so far as to join you to the ‘ends of the Earth’ defending that ‘hot-take,’ good sir. Also, please, ‘Clean. (and Fix.) Your. Planes.’
Seriously, why does anyone still fly American Airlines? My “Contract of self loading human freight” says I won’t fly with Airlines who can’t deliver what I paid for. Which includes a functioning tray and not sitting in a lower class of service.
As for One World it used to be a real competitor to Star it’s sad to see what happened with American and British Airways in particular.
Fortunately there are other airlines. Especially internationally to and from the US.
Aside from the financial aspect of the situation, what should have been done? The only solution is to take the plane out of service until maintenance personnel and parts are available to fix the tray table. That would have certainly delayed the flight. I’m sure most of the other passengers would have not been in favor of this.
Most items like this are fixed overnight when the planes have more ground time.
I mean, the complainant will probably get miles or a partial refund for their tray table—I rarely defend AA online but INOP components happen and it’s not like the FA can fix it in-flight. Non story
@MattB – Look at that sticker. Do you honestly believe that was applied in the hours this plane flew the same day as this flight?
AA systemically underinvests in product and service. This is just another example of that underinvestment. They could have fixed that seat days, maybe even weeks or months ago, and these underinvestment problems have been documented for years. This is a choice the airline is making.
Did you miss that forest because you were focused on a particular tree?
I’ve had an operable tray table in first and just dealt with balancing the tray in my lap. Not optimal but it works. An airline is not going to take an a/c out of service or force a delay to fix a tray table. Any airline.
The other option is asked to be rebooked albeit with an upgrade that might not mean a first class seat. Why can’t people just learn how to deal with minor issues?
@George Nathan Romey — That’s a cop-out, and yet another sad, pathetic attempt at sane-washing by you for the benefit of a major corporation that is not keeping its promises. Please, I hope you get paid to shill for these bozos, because if you do this for free, you may be even more of a ‘cuck’ than Tim. You should know that as much as management would love to run these aircraft 24/7, they do have down-time, and maintenance, tech ops, etc., can fix them. It’s a financial decision not to. Simply put, C-Suite is being cheap, while they focus on their $10s of millions in compensation.
While I whole heartily think there should be compensation, I doubt the passenger was specifically told they would have to “sit in the back”. Obviously no other first class seats to move to and maybe no economy seats near first class or main cabin extra either and no, I wasn’t there, but people tend to sensationalize actual events and some folks who operate travel sites do as well with their headlines. That being said, if it were me, I’d certainly want what I paid for or at least get some of my money back.