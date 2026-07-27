American Airlines Passenger Paid For An Upgrade — Then Someone’s Dogs Took Over His Space For 9 Hours

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Passengers really need to buy the space that they’re going to occupy, and airlines need to enforce this. A hill I will die on is that in this situation, the customer that is complaining did not receive the product that they paid for, and therefore should not be charged for it.

  • Traveler charged for wiping his phone during a border search re-entering the United States. When Customs and Border Protection officers asked for his phone’s password, he provided a ‘duress’ password that caused the phone to wipe its contents. This is the first known prosecution of its kind.

    The U.S. Justice Department is prosecuting an American for allegedly providing U.S. border authorities with a passcode that wiped the contents of his phone, according to an indictment and media reports. …

    When Tunick provided his passcode and the authorities entered it, “the screen went blank, flashed several times and the phone appeared to restart.” The authorities seized his phone anyway, before telling him that he was free to go and could enter the United States.

    Prosecutors later charged Tunick under a federal statute that makes it unlawful to knowingly destroy or damage property to prevent authorities from seizing it. Tunick has pleaded not guilty.

  • Passengers really do make airfare purchase decisions based on Starlink, and Delta is getting left behind.

  • TIL.

  • The screen at the gate would be controlled by the airport…

  • Regarding Delta’s plan for Austin – Paris flights, aviation watchdog JonNYC points to a discussion at a meeting of the Austin airport Advisory Commission. (The airport has been offering subsidies for Paris.)

  • Cool:

Topics on this page
Airline IndustryAmerican AirlinesDelta Air LinesStarlinkUnited States Customs and Border ProtectionAir travelAustinAustin-Bergstrom International AirportAviation lawCustomer serviceFlightradar24In-flight entertainmentParisUnited AirlinesUnited States Department of JusticeWi-Fi
+11 more

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Wow, lots of great content here. Two dogs that aren’t yours at your feet for 9 hours. Woof!

    Thank you for bringing up the ‘phone-wipe’ story, which is yet another example of how we’re embracing CCP-level tactics, instead of actually preserving privacy and civil liberties in our society. If our Constitution still exists (specifically, the Fourth and Fifth Amendments, at a minimum), that vindictive prosecution should be thrown-out. But, but.. ‘if you have nothing to hide…’ (No, friends, it’s not about hiding anything; it’s about not giving away everything.)

    On WiFi, yeah… yeah… so United, American, Alaska, Southwest, Frontier, etc., don’t have complimentary WiFi for the near-decade that jetBlue and Delta have had it, but, finally in 2026, United and American start to offer it, and we’re supposed to celebrate and dunk on Delta? Psh. Oh, oh.. because Starlink is ‘better.’ Got it. Ok, get it on all planes, included with everyone’s ticket.

    On AUS-CDG, so, Gary, when you going to Paris?

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