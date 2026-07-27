American Airlines Passenger Paid For An Upgrade — Then Someone’s Dogs Took Over His Space For 9 Hours

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Passengers really need to buy the space that they’re going to occupy, and airlines need to enforce this. A hill I will die on is that in this situation, the customer that is complaining did not receive the product that they paid for, and therefore should not be charged for it.
BIG issue on @AmericanAir flight. Pay for an upgrade to have someone's dogs sit in your space for 9 hours. UNACCEPTABLE and DANGEROUS. pic.twitter.com/glqXk0JR3B
— M (@mdici21) July 24, 2026
- Traveler charged for wiping his phone during a border search re-entering the United States. When Customs and Border Protection officers asked for his phone’s password, he provided a ‘duress’ password that caused the phone to wipe its contents. This is the first known prosecution of its kind.
The U.S. Justice Department is prosecuting an American for allegedly providing U.S. border authorities with a passcode that wiped the contents of his phone, according to an indictment and media reports. …
When Tunick provided his passcode and the authorities entered it, “the screen went blank, flashed several times and the phone appeared to restart.” The authorities seized his phone anyway, before telling him that he was free to go and could enter the United States.
Prosecutors later charged Tunick under a federal statute that makes it unlawful to knowingly destroy or damage property to prevent authorities from seizing it. Tunick has pleaded not guilty.
- Passengers really do make airfare purchase decisions based on Starlink, and Delta is getting left behind.
So @Starlink was so good on @united I would consider making them my #1 over @Delta
It was like being on the WiFi in your home. 💪 pic.twitter.com/647MqNcQoE
— Kenny Totten (@kenny_totten) July 24, 2026
- TIL.
In 1975, where the Stratosphere stands today, you could once get Dee's nuts. pic.twitter.com/8u8q1iBA8n
— Vintage Las Vegas (@summacorp) July 24, 2026
- The screen at the gate would be controlled by the airport…
What’s going on here…. @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/nzQ6qcwCNv
— Jonny* ᗢ (@sharkpizza) July 25, 2026
- Regarding Delta’s plan for Austin – Paris flights, aviation watchdog JonNYC points to a discussion at a meeting of the Austin airport Advisory Commission. (The airport has been offering subsidies for Paris.)
a quote here (at about 10:40 minutes in)
"..we are working on nonstop Paris"
(Important note; does -not- specify Delta Airlines, this is Austin "speaking" )https://t.co/Ub37psnffe
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 26, 2026
- Cool:
July 23, 2026, was the busiest day for commercial air travel ever, according to data from @flightradar24.
A whopping 153,359 commercial flights were tracked worldwide. pic.twitter.com/0fJ9mcjZkY
— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 25, 2026
Comments
Wow, lots of great content here. Two dogs that aren’t yours at your feet for 9 hours. Woof!
Thank you for bringing up the ‘phone-wipe’ story, which is yet another example of how we’re embracing CCP-level tactics, instead of actually preserving privacy and civil liberties in our society. If our Constitution still exists (specifically, the Fourth and Fifth Amendments, at a minimum), that vindictive prosecution should be thrown-out. But, but.. ‘if you have nothing to hide…’ (No, friends, it’s not about hiding anything; it’s about not giving away everything.)
On WiFi, yeah… yeah… so United, American, Alaska, Southwest, Frontier, etc., don’t have complimentary WiFi for the near-decade that jetBlue and Delta have had it, but, finally in 2026, United and American start to offer it, and we’re supposed to celebrate and dunk on Delta? Psh. Oh, oh.. because Starlink is ‘better.’ Got it. Ok, get it on all planes, included with everyone’s ticket.
On AUS-CDG, so, Gary, when you going to Paris?