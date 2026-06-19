American Airlines Passengers Watch Pilots Jump The First Class Upgrade List While United And Delta Do It Quietly

I frequently see high value customers putting American Airlines on blast for upgrading pilots to first class ahead of paying customers. The usualy response is that the passenger feels like they’d be better off loyal to a different airline, not realizing that this has become an industry standard practice.

In fact, American’s contractual policy is less generous than at United, Delta or Alaska Airlines. The upgrades are just done at the gate in a way that’s more obvious to customers, so it’s American’s customers who complain about it more. And regardless of airline it does point to the broader issue of whom the industry is being run for, customers or the pilots union?

I should point out that first class seats for pilots who are deadheading (traveling on duty to go operate a flight) is not necessary for ‘pilot rest’. These are duty hours, which are limited both by contract and federal regulation. It’s time that would otherwise be spent sitting in the cockpit.

I enjoy when @AmericanAir gives the open First Class seat to a pilot rather than a paying customer. And we know pilots game the system. Isom needs to go. As does the 💩💩💩 that prioritizes the employee or $15 upgrade over paying customers. AA loyalty means nothing anymore. — Sean O'Dell (@theseanodell) June 18, 2026

United gave their pilots first class deadheading during the pandemic, to get the union to agree to allow them to keep all pilots current and flying and not have to furlough any members of the union. Then the 2023 collective bargaining agreement locked this in.

First class at booking. If First isn’t available, then the pilot is set to auto-upgrade ahead of all upgrading passengers if First later opens up, unless the deadhead booking is made within 3 hours of departure (then it follows the normal upgrade process).

If First isn’t available, then the pilot is set to auto-upgrade ahead of all upgrading passengers if First later opens up, unless the deadhead booking is made within 3 hours of departure (then it follows the normal upgrade process). For long haul flights, revenue passenger downgrades can happen. United can overbook the premium cabin to accommodate a pilot in some cases, and when overbooked the pilot must be boarded in the premium cabin and may not be downgraded to economy.

United can overbook the premium cabin to accommodate a pilot in some cases, and when overbooked the pilot must be boarded in the premium cabin and may not be downgraded to economy. Pilots are ahead of complimentary upgrade passengers for downgrades to coach . If first class is oversold, or a plane is swapped to one with a smaller first class cabin, complimentary upgrade passengers have to be downgraded before pilots.

. If first class is oversold, or a plane is swapped to one with a smaller first class cabin, complimentary upgrade passengers have to be downgraded before pilots. Customers rarely see this play out. Because pilots riding up front gets driven by booking logic and auto-processing, elites experience it as “upgrades were never available” rather than “a pilot jumped ahead of me and took my upgrade.”

Delta also gives priority to deadheading pilots, offering business class (or first if no business cabin) on international and transoceanic flights. Domestically, they get “Comfort Plus if available at time of booking” and first “for 3-hour or greater flight segment preceding a working flight segment or a redeye.”

If the required seat class isn’t available when the deadhead is created, a pilot is automatically upgraded before any passenger if a higher class becomes available.

The reason most of the attention has gone to pilots upgrading to first class on American Airlines is because of the visible way they do it.

American Airlines deadheading pilots get business class for transoceanic and coach for domestic.

At the gate, though, deadheading pilots are placed at the top of the upgrade queue. They clear ahead of elites for upgrades.

Given the timing, and where customers see available seats and where they are on the list, it’s obvious that a pilot is taking the seat they expected to receive. Passengers literally watch the pilot upgrade happen.

Here’s the American Airlines policy which implements its 2023 contract:

Ironically, the least pilot-friendly on paper policy for ‘pilots trump passengers in first class’ is American’s because the default is coach travel on domestic flights, with premium cabin access coming out of what’s left of available seats at the airport. But because the process is visible to customers, American gets more heat for this than others.

Readers are often sympathetic to pilots traveling up front because they ‘want well-rested pilots’ but that is what FAA rest rules are for and this is time usually spent working in the tiny room at the front of the plane.