American Airlines Pilot Says Man “Just Bit A Passenger” And Tried To Fight Everybody — His Father’s Day Signoff Was Perfect

by Gary Leff

Law enforcement and medical personnel met American Airlines flight 3046 from Charlotte on arrival in Philadelphia on Sunday after a passenger who may have been “hallucinating…bit a passenger” before “trying to fight everybody.”

Air traffic control, ackowledging the request, offered “Thank you. What a day, huh?” And handing the plane off to final approach “happy Father’s Day” to which the pilot responded “I’ll be sure to tell my daughters about this one.”

The passenger may have had a seizure and was assisted onboard by a passenger with medical training.

Approach control: American 3046, descend and maintain 6,000.

American 3046: 6,000, American 3046. And can you pass along, we need EMTs, as well as law enforcement. I don’t know if he’s hallucinating or whatever, but he just bit a passenger and he’s trying to fight everybody. So, if we could have law enforcement, just as a precaution, to be with the EMTs.

Approach control: American 3046, I will pass that along.

American 3046: Thank you. What a day, huh?

Approach control: American 3046, happy Father’s Day. Contact final, 125.4.

American 3046: 125.4 for American 3046. I’ll be sure to tell my daughters about this one. We’ll see you.

The passenger, a male believed to be in their 70s, was seated in 5C of the Airbus A320 (N111US). And somehow a Dallas-bound passenger bit a flight attendant last month, too, and also back in March on a flight headed to from Florida to New York. And this happened on another Florida – New York flight. I suppose if the passengers had been zombies the flight attendants would know by now.

Oddly enough the aircraft in question was one of the 20 most-delayed planes in America a few years ago, but this flight actually arrived early even though there was no emergency declaration for priority landing request for the flight – only normal descent clearance and frequency handoff.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  3. Retired paramedic here. I’ve seen many, many diabetics over the years behave like that when their blood glucose was very low. Sadly, doctors and nurses who’ve never seen it misdiagnose it. I’m not saying that is what happened to this passenger, but it should have been the first thing ruled out.

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