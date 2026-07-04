American Airlines Put A Table On A Window Seat To Get Around Pilot Contract Rules

One seat on this American Airlines regional jet has a hard table where a seat cushion should be. This seat isn’t broken. They set it up this way on purpose. And, no, you don’t have to worry that you’ll somehow get assigned to this back row window torture device.

This particular plane is a 20-year old ex-Republic E170 flying for Envoy Air. There are actually 56 planes flying like this though:

43 for wholly-owned regional carrier Envoy Air, of which 6 were owned outright and 37 were leased as of the end of last year



13 held by Republic Airways

What this table in the seat does is make it not a seat. The plane would otherwise have 66 seats and run into problems with American’s pilot union contract.

Blocking seat 21F keeps the plane to 65 seats.



There are pilot contract ‘scope’ limits for jets with 66 – 76 seats. American can’t have these planes total more than 40% of their mainline narrowbody fleet.

Some of you will wonder, why put the seat there at all then if they can’t use it? And the reason is simple: leaving the space empty is not certified, and a lot more work and cost to certify.

A hard cover can easily get approved as a ‘non-occupiable position’ while preserving the basics of the cabin from seat track loads, sidewall clearance, and crashworthiness assumptions. An open space beside a passenger seat takes a lot more work and fresh certification.

Besides, the seat pair is a structural assembly. On 2-2 regional jet seating, the aisle and window will share legs, floor track attachments, trim, and are certified together. Removing one seat involves custom work.

And this way they get to keep the interior closer to a standard layout, not have unique parts, and in theory restore it later if scope rules changed.

American isn’t the only airline that blocks seats this way. For instance, Japan Airlines blocks a coach seat on Boeing 737-800s operating domestic flights. People call it ‘the cheek splitter 9000’.

There’s no proper bulkhead or seat in front of this aisle seat and that’s treated as a safety hazard for any passenger that might be seated there. You can’t just remove that aisle seat, or else you’d recreate the same problem for the passenger in that seat in the row behind. So they keep the seat there (effectively as a bulkhead) to deactivate it.

The American Airlines blocked seat isn’t for safety. Often seats are blocked so that the airline doesn’t go over a tranche of 50 seats and require an extra flight attendant. 150 seats means 3 flight attendants, 151 would mean 4 flight attendants and that’s costly. United Airlines actually plans to block middle seats on its new Airbus A321XLRs in order to fly with one fewer flight attendant.

In the case of American Airlines it’s about pilot rules. American Airlines pilots came to an agreement with the airline over what flying ‘belongs to them’ and what flying could be outsourced to cheaper regional carrier pilots. And American has to stick to those rules. A 65-seat plane keeps them kosher, whereas 66 seats would take up a precious slot in the 66-76 seat category. And this tray table means that’s not a real ‘seat’.