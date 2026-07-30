American Airlines Quietly Ends 24-Hour Refunds On Last-Minute Tickets

American Airlines has quietly made last-minute tickets less refundable.

The ’24-hour refund rule’ is standard industry practice, required by law, but each airline implements it differently. Airlines are required to offer passengers the abiltity to hold a ticket for 24 hours without purchasing it, or to let them buy the ticket but get a full refund within 24 hours.

However, that isn’t required when travel is within a week of purchase. American has changed its rules to meet the minimum legal requirement, instead of their older more generous approach.

American Now Limits 24 Hour Refunds To Bookings Made At Least A Week In Advance

Until this week, a nonrefundable ticket bought directly from American at least two days before departure could be canceled within 24 hours for a refund to the original form of payment. American now says the ticket must be bought at least seven days before departure.

If you booked travel on Monday for the upcoming Friday, you used to be able to change your mind and get a refund on Tuesday. However, under the new policy, you’d only get a travel credit (with Basic Economy subject to a fee).

The New Rule Appeared On Wednesday, July 29

American’s current Customer Service Plan is labeled “Updated July 29, 2026” and now says:

When you buy a ticket on aa.com or through American Airlines Reservations at least 7 days prior to departure, you have up to 24 hours from the time you first buy your ticket to request a refund.

An archived American FAQ from July 13 still required only two days. As recently as Sunday, I wrote about American’s two-day cutoff, which was still published policy.

This reverses a roughly nine-year customer benefit. In 2017, American improved its rule from seven days to two. It has now returned to the legal minimum.

American’s Rules Are Contradictary

American’s Conditions of Carriage, also updated July 29, says seven days in the general refund section. But its more specific section on nonrefundable tickets still promises a refund when a ticket is canceled within 24 hours and was booked at least two days before departure.

American’s system appears to be enforcing seven days, while parts of its contract and ancillary-refund pages still say two.

Anyone denied a refund on a ticket bought two through six days before departure should save screenshots of the booking terms and the live Conditions of Carriage and escalate. The DOT rule itself will not require a refund inside seven days, but American should still be held to the terms it presented when the ticket was sold. (I have to imagine they’ll fix this promptly now that I’ve pointed it out.)

What Federal Law Requires

14 CFR §259.5 requires an airline to provide either a 24-hour unpaid hold or 24-hour penalty-free cancellation when a reservation is made at least one week before departure.

“One week” means 168 hours, not that the dates on the calendar are seven days apart.

Airlines are not required to offer both a hold and a refund. American happens to offer the refund and, in many case, a free hold.

The rule applies to direct airline bookings. An online or conventional travel agency may have a next-business-day voiding ability, but that is not a DOT-guaranteed consumer right. The seven-day rule has been in place since 2012. American has generally been more generous than required for years.

My best guess is that American sees this as potential revenue leakage. Most of their moves over the past 18 months have been focused on revenue generation – from appealing to premium customers with a better product, to aligning incentives to encourage passengers to spend more for their product (hence eliminating elite benefits and mileage accural on basic economy).

Delta Is Much More Generous

Interestingly, American has largely been chasing Delta and in many ways copying Delta as it tries to become more premium, but this is a way in which they’re becoming far less customer-friendly than Delta.

The major airline published policies now break as follows:

American: 24-hour refund only when booked at least seven days ahead.

24-hour refund only when booked at least seven days ahead. United: The same seven-day threshold.

The same seven-day threshold. Delta: No seven-day advance-purchase requirement for qualifying direct eTickets. Cancellation generally remains available until midnight the next day or departure, whichever comes first.

No seven-day advance-purchase requirement for qualifying direct eTickets. Cancellation generally remains available until midnight the next day or departure, whichever comes first. Southwest: Its formal Customer Service Plan now says seven days, while its Help Center and actual processing have sometimes been more generous. Since actual practice is more generous than the published rule, things could tighten at any time.

A passenger booking a close-in backup flight receives a valuable option to hold limited inventory. The ability to return it at no cost may limit the revenue the airline receives for its product (missing the chance to sell it to someone else).

Last-Minute ‘Rescue’ Flights Should Be Booked With Miles

When travel goes sideways and you’re looking to lock in another option, the 24-hour refund already wasn’t available on American the way that it is with Delta. So if you’re at the airport and booking a speculative flight in case your original itinerary cancels, using miles is a better play. You can still cancel prior to departure with no fee and get your points back.

That’s far better than a nonrefundable cash ticket that becomes an expiring trip credit.

One flag, though, is not to book overlapping American Airlines flights, where the new and original booking is also on American. The airline prohibits duplicative, impossible and speculative reservations and can cancel out space (and you don’t know which one they might cancel). The automated process generally exempts Executive Platinum members.

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