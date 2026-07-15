American Airlines Starts Charging Up To 40,000 More Miles Roundtrip For Japan Airlines Awards Without Warning

Last week, American Airlines started charging more miles for award itineraries that include travel on Japan Airlines. This is either an unannounced devaluation, or a mistake in American’s favor.

Reader Tommy passes along this comparison of travel between the U.S. and Taipei on Cathay Pacific and on Japan Airlines, and Japan Airlines is now priced higher.

Cathay Pacific via Hong Kong in economy at 37,500 miles.



Japan Airlines via Tokyo in economy at 55,000 miles.

The higher Japan Airlines award price also matches the published award chart price of 35,000 for ‘North America to Asia 1’ plus 20,000 for ‘Asia 1 to Asia 2’. Historically, travel from North America to Asia 2 could connect through Japan on one award, but it looks like that’s no longer how American is pricing it.

American hasn’t updated its published prices for partner awards. It’s possible that their pricing on Japan Airlines award travel is just broken. Here are a couple of similar examples.

Last week we started seeing Japan Airlines premium cabin awards between the U.S. and Japan price more expensively. Business class went from 60,000 to 80,000 and First from 80,000 to 100,000 on connecting itineraries. We also saw Dallas – San Francisco – Tokyo – Taipei increase from 37,500 to 55,000 with travel on Japan Airlines, while Cathay routings remained 37,500.

Here’s why this matters. Earlier this year, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom promised AAdvantage miles would stay more valuable than other airline program currencies.

He’s been calling AAdvantage unmatched in value across the industry for years and the airline laid out delivering the highest value per mile through AAdvantage as a key element of their business strategy at the carrier’s last Investor Day.

Yet we’re seeing a consistent pattern of chipping away at AAdvantage, even as they did improve lifetime elite status (though it remains less generous than at United and Delta) and have largely kept their elite program intact.

In April 2025, American reduced award holds from 5 days to 24 hours. They eliminated fixed mileage upgrades in August 2025.

Availability on partner airlines has gotten much worse in recent years, as partners have limited access of space to American AAdvantage. To wit, this list is not exhaustive:

Etihad has restricted most premium award space to within 30 days of departure and even within that window AAdvantage now sees only a small subset of space offered to their own members.



Cathay Pacific limits most of its award space to its own Asia Miles members.



Qantas, despite an antitrust immunized joint venture with American, restricts most of its premium cabin award space ot its own members. Frequent flyers ultimately do not benefit from the joint venture in the manner that was hoped .



. British Airways limits much of its award space, including the space it commits to loading when schedules first become available, to programs using Avios as a rewards currency – despite their revenue-sharing joint venture with American.



Qatar Airways limits much of its award space to its own members. American hasn’t been able to ticket Qatar space at all in recent times, though I’m told they are working on this.



Japan Airlines makes very little of its award space available to partner airlines like American, despite having a joint venture where they’re supposed to be indifferent between travel on JAL versus American.

What improvements have we seen in AAdvantage, beyond higher levels of lifetime elite status, to offset this? We started to be able to redeem points on JetSMART last summer, and Aer Lingus this year. That’s really all that I could come up with. American needs to make sure its members can actually book awards and keep their CEO’s word not to raise prices, so that the value of their points remain top of industry.

For years, it’s one of the only things that American has had to keep customers loyal. And it would be a slap in the face of customers who stayed loyal and make the points they earned doing so worth less.

Topics on this page +23 more