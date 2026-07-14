American Airlines Teases 5 New International Routes—The Answers Are Naples, Munich, Copenhagen, Quito And Santiago

American Airlines is teasing flights to 5 international destinations. Honestly, these weren’t that hard to figure out!
Can you guess the 5 closest airport codes? ✈️ Your next destination might be hiding in plain sight. 👀
These are the 5 cities:
- Quito, Ecuador (UIO) based on the photo of Basilica del Voto Nacional. American currently flies twice daily from Miami. I assume we’re getting a new gateway, rather than a third Miami flight. So would that be an Airbus A321XLR from New York JFK? Or a Boeing 737 MAX from Dallas?
- Naples, Italy (NAP) the photo is actually Positano. United and Delta offer New York service. I’m going to guess this will be a new summer seasonal flight that complements their service from Philadelphia.
- Munich, Germany (MUC) based on the photo of Nymphenburg Palace. Currently, American Airlines serves Munich only from Charlotte. It’s always seemed to me like they should have been trying to do Philadelphia and Dallas.
During the summer it seems like Munich – Philadelphia would be possible on an Airbus A321XLR (though I suspect the westbound flight would have problems in winter). Iberia has done Madrid – Santo Domingo with the aircraft, and that’s basically hte same distance and their plane has more seats (heavier, burns more fuel, shorter range). Of course that’s an aircraft that won’t give them cargo capacity.
- Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH) the photo is Nyhavn harbor. American already flies Philadelphia – Copenhagen, so I’m going to guess summer Dallas.
- Santiago, Chile (SCL) based on the skyline. American flies daily to Santiago from Miami.
Do you agree with my read on the cities? What are your guesses for routes and aircraft?
Comments
AA already operates PHL-NAP
Good guesses
@AG — Gary literally already said “American already flies Philadelphia – Copenhagen, so I’m going to guess summer Dallas.” I guess no one actually reads the article, just the headline. How fun!
@Gary Leff — More capacity to Latin America (SCL, UIO) sounds like AA still has hurt feelings ever since it lost LATAM to Delta/SkyTeam.
It’s a shame the Ecuadorians force everything through Quito and Guayaquil, because a nonstop to SCY or GPS with, say, an XLR from MIA or DFW would be really cool for those just wanting to go directly to Galapagos.
Likewise, it’s a shame the Chileans and Argentinians, for the most part, force nearly all international arrivals to their respective countries through SCL and EZE, because nonstops directly to CJC for Atacama or MDZ for wine would be cool.
Could probably do the same for Cusco in Peru with all the Machu Picchu traffic. Iquitos for the Amazon, anyone? Again, with aircraft like XLR, you can do this kind of direct, nonstop, long-haul, even from NYC for a few of these.
Are these new rountes, if so, my guess is the return of DFW-SCL year around? Or fight LA/DL and relaunch JFK-SCL??
I would guess DFW-UIO, DFW-NAP (could see MIA perhaps), PHL-MUC, ORD-CPH (would be surprised but maybe an outside chance of JFK?), and DFW-SCL.
Surprised we don’t see a destination that likely would be served from JFK on the XLR like NCE though technically NAP would be viable in the IATA summer but on the upper end of the XLR’s range.
PHL-OPO was already announced to add to these routes, but AA still has a ways to go.
I am guessing more of this is going to Chicago. JonNYC said 3 new longhaul from Chicago to be announced. Also AA flies ORD to NAP. ORD To MUC and CPH are flown by competitors- maybe coming…
@Adam Blonder do you have a link to that Tweet on 3 long-haul routes from ORD? I don’t see it on X. I wonder if that would include ORD-NRT.
Of those long-haul routes then ORD-CPH would make sense b/c SAS is a subpar airline with a meh lounge and onboard product, so going H2H with them especially if the POS on that route is US-heavy shouldn’t be too much of a challenge.
Going H2H with Lufthansa though if they do ORD-MUC… would be interesting and not very like AA. Lufthansa is also not what it once was, but ORD-MUC is an Allegris route
@1990 – There are probably a dozen reasons not to have direct foreign flights to the Galapagos. As it turns out, your convenience doesn’t rank highly on the list of considerations.
So much business travel for insurance, banking, finance, and law between New York and Munich, with high fares – because LH and UA like it that way. PHL would be mostly leisure travel, and only in the eastbound direction . . . but that’s where they’ll probably do it from because American isn’t interested in competing with anybody.
@Mak DL literally tried and failed on JFK-MUC and cut the route just 2 years ago. The POS on US-Germany routes is different than most of Europe since it’s heavy German POS and that end is very loyal to LH.
If DL couldn’t make it work then how is AA, an airline with roughly half the JFK slots and NYC share as DL supposed to. It’s fair to critique AA for running away from competition, but that route is not the example to use.
Since we’re all playing VP of route planning, (You’ve been VP of route planning for exactly how many airlines?) I’d dump PHL, build back ORD and JFK. No XLRs during the summer peak periods. Despite retards TD stroke and his cucking for DL, shilling for a greedy corporation AA dodged a bullet with the failure of LATAM and the fallout. AA is still the biggest carrier US-LATAM.
“Could probably do the same for Cusco in Peru with all the Machu Picchu traffic.”
No, CUZ sits at an altitude of 10,860 ft. The altitude won’t permit long-haul routes.