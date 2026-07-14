American Airlines Teases 5 New International Routes—The Answers Are Naples, Munich, Copenhagen, Quito And Santiago

American Airlines is teasing flights to 5 international destinations. Honestly, these weren’t that hard to figure out!

Can you guess the 5 closest airport codes? ✈️ Your next destination might be hiding in plain sight. 👀

These are the 5 cities:



Quito, Ecuador (UIO) based on the photo of Basilica del Voto Nacional. American currently flies twice daily from Miami. I assume we’re getting a new gateway, rather than a third Miami flight. So would that be an Airbus A321XLR from New York JFK? Or a Boeing 737 MAX from Dallas?

(UIO) based on the photo of Basilica del Voto Nacional. American currently flies twice daily from Miami. I assume we’re getting a new gateway, rather than a third Miami flight. So would that be an Airbus A321XLR from New York JFK? Or a Boeing 737 MAX from Dallas? Naples, Italy (NAP) the photo is actually Positano. United and Delta offer New York service. I’m going to guess this will be a new summer seasonal flight that complements their service from Philadelphia.

(NAP) the photo is actually Positano. United and Delta offer New York service. I’m going to guess this will be a new summer seasonal flight that complements their service from Philadelphia. Munich, Germany (MUC) based on the photo of Nymphenburg Palace. Currently, American Airlines serves Munich only from Charlotte. It’s always seemed to me like they should have been trying to do Philadelphia and Dallas. During the summer it seems like Munich – Philadelphia would be possible on an Airbus A321XLR (though I suspect the westbound flight would have problems in winter). Iberia has done Madrid – Santo Domingo with the aircraft, and that’s basically hte same distance and their plane has more seats (heavier, burns more fuel, shorter range). Of course that’s an aircraft that won’t give them cargo capacity.

(MUC) based on the photo of Nymphenburg Palace. Currently, American Airlines serves Munich only from Charlotte. It’s always seemed to me like they should have been trying to do Philadelphia and Dallas. Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH) the photo is Nyhavn harbor. American already flies Philadelphia – Copenhagen, so I’m going to guess summer Dallas.

(CPH) the photo is Nyhavn harbor. American already flies Philadelphia – Copenhagen, so I’m going to guess summer Dallas. Santiago, Chile (SCL) based on the skyline. American flies daily to Santiago from Miami.

Do you agree with my read on the cities? What are your guesses for routes and aircraft?

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